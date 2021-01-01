Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one.

You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though



His ceiling is always going to be his lack of pace and mobility. He is exceptional in the air, has the heart of a line but still makes the same mistakes game in game out because of his lack of pace and his lack of experience. He got done by a simple straight ball on Saturday and he pushed too far up the pitch and had to bring down Walcott. That happens game in game out.Earlier in his career Carragher was mobile enough to play at full back. That is not something that Nat could never do. The irony is that Nat would have been very useful in a Rafa side.Personally I think the best thing for both parties is for Nat to go to a club that plays a bit deeper and where he will play week in week out. Like wise for Liverpool we would be better bringing in a centre back who has the pace to play in a highline.