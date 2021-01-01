if the rest of the team had the same attitude and performance we'd easily be in the top 4
If the rest of the team had the same ability and pace we'd be easily be in the bottom 4.
He's a nice lad, filled in admirably and to be fair, has improved, but he is a stop gap, nothing more. Its undoubtedly difficult for some to grasp or emotionally agree to, but there is no fairy-tale here.
Its not his fault, he's been thrust into all of this with little or no experienced cover next to him and he has some levels of games in this league that are ok for him, and he has performed superbly well at times this season - Real Madrid being a stand out for me - however, week in and week out, there are more game that are above him, than below him. I wish it could be a different story for him, but is sadly ain't.