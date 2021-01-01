« previous next »
Online rob1966

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:51:03 pm
:)

I actually thought that that's been drilled into him, because he's never had such heading opportunities from a corner before. He fluffed them, sure, but he'll put them in one day. The effort was there.

He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D
Old habits die slowly. :)
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
He's just got to untrain himself from heading it away from goal ;D

Tip: Face the other way and pretend its a defensive header.
Offline Red1976

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on May  8, 2021, 11:52:40 pm
What I said was perfectly clear. Looks as if Konate is a done deal and I would rather we sell Nat to generate funds for the CM and forward we are going to need than keep him. He simply isnt good enough to be a Liverpool player long term. He has done a great job as an emergency stop gap though.

I really hope that we do not buy Konate - he is a crock - so many injuries at such a  young age does not bode well long term!
As for Nat Phillips - I would like us to keep him, but he is 24yo and probably wants to play more than the odd game here and there. Hence his aborted transfer to Notts Forest in January.
Online Fordy

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm
I really hope that we do not buy Konate - he is a crock - so many injuries at such a  young age does not bode well long term!
As for Nat Phillips - I would like us to keep him, but he is 24yo and probably wants to play more than the odd game here and there. Hence his aborted transfer to Notts Forest in January.

No way he was looking to go to Forest in Jan.

VVD and Gomez will be coming back from long term serious injuries and won't be risked all the time. If we are in the EL then even if we do sign another defender then Phillips will still get plenty of game time next season.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 08:45:49 pm »
Unfortunately we can't guarantee what level that VVD / Gomez and even Matip will come back at after their long term injuries.

In Phillips we at least have a player who we know can trust, knows the system and seems popular with everyone.  I think until our first choice CBs are fully back to full fitness / ability, we need to keep our options open. Play him in the cups and EL if we're in it and he'll get enough game time to keep him happy.

Also, if we give him a better contract now, that will only increase his potential future transfer value as well.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2021, 11:21:04 pm
Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.

Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one. You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though
Online rob1966

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one. You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though

I'd like to see him alongside Virgil again. I first saw Nat play in the Torino friendly at Anfield at the start of the 18/19 season and he looked a really decent player that night, I was expecting to see him in the first team at some point that season. As you say, there are teams that are more suited for him to play against than others, but that flexibilty is worth having if he wants to stay.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Phillips rising in the 94th against Palace to put a bullet through the net to secure CL is 100% going to happen.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm »
Giving the players some sense of appreciation and rewarding them for their effort and contribution, it's always the right thing to do. Of course we should keep him. The arrogance of some people with their stance "thank you for helping us when we were in deep shit but now is time for you to fuck off", just doesn't seem fair and proper clubs shouldn't do that.
Offline MD1990

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
He played a superb pass out to Trent in the 1st half vs Southampton.
He really has improved on the ball.

I would keep him next season if we dont sign Kabak
Online LiamG

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 01:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:27:36 am
As I said if you look at attitude and performing to ability then he and Mo have been our best performers by a mile.


if the rest of the team had the same attitude and performance we'd easily be in the top 4
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:09:03 pm
Giving the players some sense of appreciation and rewarding them for their effort and contribution, it's always the right thing to do. Of course we should keep him. The arrogance of some people with their stance "thank you for helping us when we were in deep shit but now is time for you to fuck off", just doesn't seem fair and proper clubs shouldn't do that.

Sure, but keeping players purely out of gratitude for past efforts doesn't always help either the player or the club. See Origi for details... 
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 01:57:55 pm »
Keep him and sign someone proven instead of Kabak.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 02:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:52:23 pm
Sure, but keeping players purely out of gratitude for past efforts doesn't always help either the player or the club. See Origi for details...

We told Origi to pack his bags and find a new club in the next transfer window after he scored in the semis and in the final of Champion League. And we repeated that to him in every transfer window after that. At one point he deleted everything that has got to do with Liverpool on his social media. So i don't know what are you talking about. If anything, we treated Origi very badly.
Offline Oskar

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:49:27 pm
We told Origi to pack his bags and find a new club in the next transfer window after he scored in the semis and in the final of Champion League. And we repeated that to him in every transfer window after that. At one point he deleted everything that has got to do with Liverpool on his social media. So i don't know what are you talking about. If anything, we treated Origi very badly.

No we didnt, we gave him a new long-term contract.

We havent treated Origi badly at all.
Offline Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
Palpable nonsense from the naysayer as per to suit his narrative of an average player. He is most certainly not that. He improves every time he plays so who knows where his ceiling is? Not Al the oracle for one.

His ceiling is always going to be his lack of pace and mobility. He is exceptional in the air, has the heart of a line but still makes the same mistakes game in game out because of his lack of pace and his lack of experience. He got done by a simple straight ball on Saturday and he pushed too far up the pitch and had to bring down Walcott. That happens game in game out.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
You are right about one thing, he is still very inexperienced in terms of playing time yet I could name Burnley, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham, Palace, Norwich, Wolves and Leeds as teams I'd be more than happy to see him play alongside VVD against, home and away. I'll tell you something else, he's a far better centre back than Carragher was at the same age. I suppose he was average an' all, though

Earlier in his career Carragher was mobile enough to play at full back. That is not something that Nat could never do. The irony is that Nat would have been very useful in a Rafa side.

Personally I think the best thing for both parties is for Nat to go to a club that plays a bit deeper and where he will play week in week out. Like wise for Liverpool we would be better bringing in a centre back who has the pace to play in a highline.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 07:51:19 pm »
Been a nice story but should be 6th choice at best if he stays. He makes Maguire look rapid
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 08:16:49 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 01:37:26 pm

if the rest of the team had the same attitude and performance we'd easily be in the top 4

If the rest of the team had the same ability and pace we'd be easily be in the bottom 4.


He's a nice lad, filled in admirably and to be fair, has improved, but he is a stop gap, nothing more. Its undoubtedly difficult for some to grasp or emotionally agree to, but there is no fairy-tale here.
Its not his fault, he's been thrust into all of this with little or no experienced cover next to him and he has some levels of games in this league that are ok for him, and he has performed superbly well at times this season - Real Madrid being a stand out for me - however, week in and week out, there are more game that are above him, than below him. I wish it could be a different story for him, but is sadly ain't.
