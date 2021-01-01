Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.



Yeah I think he has a bit of a cult status and there is a lot of romanticism about him as hes clearly a great lad, honest and giving it his all but he shouldnt be near the first team next season regularly if we want to be challenging for the league. Few times today he came out pressing towards wing just completely abandoning his space ... he often loses flight of the ball as well.I think there is an argument that longer term our set up isnt suited to him either so for him to get best out of his abilities, needs to find a set up suited to his game.Hes done brilliantly, but rose tinted glasses off hes not a long term solution.Would love him to score this season though.