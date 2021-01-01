« previous next »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm
Man o match again .guys a legend.klopp fuck up not starting him ages ago ..

Seemingly he's in 3 grand a week .and we're paying keita 100.grand wtf.triple his wages now
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm
Seemingly he's in 3 grand a week .and we're paying keita 100.grand wtf.triple his wages now

Or pay Keita less.
Quote from: Pheel on Yesterday at 10:43:16 pm
Thought he was MOM today. Not refined and elegant like Virg. But I would want him in the squad all day long.. sort his attacking headers out and we are fearsome from set-pieces.

I think his mentality and will to win, and just to defend, has been vital to us in the games he's played and missed in the ones he hasn't. Especially with what we lose from losing Fabinho to the midfield for him to have to cover.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm
I think his mentality and will to win, and just to defend, has been vital to us in the games he's played and missed in the ones he hasn't. Especially with what we lose from losing Fabinho to the midfield for him to have to cover.



Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm
Or pay Keita less.
more like give keita wages to nat and vice versa
Whatever happens in regards to his long-term future, this has been a career-changing season for him.

I'd be more than happy to keep him here, it looks like we'll sign a CB as well so he'd be a very useful option to have around while VVD and Gomez work their way back. He's a great example to any player on the periphery who might have been written off at this level - he's unexpectedly been given a huge opportunity this season and he's grabbed it with both hands.

Give the guy decent contract and a wage ..deserves it .a fast gomes or vvd behind to mop up the fast ones that get passed him. Job done
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.

Yeah I think he has a bit of a cult status and there is a lot of romanticism about him as hes clearly a great lad, honest and giving it his all but he shouldnt be near the first team next season regularly if we want to be challenging for the league. Few times today he came out pressing towards wing just completely abandoning his space ... he often loses flight of the ball as well.

I think there is an argument that longer term our set up isnt suited to him either so for him to get best out of his abilities, needs to find a set up suited to his game.

Hes done brilliantly, but rose tinted glasses off hes not a long term solution.

Would love him to score this season though.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
Yeah I think he has a bit of a cult status and there is a lot of romanticism about him as hes clearly a great lad, honest and giving it his all but he shouldnt be near the first team next season regularly if we want to be challenging for the league. Few times today he came out pressing towards wing just completely abandoning his space ... he often loses flight of the ball as well.

I think there is an argument that longer term our set up isnt suited to him either so for him to get best out of his abilities, needs to find a set up suited to his game.

Hes done brilliantly, but rose tinted glasses off hes not a long term solution.

Would love him to score this season though.

Yeah, I remember that instance he lost a challenge and Trent was covering but instead of leaving it to Trent and getting back in to position he just charged at the Southampton player and got passed around.

Probably the worst example though was early on when he charged in to midfield and tried to close Walcott down. He arrived late and gave away an inevitable free kick.
Brilliant yet again, this guy should be staying next season as we cannot rely on Matip.
Had a good game today and was very good in the air.
Hes doing the best he can and performing at a higher level than I could have hoped for but we should move him on this summer when his stock is as high as its ever likely to be. We need the money.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:48:13 pm
Hes doing the best he can and performing at a higher level than I could have hoped for but we should move him on this summer when his stock is as high as its ever likely to be. We need the money.
wtf
I'll be gutted to see him go, what a story its been seeing him go from written off to loved by the fans
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:50:07 pm
wtf

What I said was perfectly clear. Looks as if Konate is a done deal and I would rather we sell Nat to generate funds for the CM and forward we are going to need than keep him. He simply isnt good enough to be a Liverpool player long term. He has done a great job as an emergency stop gap though.
We have to keep Phillips next season, even as someone who's officially a fifth choice. After all, shouldn't we have one defender in the squad who hasn't had a long-term injury in the past 18 months? Also, 'three to four schoolboy errors' a match is ridiculous.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:52:40 pm
What I said was perfectly clear. Looks as if Konate is a done deal and I would rather we sell Nat to generate funds for the CM and forward we are going to need than keep him. He simply isnt good enough to be a Liverpool player long term. He has done a great job as an emergency stop gap though.
disagree he deserves to stay ..
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:54 am
We have to keep Phillips next season, even as someone who's officially a fifth choice. After all, shouldn't we have one defender in the squad who hasn't had a long-term injury in the past 18 months? Also, 'three to four schoolboy errors' a match is ridiculous.

It is, but given the poster, hyperbole is to be expected.
If he is happy to take the role, then hopefully he will be here next season.
Mad that people are saying a centre back was man of the match when our goalkeeper made 6 saves plus another sliding tackle save on top of that and intercepted two opportunities by coming off his line. He's got cult hero status but Kabak wasn't there to cover for his mistakes (and he get's slated for a lot less), he's done well but there's some going way overboard here. Like john for eg who uses 90% of the player threads to praise a player to shit on another
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
Agree with that, but he makes three or four schoolboy errors per game. Which is understandable because in terms of experience he is 24 going on 18 or 19.

Shall we re-consider Allison then, if Nat had played the ball that Allison played you'd have been slaughtering him, likewise Mo is making more errors at the other end these days than Nat is at the back. If every stray midfield ball, missed chance, poor last pass, poor corner or poor cross has the same criticism as Nat's failings we'd be shedding half the squad at the end of this season.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:54 am
We have to keep Phillips next season, even as someone who's officially a fifth choice. After all, shouldn't we have one defender in the squad who hasn't had a long-term injury in the past 18 months? Also, 'three to four schoolboy errors' a match is ridiculous.

We keep him, even if it's bolstering up the defence for the last 10 minutes of crosses or being on the end of all our wasted crosses at the other end, he's part of the squad now. He is our Klavan.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Probably the worst example though was early on when he charged in to midfield and tried to close Walcott down. He arrived late and gave away an inevitable free kick.

Which Fabinho does every game
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:24 am
Shall we re-consider Allison then, if Nat had played the ball that Allison played you'd have been slaughtering him, likewise Mo is making more errors at the other end these days than Nat is at the back. If every stray midfield ball, missed chance, poor last pass, poor corner or poor cross has the same criticism as Nat's failings we'd be shedding half the squad at the end of this season.

Al set his stall out early with Nat, even by his own standards, the faint praise and hyperbole is deafening.
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:17:31 am
Al set his stall out early with Nat, even by his own standards, the faint praise and hyperbole is deafening.

As I said if you look at attitude and performing to ability then he and Mo have been our best performers by a mile.
