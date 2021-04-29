« previous next »
Nat Phillips

BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
April 29, 2021, 11:34:28 pm
tornado:
Hope he is back for the weekend

Didnt see him in the training photos today on the LFC website so assume he's still out unfortunately
Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
April 29, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Al 666:
The difference is that we offer no threat from set pieces.

Look at how many crucial goals Virgil has chipped in with.

Teams now just double up on Mo and Sadio have stopped diving in so the penalties have dried up. They just make us cross the ball in to a packed penalty area and are quite content to put it out for a corner.

They don't even have to flood forward on the counter-attack. Just draw Nat and Trent up the pitch and go long over the RHS of our defence.

And our corners have been shocking this year, might as well have given them the ball back for a goal kick. Can anyone remember one half decent corner all season (and we get plenty), we need a corner kick advisor to follow our throw in advisor who seemed to disappear with little or no impact.
The Real Rasta

Re: Nat Phillips
April 29, 2021, 11:54:37 pm
Black Bull Nova:
And our corners have been shocking this year, might as well have given them the ball back for a goal kick. Can anyone remember one half decent corner all season (and we get plenty), we need a corner kick advisor to follow our throw in advisor who seemed to disappear with little or no impact.
Bobby's winner vs Spurs is an obvious one.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 12:43:59 am
The Real Rasta:
Bobby's winner vs Spurs is an obvious one.

Apparently there is a table for crosses and corners that do not find a team mate. We're top with 608, second is 538. So, apparently, no one is better than us at sending hopeful crosses into the box only to be disappointed. I'm not always a fan of statistics but I recognise that one from my eyes. Our full back crossing has been poorer than it was the last couple of years, maybe people have worked us out on that one.

Anyway, Nat keeps going up for corners (which we know he should win) and I don't see the ball being delivered anywhere near him, it's not like we see him missing chances or having chances, the ball just seems elsewhere.
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm
I love Nat but I'd love to see us buy back Coady from wolves for next season
newterp

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 12:40:27 pm
daveonthespionkop1900:
I love Nat but I'd love to see us buy back Coady from wolves for next season

To do what? Sit on the bench?
amir87

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 12:40:39 pm
daveonthespionkop1900:
I love Nat but I'd love to see us buy back Coady from wolves for next season

Doesn't look very good in a back 4 and we don't play with a back 5.
Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 03:27:20 pm
Black Bull Nova:
And our corners have been shocking this year, might as well have given them the ball back for a goal kick. Can anyone remember one half decent corner all season (and we get plenty), we need a corner kick advisor to follow our throw in advisor who seemed to disappear with little or no impact.

Virgil against Leeds.

As for a corner advisor. The analytics guys telling the corner takers where to put their corners.
Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm
Black Bull Nova:
Apparently there is a table for crosses and corners that do not find a team mate. We're top with 608, second is 538. So, apparently, no one is better than us at sending hopeful crosses into the box only to be disappointed. I'm not always a fan of statistics but I recognise that one from my eyes. Our full back crossing has been poorer than it was the last couple of years, maybe people have worked us out on that one.

Anyway, Nat keeps going up for corners (which we know he should win) and I don't see the ball being delivered anywhere near him, it's not like we see him missing chances or having chances, the ball just seems elsewhere.

We lack an aerial threat though so teams encourage us to cross and with the full backs sitting much deeper we rarely get crosses in early enough.
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Nat Phillips
Today at 01:11:29 am
newterp:
To do what? Sit on the bench?
think a Coady Van Dijk pairing would be brilliant. Two brilliant passers out of defence.... just think he is Nat x10
a little break

Re: Nat Phillips
Today at 01:21:28 am
SO he's not back tomorrow? Meaning Fab at centre half, meaning short in midfield. Lovely.
jckliew

Re: Nat Phillips
Today at 02:48:44 am
CB problem killed us this season
