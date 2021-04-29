Bobby's winner vs Spurs is an obvious one.



Apparently there is a table for crosses and corners that do not find a team mate. We're top with 608, second is 538. So, apparently, no one is better than us at sending hopeful crosses into the box only to be disappointed. I'm not always a fan of statistics but I recognise that one from my eyes. Our full back crossing has been poorer than it was the last couple of years, maybe people have worked us out on that one.Anyway, Nat keeps going up for corners (which we know he should win) and I don't see the ball being delivered anywhere near him, it's not like we see him missing chances or having chances, the ball just seems elsewhere.