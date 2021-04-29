« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 96018 times)

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • Its All In The Game
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1680 on: April 29, 2021, 11:34:28 pm »
Quote from: tornado on April 29, 2021, 09:52:06 pm
Hope he is back for the weekend

Didnt see him in the training photos today on the LFC website so assume he's still out unfortunately
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1681 on: April 29, 2021, 11:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 29, 2021, 02:53:19 pm
The difference is that we offer no threat from set pieces.

Look at how many crucial goals Virgil has chipped in with.

virg" border="0

Teams now just double up on Mo and Sadio have stopped diving in so the penalties have dried up. They just make us cross the ball in to a packed penalty area and are quite content to put it out for a corner.

They don't even have to flood forward on the counter-attack. Just draw Nat and Trent up the pitch and go long over the RHS of our defence.

And our corners have been shocking this year, might as well have given them the ball back for a goal kick. Can anyone remember one half decent corner all season (and we get plenty), we need a corner kick advisor to follow our throw in advisor who seemed to disappear with little or no impact.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1682 on: April 29, 2021, 11:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 29, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
And our corners have been shocking this year, might as well have given them the ball back for a goal kick. Can anyone remember one half decent corner all season (and we get plenty), we need a corner kick advisor to follow our throw in advisor who seemed to disappear with little or no impact.
Bobby's winner vs Spurs is an obvious one.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on April 29, 2021, 11:54:37 pm
Bobby's winner vs Spurs is an obvious one.

Apparently there is a table for crosses and corners that do not find a team mate. We're top with 608, second is 538. So, apparently, no one is better than us at sending hopeful crosses into the box only to be disappointed. I'm not always a fan of statistics but I recognise that one from my eyes. Our full back crossing has been poorer than it was the last couple of years, maybe people have worked us out on that one.

Anyway, Nat keeps going up for corners (which we know he should win) and I don't see the ball being delivered anywhere near him, it's not like we see him missing chances or having chances, the ball just seems elsewhere.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:04 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 