No people were saying he was practically flawless tonight. Then we have people criticizing Klopp for not playing him earlier. For me Nat has come on leaps and bounds precisely because Jurgen took his time and coached Nat to be able to cope with our system.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10