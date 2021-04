If he'd been given a bit more trust and respect earlier in the season then we wouldn't have had to decimate our own midfield.



So true. The calamity of Jan and Feb could have been mitigated had Klopp trusted him enough. Earlier in the season he actually put in some MOTM performances, just to be benched the next game while Klopp went with Rhys Williams and then Fabinho and Henderson as a pair.After this performance it would be a mistake if we let him go. Not many 4th choice options of this quality around for free. Well in fact he may find himself being pursued by some decent clubs and decide to go and become the mainstay elsewhere.