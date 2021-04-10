« previous next »
Nat Phillips

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1480
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:46:35 am
Right now? Quite a few beers. When I saw this happening? Now many. There's a reason why teams target the right side of our defence.

Read your post again :)
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1481
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:06:52 am
Read your post again :)

No need to wine about it, Terp...
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1482
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:05:19 pm
No need to wine about it, Terp...

hey man - I'm just suttering at home with nothing to do but make puns.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1483
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:16:33 pm
hey man - I'm just suttering at home with nothing to do but make puns.

all sorts of witticisms fermenting, eh?
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1484
Next step for Nat: Bullet header on Wednesday in 90th min making it 2-0, and a royal salute, tribute to the watching Sergio Ramos
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1485
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:42:05 am
I'm really not seeing this. I'm seeing the guy who forced Alisson into a risky situation where he had to use his own skill to clear their forward. Im seeing the man who gets  beat easily one on one, especially when tight, I'm sering the man who gave two very easy one on one's with Alisson. I cant be the only wine who sees just how poor he is at the highest level?
You're not, I think it's the reverse effect of one of RAWK's favorite tropes that if he had a foreign name everyone would love him. Nat has pleasantly surprised beyond all expectations, performed admirably, helped bring some stability to the back and I think he's shown himself to be a couple levels above where I thought he was (where everyone thought if we are all prepared to be honest with ourselves  ;D ) and he can play in this league. But it's painfully obvious to me at least that he isn't our level and doesn't suit what we want from a cb and we should capitalize in the summer when his value is likely to be as high as it ever will be.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1486
Quote from: klopptopia on April 10, 2021, 05:59:19 pm
Kabak is mikes ahead of Phillips and has been the better player since they both got in the team. Phillips has been brilliant for his level but should not and will not be hear next season

Complete bollocks this
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1487
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 03:26:36 pm
You're not, I think it's the reverse effect of one of RAWK's favorite tropes that if he had a foreign name everyone would love him. Nat has pleasantly surprised beyond all expectations, performed admirably, helped bring some stability to the back and I think he's shown himself to be a couple levels above where I thought he was (where everyone thought if we are all prepared to be honest with ourselves  ;D ) and he can play in this league. But it's painfully obvious to me at least that he isn't our level and doesn't suit what we want from a cb and we should capitalize in the summer when his value is likely to be as high as it ever will be.
Agree entirely.  I'm delighted he's doing well, not least because we desperately needed *someone* who could play CB.

He does what he does well but he's very limited and his limitations are problematic for how we play.  First and foremost he's not mobile and his position frequently requires him to not only play as a high line CB but also cover the right back area.  His passing range and vision are both very limited and that really showed when Villa started to press us in the final 20 minutes.

If we can get someone to bid £10m+ for Nat in the summer then we should definitely accept it.  Arguably he could be worth more looking at the prices Man U paid for Maguire and Everton paid for Keane or the prices quoted for Tarkowski.  That's all clubs looking to fleece a big spender though and realistically Nat is not going to be attracting those kinds of clubs.  More likely it might be a team like Burnley looking to replace Tarkowski and bank £20m in the process.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1488
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on April 10, 2021, 06:43:13 pm
I'm not sure about that at all, but I do think that Klopp would probably prefer to keep Kabak next season than Phillips. Personally, I'd probably keep Phillips if it came to a choice - he is just insanely good in the air, whereas Kabak isn't insanely good at anything. I'd personally keep them both, though.

VVD
Gomez
Kabak
Phillips

Would be a solid enough choice at CB, for different types of games.

I would be happy with those if Matip, or a similar quality player who is less injury prone, was here. The truth is, our two best defenders are coming back from injuries, so we may need more choice than ever before.

I would still go Kabak over Phillips to be honest, but Nat has made it a hard choice. I think he'd fetch a pretty penny if we decided to sell though.
