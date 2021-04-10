You're not, I think it's the reverse effect of one of RAWK's favorite tropes that if he had a foreign name everyone would love him. Nat has pleasantly surprised beyond all expectations, performed admirably, helped bring some stability to the back and I think he's shown himself to be a couple levels above where I thought he was (where everyone thought if we are all prepared to be honest with ourselves ) and he can play in this league. But it's painfully obvious to me at least that he isn't our level and doesn't suit what we want from a cb and we should capitalize in the summer when his value is likely to be as high as it ever will be.



Agree entirely. I'm delighted he's doing well, not least because we desperately needed *someone* who could play CB.He does what he does well but he's very limited and his limitations are problematic for how we play. First and foremost he's not mobile and his position frequently requires him to not only play as a high line CB but also cover the right back area. His passing range and vision are both very limited and that really showed when Villa started to press us in the final 20 minutes.If we can get someone to bid £10m+ for Nat in the summer then we should definitely accept it. Arguably he could be worth more looking at the prices Man U paid for Maguire and Everton paid for Keane or the prices quoted for Tarkowski. That's all clubs looking to fleece a big spender though and realistically Nat is not going to be attracting those kinds of clubs. More likely it might be a team like Burnley looking to replace Tarkowski and bank £20m in the process.