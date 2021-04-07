The thing I like about Phillips is that you can see his progression this season. He's improved at a very rapid pace, and it shows. He wasn't amazing against Madrid, but I am almost certain he will adapt better on the return leg.



Whether he gets to stay is one thing, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's kept around. I think he will be great here to fulfill a role, and I'm sure now that he's had his stage to prove himself that he's no longer wanting to leave for another opportunity in such a hurry. But on the other hand, strangely he's probably the most marketable CB we have at this stage. We certainly won't be selling Gomez, and Matip is probably too injury prone to fetch any decent offers.