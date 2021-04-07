« previous next »
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1440 on: April 7, 2021, 08:29:07 pm »
The thing I like about Phillips is that you can see his progression this season. He's improved at a very rapid pace, and it shows. He wasn't amazing against Madrid, but I am almost certain he will adapt better on the return leg.

Whether he gets to stay is one thing, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's kept around. I think he will be great here to fulfill a role, and I'm sure now that he's had his stage to prove himself that he's no longer wanting to leave for another opportunity in such a hurry. But on the other hand, strangely he's probably the most marketable CB we have at this stage. We certainly won't be selling Gomez, and Matip is probably too injury prone to fetch any decent offers.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1441 on: April 7, 2021, 11:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on April  7, 2021, 05:51:38 pm
Bloody hell you must have a low bar for what constitutes a 'pile on'.

Bit weird that one. I agree with you, also I have a soft spot for players who blast it hard into feet. Gives the receiver more options. He's really stepped up in terms of responsibility as well. I understand the Burnley shout - he might be too good to be just a squad player, which he will inevitably be. I think he can do better though to be fair.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1442 on: April 8, 2021, 12:47:57 am »
Let's see when Nat heads the winner off a corner in the last minute next week.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1443 on: April 8, 2021, 12:51:00 am »
Quote from: ... on April  7, 2021, 02:57:40 pm
When did we get hammered? As I recall we outplayed them when we lost 3-0.

And remember, Dembele missed a sitter at the end, I would say 3-0 does not constitute a good outcome, there was a reason we conceded 3 goals.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Djozer

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1444 on: April 8, 2021, 08:04:31 am »
Ach he's sound. One bad game does not a bad player make, a d he's had plenty of good ones recently. Maybe he's not good enough for the very highest level but he'll have another shot next week and I wouldn't put it past him to play out of his skin, and even if he comes up short, he's done a fantastic job this season.
Offline newterp

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1445 on: April 8, 2021, 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on April  8, 2021, 08:04:31 am
Ach he's sound. One bad game does not a bad player make, a d he's had plenty of good ones recently. Maybe he's not good enough for the very highest level but he'll have another shot next week and I wouldn't put it past him to play out of his skin, and even if he comes up short, he's done a fantastic job this season.

Agreed. I would expect we will still sell him - the difference being now we will likely get 5-7m for him.
Online B0151?

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1446 on: April 8, 2021, 04:04:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April  8, 2021, 02:17:16 pm
Agreed. I would expect we will still sell him - the difference being now we will likely get 5-7m for him.
If he helps us to top 4 we can get more than that. Don't even think it'd be worth selling him for that low unless we're buying 2 CBs
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 04:59:12 pm »
Regardless of whether you like him or not, has anyone ever seen a player win 100% of their defensive headers? Hes insane in the air.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm »
Bolton Baresi. He was awesome today, played some very good passes too.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm »
So much better than Kabak.
Offline solidgold

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 05:27:24 pm »
Win every single headers that come his way. The guy is a monster. Suddenly I am no longer worried about free kicks and corners. This guy just own the box whenever a ball floats in. Awesome.
Offline Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 04:59:12 pm
Regardless of whether you like him or not, has anyone ever seen a player win 100% of their defensive headers? Hes insane in the air.

Adds a lot of much needed fight and physicality into the team. Vital aerially as well against these big sides, we'd have conceded a lot more chances from set plays without him this year.

He's not the player you want away at Real Madrid or up against fast attackers so much, but he's served us really well overall.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm »
Quote from: solidgold on Yesterday at 05:27:24 pm
Win every single headers that come his way. The guy is a monster. Suddenly I am no longer worried about free kicks and corners. This guy just own the box whenever a ball floats in. Awesome.

I'd be confident if it was him against 6 attackers.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
So much better than Kabak.

I think they are very very different defenders. On current form and net performances, Nat has been better but Kabak's shown a lot of promise, especially with the ball. The only reason I have doubts about Nat being a long term prospect for us is his lack of pace and on-the-ball ability which is inherently limited and not something that can be drastically improved. He is an excellent defender in his own right and he'd be massive against physical teams like Burnley. I just find all these comparisons between the two a bit weird given how they are clearly very very different in the type of defenders they are. Kabak is better at defending space and Nat is far more frontfooted, be it aerially or on the ground.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
I think they are very very different defenders. On current form and net performances, Nat has been better but Kabak's shown a lot of promise, especially with the ball. The only reason I have doubts about Nat being a long term prospect for us is his lack of pace and on-the-ball ability which is inherently limited and not something that can be drastically improved. He is an excellent defender in his own right and he'd be massive against physical teams like Burnley. I just find all these comparisons between the two a bit weird given how they are clearly very very different in the type of defenders they are. Kabak is better at defending space and Nat is far more frontfooted, be it aerially or on the ground.
Agree Nat isn't quick enough long term but what he is doing at the moment is exceptional. Kabak doesn't look quick enough either but also gets caught out of position way to often for me.
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 05:49:14 pm »
Phillips's passing has improved game on game. He is unfortunately lacking the mobility that makes him a long-term option here but thought he did really well today again. He's one of the most dominant players in the air I have ever seen.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline Welshred

  To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 05:50:48 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
So much better than Kabak.

How many one on one's with Alisson did Kabak give Villa today?
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:50:48 pm
How many one on one's with Alisson did Kabak give Villa today?
You have to take one of them out at the moment, who would you choose?
Offline Welshred

  To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 05:54:08 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
You have to take one of them out at the moment, who would you choose?

Phillips. 100%, I dont even need to think about it
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:11:15 pm
So much better than Kabak.

18m on Kabak or keep Phillips.

No brainer. Keeping Phillips all day long.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm
18m on Kabak or keep Phillips.

No brainer. Keeping Phillips all day long.
Considering how high a line we are playing I'm gobsmacked how well he has done, I know he's been caught out a few times but how many times has he got us out of the shit.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm »
Kabak is mikes ahead of Phillips and has been the better player since they both got in the team. Phillips has been brilliant for his level but should not and will not be hear next season
Offline paisley1977

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
I think they are very very different defenders. On current form and net performances, Nat has been better but Kabak's shown a lot of promise, especially with the ball. The only reason I have doubts about Nat being a long term prospect for us is his lack of pace and on-the-ball ability which is inherently limited and not something that can be drastically improved. He is an excellent defender in his own right and he'd be massive against physical teams like Burnley. I just find all these comparisons between the two a bit weird given how they are clearly very very different in the type of defenders they are. Kabak is better at defending space and Nat is far more frontfooted, be it aerially or on the ground.

Yea one will cost 18m the other one cost nowt.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Djozer

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 06:05:26 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
You have to take one of them out at the moment, who would you choose?
I'd keep Kabak, to be honest. Right now, and for the future. I'd probably rather go for Konate or similar though. But when it comes to Phillips v Kabak, great as Nat's been recently, I just think Nat's limitations hamstring us to a greater degree than Kabak's.
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm
Kabak is mikes ahead of Phillips and has been the better player since they both got in the team. Phillips has been brilliant for his level but should not and will not be hear next season

Utter rubbish. Phillips has been the better player.

Phillips will be here next season for sure.
Offline Welshred

  To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm
Utter rubbish. Phillips has been the better player.

Phillips will be here next season for sure.

The Fordy seal of approval, so which club will he be moving to?
Offline Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 06:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm
The Fordy seal of approval, so which club will he be moving to?

ha ha  ;D.

Easy money for everyone now on a Phillips move.
Offline MH41

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 06:11:27 pm »
Won another vital header, right at the very end there, from the long free kick from the keeper(followed by a fantastic through ball from shaqiri to mané)
Absolutely brilliant. The lad has stepped up, and has done a magnificent job. There is nothing negative that has to be said.

Online B0151?

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 06:15:00 pm »
The way he was competing and winning every ball that got close to him was really great. Something we weren't doing when we got hammered by Villa. He's boss. If he had more pace he'd be incredible.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 06:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm
Adds a lot of much needed fight and physicality into the team. Vital aerially as well against these big sides, we'd have conceded a lot more chances from set plays without him this year.

He's not the player you want away at Real Madrid or up against fast attackers so much, but he's served us really well overall.
Absolutely, and its important to have horses for courses. As well all know, 75% of those courses dont mind chucking it long into the box.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1470 on: Yesterday at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm
Utter rubbish. Phillips has been the better player.

Phillips will be here next season for sure.

Phillips was being sold last summer whilst we have been linked with kabak and then brought him in. Its either kabak here next season or neither. Kabak was the better player against wolves and arsenal by a mile. And he is quicker than phillips
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1471 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 06:08:02 pm
ha ha  ;D.

Easy money for everyone now on a Phillips move.
We not signing that Brighton defender then ;)
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1472 on: Yesterday at 06:43:13 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 06:35:34 pm
Phillips was being sold last summer whilst we have been linked with kabak and then brought him in. Its either kabak here next season or neither. Kabak was the better player against wolves and arsenal by a mile. And he is quicker than phillips

I'm not sure about that at all, but I do think that Klopp would probably prefer to keep Kabak next season than Phillips. Personally, I'd probably keep Phillips if it came to a choice - he is just insanely good in the air, whereas Kabak isn't insanely good at anything. I'd personally keep them both, though.

VVD
Gomez
Kabak
Phillips

Would be a solid enough choice at CB, for different types of games.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1473 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Will all the gobshites comparing Kabak to Phillips and who stays and who goes and all that other bolloxs on here, please fuck off to the appropriate threads for that type of utter tosh. Fucking nuisances the lot of yer. This thread is for the Bolton Baresi only...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 12:35:43 am »
Seems like each passing game brings with it another big step. Thought he looked noticeably more comfortable on the ball, was happy to intelligently drop the shoulder and swivel to relieve pressure and keep the ball moving. None of the awkwardness of past performances.

And how good is it seeing a big hoof passing through the clouds and seeing him in the periphery reading the ball and readying himself to launch into the air, being able to relax with the certainty that only outcome will be a header won and a ball swatted back. We've missed that solidity and certainty at the back.
