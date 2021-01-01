First goal comes from Trents poor positioning. When Kroos goes to play it long, Trent is on the outside of Viniscus meaning Nat has to come across to win it while Trent is scrambling back and they essentially collide. If you pause the video as Kroos shifts it out of his feet, Nat, Kabak and Robbo are in decent positions, Trent isnt. Difficult job for him as his role entails being up and down and hes often out on the touchline but he really should be tucked in more here.



Third one is a catalogue of areas. Ball enters the box far too easily and although I agree with John C that Nat is defending a different line, as soon as the ball goes to Viniscus, he has to be quicker closing down. He isnt and gives Viniscus a crucial half yard. Alisson should be saving it though, its not a great finish.