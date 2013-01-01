His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.



For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).