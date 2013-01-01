« previous next »
Nat Phillips
I reckon Virgil will be wearing Nat Phillips pyjamas tonight.

Comes with a hoody...
Nat Phillips
Him and Kabak look to be getting a bit of a partnership and Fab in front must give them much more confidence too.

Yeah, Fab in front to prevent the midfield getting played through so oppo forced wide to cross only to find Nat or Kabak who are absolute ball magnets.
Nat Phillips
A very decent game again with a couple of world class clearances thrown in. Prone to the very odd error but really proving his worth. Considering Matip is made from glass I can see this lad pushing himself up the picking order for next season
Nat Phillips
Some more faint praise again, he was not the only player who failed to have 100% pass success rate, far from it.


The fact is we have conceded a goal every 71 minutes this season without Nat and one every 142 minutes with him. He's won 7 games, drawn 2 and lost 3 probably playing at the most difficult period for the club during that period as well. He's never been on the wrong end of 2 goals in the same game in any of his 12 games (that's happened to us 9 times this season without him)

And without him we may have never scored tonight as well.

Well in Nat
Nat Phillips
Great game.........BUT

How did Fabio Silva (and Cody) end up with 4 more or less free headers????
Nat Phillips
His strengths (and weaknesses) are pretty clear. If we're defending in the box against attacks, his strengths are in full display. If he's defending in a transition or when the ball is moving and he (and the defense) are backtracking, it highlights his weaknesses. After this season, I honestly think he has the potential to do well in a low-block team. I don't mean it as an insult either - a lot of well-performing teams use the system. It'll play to his strengths and alleviate his weaknesses.

For this season though, there is something about partnerships and momentums. Kabak and him seem to be forming a bit of an understanding and that can only improve with time. It's not to say that there won't be mistakes and they'll perform at the levels of Van Djik-Gomez but it might be enough for us to play better than we have with Fabinho in the 6 position (which really opens up a LOT of options for us).
