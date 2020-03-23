« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:49:59 pm
Quote from: daggerdoo on Today at 12:45:25 pm
He's doing himself no harm in that regard and gained some valuable experience. Hopefully get a couple million and get him playing regularly at a decent level

I've got very high hopes for Harvey

If we decide to sell Nat in the summer, I'd be a bit disappointed with old laptop Eddie if he only got a couple of million for him!

You look around the lower half of the league and there's loads of pretty agricultural, English CBs who sometimes get bandied about for pretty hefty money (Tarkowski, Mee, Dunk, Lascelles).
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:50:42 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:42:11 pm
When you play pub players at centre back.

You labelled them as 'pub players'. I'm not really sure what context there needs to be? I just dont really understand how you can talk about him getting a move after labelling him as a pub player, thats all mate, just asking a question. What sort of club is going to pay any sort of fee for him? As for snide comments I mean....come on, really? :D There's a snide comment just up there ^^^^ and t'wasnt I, said the walrus.

Watching Nat and Rhys trying to play out from the back was like watching a pub team trying to progress the ball. It was slow, safe, laboured and offered very little penetration. Neither of them were willing to step out with the ball and even up the numbers in midfield and our build up was slow.

Of the two Nat tried to be more penetrative but then again he had a pretty low passing average for centre back at 84% and only a 40% success rate when he went long. Especially when you consider Fulham basically let our centre backs have the ball with little pressure on them.

The thing is we both know there are loads of centre backs playing at a pretty high level who aren't great at progressing the ball or bringing it out. Pretty much everyone in the thread has said Nat would suit a team who defend deeper and go long.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:50:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:59 pm
Probably not for a Klopp side but you never know, he has played so little football in his career it is hard to judge what his ceiling could be. He could certainly have a role for us on the bench coming on late in games to give us an aerial presence when we are seeing games out. Is that what he wants though. I think his next move should be about getting as much playing time as possible.
It's a common situation. Seems like he's after regular footy first and foremost. I think he'll have a decent career, might have had it with us if it was the Rafa era, for instance. There'll definitely be clubs already looking at him.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:53:25 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:49:59 pm
If we decide to sell Nat in the summer, I'd be a bit disappointed with old laptop Eddie if he only got a couple of million for him!

You look around the lower half of the league and there's loads of pretty agricultural, English CBs who sometimes get bandied about for pretty hefty money (Tarkowski, Mee, Dunk, Lascelles).
I was using the term loosely, but yeah I agree. Wouldn't be at all surprised if he's used as a bargaining chip in the next mega deal he pulls off
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:49:59 pm
If we decide to sell Nat in the summer, I'd be a bit disappointed with old laptop Eddie if he only got a couple of million for him!

You look around the lower half of the league and there's loads of pretty agricultural, English CBs who sometimes get bandied about for pretty hefty money (Tarkowski, Mee, Dunk, Lascelles).

Tarkowski and Dunk have played for the full International side plus Mee and Lascelles played for the U19's, U20's and U21's. They have also played a lot more football at a top level so Nat has a bit of catching up to do.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm
Quote from: daggerdoo on Today at 12:50:51 pm
It's a common situation. Seems like he's after regular footy first and foremost. I think he'll have a decent career, might have had it with us if it was the Rafa era, for instance. There'll definitely be clubs already looking at him.

I think he might be a player who drops a level and then really progresses.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:03:58 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:49:59 pm
If we decide to sell Nat in the summer, I'd be a bit disappointed with old laptop Eddie if he only got a couple of million for him!

You look around the lower half of the league and there's loads of pretty agricultural, English CBs who sometimes get bandied about for pretty hefty money (Tarkowski, Mee, Dunk, Lascelles).

Most of those cbs are better or more proven though, Tarwoski Mee Dunk most certainly.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:05:09 pm
Nat was good yesterday, must be one of our most consistent players these past couple months, plus his distribution has improved and he is great defending his box.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1008 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
Another thing he adds is a threat in the opposition box for set pieces, something we have been sorely lacking without Virgil/Joel.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1009 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm
Hes changed my opinion of him quite significantly. I was convinced he wouldnt make it here or even in a top league elsewhere and would be off last summer or this coming summer. Now Im thinking hed be worth keeping around as a 5th choice assuming we sign Kabak or another in the summer and assuming hed be happy with that role. I think there is certainly space for a 5 centre backs next season as 2 of them will be coming back from long term injuries and another is Matip who unfortunately is made of biscuits.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1010 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:03:58 pm
Most of those cbs are better or more proven though, Tarwoski Mee Dunk most certainly.

Course they are, but they never played for a top team at a high level either. Im not saying we can get £50 million for Nat if we decide to sell him but we should be looking at what he may be worth a year or two down the line and acting accordingly.

Its like we probably hoped would happen with Harry Wilson. Sadly he didnt do well at all in the Prem but if he had, wed have got very decent money for him despite him being far down the pecking order here and unlikely to play much for us
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1011 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm
i love the Bolton Baresi
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1012 on: Today at 02:37:28 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:15:56 am
Nat the fucking Hun...

Quite like that, Timbo... :D

Ha ha - nice one

NATilla the Hun

 :)
