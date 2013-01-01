« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 53374 times)

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • Its All In The Game
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
He signed a new long term contract in summer 2019.

Thanks for that. I'd be fine with him sticking around as a 4th choice centre half. He's a very useful player.
Logged
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
I said he played as well as he can play.  If you want to view that negatively that sounds like a you problem.

Yeh it is a 'me' problem.

Me, I'd like to think the lad would get credit where its due. Rather than posters bizarrely using his performance to have a dig at other posters.

That sounds very much like a 'you problem' but carry on.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm
I think what's important is that he did himself and his club proud today, he delivered an unexpected CL 1/4 final winning performance.

You could see Jurgens delight about how good he was.

Well done Nat.
All that needs to be said really John
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
He's got further in the Champions League than Messi and Ronaldo
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,334
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
He was excellent full stop today. Throw in it was his first ever cl game and only his second with Kabak and that well beyond the pale. Looked like a taller Conar Coady out there.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 11:22:53 pm »
That low header he did in the 2nd half made me LOL. ;D

Just charging into midfield head down not even worrying about getting a boot to the head and heading the ball up field.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,334
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,111
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
His job is to win every header and to allow Fabinho to play midfield. As such hes doing very well.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
Good game tonight. Sterner tests to come but looked solid.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,483
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm »
Fuck, what's to come. He;s a fucking warrior. Samurai!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm
Yeh it is a 'me' problem.

Me, I'd like to think the lad would get credit where its due. Rather than posters bizarrely using his performance to have a dig at other posters.

That sounds very much like a 'you problem' but carry on.

My original post had a dig at nobody in particular, no idea what you're talking about.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,826
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm »


Kloppo called him a heading monster after the match  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
He supposedly signed a ' new long term contract ' in summer 19 so presumably he isn't out contract this summer . Transfermarkt says it's this summer but they're not always accurate
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 pm »
Read @Al666

Klopp On the display of Phillips...

What a boy he is, what a player he is, what a night it is for him. That's absolutely great. The concentration level he shows now nearly week in, week out since he's playing for us is absolutely incredible. He's doing exactly the right things in the right moment. In the air he's a monster but you could see it today, he's football-wise not bad, really good. I couldn't be happier for somebody than I am for Nat in this moment because it was a great game and not a lot of people get the honour to play a Champions League game. He has that now, he played a really good one, he won it and he's qualified for the last eight in Europe  that's really special. A few years ago nobody would have thought that and I'm really glad that he can experience it now.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
Good performance from him tonight. I think hes doing pretty well in tough circumstances. Hopefully this season helps him to get a good move. Either way, some of the posts in here recently have been very strange. Some of you are picking on the wrong lad.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
A bit more pace and he'd be guaranteed to stick around next year. As it is he might want to leave in the summer as there'll be plenty of interest in him. Really taken his chances and ran with them. Great performance.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #937 on: Today at 12:06:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm
My original post had a dig at nobody in particular, no idea what you're talking about.

True, my apologies. It was the entire website as a whole  ;D

As for "played as well as he could have played" I much prefer something along the lines of "played well beyond expectations and his perceived level under very challenging circumstances".

But, y'know that's just me. We all have our problems.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,436
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #938 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 12:06:57 am
True, my apologies. It was the entire website as a whole  ;D

As for "played as well as he could have played" I much prefer something along the lines of "played well beyond expectations and his perceived level under very challenging circumstances".
Quite right. We're having a tough old season. When there's a chance to be positive and feelgood about a player why not take it? Not every whingy, negative thought has to be aired.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,751
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #939 on: Today at 01:02:51 am »
What a performance from the lad. A true warrior. Bolton's answer to Attilla the fucking Hun. As good a centre back performance as you could ever wish to to see. Absolutely delighted for him. Shared MOTM with the mighty danger snuffer from Sao Paulo

Meantime, how amusing to see all the footy afficionados who've hitherto littered this thread with their dismissal of the lad as not being fit to lace the boots of the club's reserve toilet cleaner now eking out their weasely begrudged praise for the lad's incredible performance as they gradually plan their withdrawl from their expert critique stances whilst Big Bad Nat continues to fuck everything and everyone who dares stand in the way of his path to Red's stardom.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #940 on: Today at 01:10:13 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:02:51 am
What a performance from the lad. A true warrior. Bolton's answer to Attilla the fucking Hun. As good a centre back performance as you could ever wish to to see. Absolutely delighted for him. Shared MOTM with the mighty danger snuffer from Sao Paulo

Meantime, how amusing to see all the footy afficionados who've hitherto littered this thread with their dismissal of the lad as not being fit to lace the boots of the club's reserve toilet cleaner now eking out their weasely begrudged praise for the lad's incredible performance as they gradually plan their withdrawl from their expert critique stances whilst Big Bad Nat continues to fuck everything and everyone who dares stand in the way of his path to Red's stardom.

 ;D

Eventually the lad will make a mistake and then we will see, will he be given the slack that Virgil and Joe got after Villa?, from some I doubt it.

What I like about him is his focus and concentration. Football at this level does not necessarily come as easily and naturally as it does to VVD, in order to compensate for this Nat uses total focus, you can see it. I think Jurgen has a soft spot for the lad, as one big hulking less cultured centre half to another. I am sure Jimmy Phillips is giving his lad advice after every game, 572 games as a defender and a long time behind the scenes will mean his dad will be right behind him.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,751
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #941 on: Today at 01:29:56 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:10:13 am
Eventually the lad will make a mistake and then we will see, will he be given the slack that Virgil and Joe got after Villa?, from some I doubt it.

What I like about him is his focus and concentration. Football at this level does not necessarily come as easily and naturally as it does to VVD, in order to compensate for this Nat uses total focus, you can see it. I think Jurgen has a soft spot for the lad, as one big hulking less cultured centre half to another. I am sure Jimmy Phillips is giving his lad advice after every game, 572 games as a defender and a long time behind the scenes will mean his dad will be right behind him.

I agree and to be honest Black Bull, it didn't surprise me one jot when I learned he was the son of an ex pro. He sort of exudes that basic grounding in his game. He was clearly born and reared to be a rough and ready centre half and that grounding shines through in every challenge and header. He's like a throwback to Dave Watson - the Sunderland one not the LFC and EFC one, although to be fair he sort of fits the bill too.

Also agree re those afficianados who'll be waiting to pounce when the poor lad reveals he's a mere human being and fucks up. C'est la vie.

 :)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:47 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #942 on: Today at 01:52:26 am »
He was brilliant today like he has been in his last few games. Winning headers over a bigger man all night, he has a lack of pace but that didnt stop a myriad of players before him. Getting ahead of myself but you could compare that to a Sami performance or if you want to bring klopp into it subotic for Dortmund.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #943 on: Today at 02:02:02 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:52:26 am
He was brilliant today like he has been in his last few games. Winning headers over a bigger man all night, he has a lack of pace but that didnt stop a myriad of players before him. Getting ahead of myself but you could compare that to a Sami performance or if you want to bring klopp into it subotic for Dortmund.
Agree, needs to be given a lot of credit for putting in some top performances.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:07:21 am »
Deserves a lot of credit for that performance. A warrior who came to play.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #945 on: Today at 03:14:21 am »
He looks like could develop into a Sami Hyppia type player. Straight up attacks headers, no grabbing necessary, just bowl everyone out of the way. Tough as nails this kid.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #946 on: Today at 03:15:56 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:02:51 am
What a performance from the lad. A true warrior. Bolton's answer to Attilla the fucking Hun.

Nat the fucking Hun...

Quite like that, Timbo... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #947 on: Today at 03:31:47 am »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm
Carra without the gob.

This. Exactly this. He reminds me of Carra, a taller/bulkier version but without the leadership/organizing ability. Unless there's a big offer on the table, we'd be mad to consider letting him go. He's home grown and could pretty much be starting for more than 75% of top division clubs in the top 4 leagues. Once he makes his place in the squad I can see him being a leader too, cause he plays like a fucking warrior. How I wish he'd get to play in front of the Kop because he'd get enough support to feel 10 ft tall after those performances.
Logged

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #948 on: Today at 04:13:31 am »
He's very good at the bread and butter defending, which we obviously see less and less of these days given the wider responsibilities center halves are bestowed with. Had a very dominant game and very pleased for him. Agree with some comments that his game is a bit Carragher like without the shouting and leadership, if anything, I think he needs to learn from Carra and drag his man down more often if he knows he can't catch them. Although I think under Klopp we have been operating with clear instructions around not giving away fouls in our half, so can see why he would be reluctant to doing that.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 791
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #949 on: Today at 05:19:46 am »
Loved big Nat in that game. Real old style centre half.  Hes the kind of lad it would be great sweeping behind. Just keep talking to him, point him at a header and relax. Great stuff.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 