Klopp On the display of Phillips...



What a boy he is, what a player he is, what a night it is for him. That's absolutely great. The concentration level he shows now nearly week in, week out since he's playing for us is absolutely incredible. He's doing exactly the right things in the right moment. In the air he's a monster but you could see it today, he's football-wise not bad, really good. I couldn't be happier for somebody than I am for Nat in this moment because it was a great game and not a lot of people get the honour to play a Champions League game. He has that now, he played a really good one, he won it and he's qualified for the last eight in Europe  that's really special. A few years ago nobody would have thought that and I'm really glad that he can experience it now.