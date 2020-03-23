« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 44434 times)

Online Bobinhood

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm »
Nat's over performed though, in my opinion. My view of hims gone up i thought he was a championship calibre player initially but i think he could well get a regular spot on a prem team next season if hes not with us. Very useful in the air, hard as nails, a real throwback type cb. I'm quite happy and grateful to him for his contribution, recognizing we like to play a higher line with faster players in a perfect world. He was great yesterday for the most part. He gives us a little bite, Kabak too for that matter. Sat Mcgoldrick right down.

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February 28, 2021, 11:24:42 pm
Respect being the operative word, John. Why any Liverpudlian would want to piss on this lads chips after what he has done for the club given the horrendous circumstances we're under shows how far our standards have slipped as fans. Jurgen could not have praised the lad more after the game. Whatever you think of his ability, he's a warrior, a throwback to the days when a centre half's job was to win his battle with the oppo's centre forward. He did that today and he should be proud of himself. Takes all types to make up a squad. Wherever he ends up, I, for one, will always be grateful to him for standing up to be counted when the going got tough, which is more than could be said for some who purport to follow the mighty reds. Well in Nate, you remind me of a young Larry Lloyd who served this club well before joining Forest and winning two European cups back in the day. He, too, was much maligned before proving many of his doubters wrong. Tough as old boots, fearless and would run through brick walls for you in a red shirt

Wow. I come in to have a peep at this thread for the first time, fully expecting it to contain a unanimous litany of fulsome praise for a lad with such limited experience at the top level who has performed so heroically and capably in the most challenging of defensive situations with which Liverpool Football Club have ever been confronted.

And what do I find instead but the likes of VBG and a few others finding themselves compelled to mount a rearguard action to defend poor Nat Phillips from the snide sniping and undermining of what I can only term so called Liverpool fans who consider him to be not good enough for this club but more pointedly for them.

I find it unbelievable. I simply do not get it. And never will. We as supporters can ask for nothing more than for a player to perform to the best of his ability and give his all. And boy oh boy has Nat Phillips more than done that in every game he has played.

Great post incidentally P lad.

 :)

 
Offline pathetic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm
Nat's over performed though, in my opinion. My view of hims gone up i thought he was a championship calibre player initially but i think he could well get a regular spot on a prem team next season if hes not with us. Very useful in the air, hard as nails, a real throwback type cb. I'm quite happy and grateful to him for his contribution, recognizing we like to play a higher line with faster players in a perfect world. He was great yesterday for the most part. He gives us a little bite, Kabak too for that matter. Sat Mcgoldrick right down.



Could see him joining Burnley in place of Tarkowski personally. Don't think he would look out of place and wouldn't be long until there's a 30 million price tag on his head. He doesn't have the tools to be a defender in our super high line, but saying he's shit and all this rubbish is just that, rubbish. He's been far better than what I expected of him and if he was the one on loan with an option to buy for 30 million the response would have been far more favourable of him.
Offline Garnier

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm »
He reminds me of Gary Cahill
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 03:44:51 pm »
I think if you are looking for a comparison then probably the best one under Klopp would be Steven Caulker. Even then you would have to say Caulker was levels above Nat at a similar age. Caulker played for the full England team at the age of 21.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:44:51 pm
I think if you are looking for a comparison then probably the best one under Klopp would be Steven Caulker. Even then you would have to say Caulker was levels above Nat at a similar age. Caulker played for the full England team at the age of 21.

You've spent the last few hours going through England debutants ages, havent you Al? :lmao
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 03:55:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm
You've spent the last few hours going through England debutants ages, havent you Al? :lmao

No mate just comparing Nat to a very similar player who happened to play for Liverpool. An aerially dominant centre back who got a few games when we had one of our numerous injury crisis at centre back. 
Offline Melbred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 04:03:44 pm »
With our issues up forward, may as well lump Nat up front like Klopp did with Caullker.
Offline Fromola

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 04:43:43 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 02:51:28 pm
Could see him joining Burnley in place of Tarkowski personally. Don't think he would look out of place and wouldn't be long until there's a 30 million price tag on his head. He doesn't have the tools to be a defender in our super high line, but saying he's shit and all this rubbish is just that, rubbish. He's been far better than what I expected of him and if he was the one on loan with an option to buy for 30 million the response would have been far more favourable of him.

The likes of Tarkowski and Mee both had a few years in The Championship under their belt before stepping up to play in the Premier League regularly.

Phillips should go to a Championship side and make up for lost time. Swansea would have been a good move for him last year and then if they went up he'd have got his chance. The last thing he needs is another year sat on someone's bench as he approaches 25.
Offline mallin9

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #769 on: Today at 01:20:35 am »
Just keep packing his bags for him. Christ on a bicycle
Offline Redcap

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #770 on: Today at 01:28:58 am »
If we were a team that had 5th-6th choice CBs he would be entirely acceptable.

But I think in an ideal world we have 4 good CBs, plus flexible backups from elsewhere in the squad (i.e. Fabinho) for the odd game here and there, and the occasional young player breaking through.

For this season I think it'll be mostly a combination of him, Kabak and Davies to get us through. We'll be better overall for having Fabinho back at DM to be honest. As soon as we have two fit CBs, I think both of them would be better served by Fab shielding them than anything else.
Offline Bakez0151

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #771 on: Today at 04:01:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:55:39 pm
No mate just comparing Nat to a very similar player who happened to play for Liverpool. An aerially dominant centre back who got a few games when we had one of our numerous injury crisis at centre back.
Caulker didn't get a few games... He got a few minutes. Mostly up front.
Online Djozer

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #772 on: Today at 02:16:21 pm »
Doing his best, despite whatever limitations he clearly has, and doing it well. His passing seems to get better game on game, which is probably coming with confidence, and he does anything with commitment. I imagine he'll be out for the game against Chelsea should Fabinho be back, but if we get anything out of this godawful season then I'm sure he'll have more of a part to play. Gotta give the lad some respect for what he's doing.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #773 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm »
The main thing is he cut his hair.

Looked like an extra from a medieval film prior
Offline naka

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #774 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 02:16:21 pm
Doing his best, despite whatever limitations he clearly has, and doing it well. His passing seems to get better game on game, which is probably coming with confidence, and he does anything with commitment. I imagine he'll be out for the game against Chelsea should Fabinho be back, but if we get anything out of this godawful season then I'm sure he'll have more of a part to play. Gotta give the lad some respect for what he's doing.
i would start him against chelsea with fabinho. as his partner
Online Djozer

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #775 on: Today at 02:33:24 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 02:27:32 pm
i would start him against chelsea with fabinho. as his partner
Fair play. I wouldn't personally, and I don't think that Klopp will, but at the same time it wouldn't particularly worry me if Nat does start, although I think he could struggle against pacier forwards like Werner.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #776 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
If Giroud starts then Nat's aerial ability would come in really handy. However, as you say Nat would struggle against the likes of Werner or Pullisic. Personally I think if Fabinho plays at centre back then it will be Kabak who partners him.
Offline riismeister

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #777 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:44:51 pm
I think if you are looking for a comparison then probably the best one under Klopp would be Steven Caulker. Even then you would have to say Caulker was levels above Nat at a similar age. Caulker played for the full England team at the age of 21.

Caulker did play for England. Once. In 2012. Aged 20. Philips didn't make his senior debut until age 22. Caulker definitely levels above at age 20.

The season Caulker joined us he turned 24 though (Philips will be 24 in a few weeks). That season Caulker played 146 minutes in the league in total, for two teams, both as a lonee.

It seems pretty clear that Nat Philips right now is levels above Caulker at similar age.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #778 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 03:49:52 pm
Caulker did play for England. Once. In 2012. Aged 20. Philips didn't make his senior debut until age 22. Caulker definitely levels above at age 20.

The season Caulker joined us he turned 24 though (Philips will be 24 in a few weeks). That season Caulker played 146 minutes in the league in total, for two teams, both as a lonee.

It seems pretty clear that Nat Philips right now is levels above Caulker at similar age.

To be fair to Caulker that wasn't really football related he was in rehab for addiction issues.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #779 on: Today at 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 03:49:52 pm
Caulker did play for England. Once. In 2012. Aged 20. Philips didn't make his senior debut until age 22. Caulker definitely levels above at age 20.

The season Caulker joined us he turned 24 though (Philips will be 24 in a few weeks). That season Caulker played 146 minutes in the league in total, for two teams, both as a lonee.

It seems pretty clear that Nat Philips right now is levels above Caulker at similar age.

Online BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #780 on: Today at 04:42:21 pm »
I like Nat. A bit of a cult hero at this stage. Knows his limits.
