Nat's over performed though, in my opinion. My view of hims gone up i thought he was a championship calibre player initially but i think he could well get a regular spot on a prem team next season if hes not with us. Very useful in the air, hard as nails, a real throwback type cb. I'm quite happy and grateful to him for his contribution, recognizing we like to play a higher line with faster players in a perfect world. He was great yesterday for the most part. He gives us a little bite, Kabak too for that matter. Sat Mcgoldrick right down.