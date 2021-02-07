Last season did he not drop in for a single game against Everton in a cup game, beat them, then go off on another loan? I found it very funny at the time.



I think he will be a good fit for this weekend's game to keep Calvert-Lewin under control.



We will need someone who can deal with him in the air, as they'll just be whacking it long and playing for set pieces and crosses into the box. It was always food and drink to VVD against these but when he went off they scored two goals that Van Dijk would have likely been there to clear.