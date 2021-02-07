Doubt I'll ever see him play for Liverpool again so I'd guess now.
Thank fuck. You can find someone else to slaughter now. Shouldnt be too difficult for you after today. Top supporter 👍🏼
How do we stop playing the high line it is the entire basis of our game. It is akin to telling Man City to stop passing the ball and just pump it forward. We dominate possession, we attack, when we lose it we counter press. That is our identity.I am talking about the systemic issues having a slow centre back and not being able to press causes us. Ironically you then try and turn it in to me not liking Phillips, whilst at the same time singling out Williams.The problem isn't Williams over Phillips or vice versa it is our inability to play a high line with a slow centre back. Phillips strength is old-fashioned last ditch defending. Winning headers and duels in our box. The thing is that indicates our system is failing. Look at the Brighton game we were stretched because our defensive line was too deep. That means they played through our counter press with ease. Our game is about pushing right up and penning teams in and building pressure. You can't do that when you don't play a high line.
Would rather see Phillips playing this evening than to see Hendo in defence again. We need defenders back there.
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well
Last season did he not drop in for a single game against Everton in a cup game, beat them, then go off on another loan? I found it very funny at the time.I think he will be a good fit for this weekend's game to keep Calvert-Lewin under control.
