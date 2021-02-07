« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Hightown Phil on February  7, 2021, 04:02:41 PM
Doubt I'll ever see him play for Liverpool again so I'd guess now.

Thank fuck. You can find someone else to slaughter now. Shouldnt be too difficult for you after today. Top supporter 👍🏼
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Lad on February  7, 2021, 07:59:50 PM
Thank fuck. You can find someone else to slaughter now. Shouldnt be too difficult for you after today. Top supporter 👍🏼

Nothing wrong with thinking he's not good enough? The manager is in agreement with him!
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Lad on February  7, 2021, 07:59:50 PM
Thank fuck. You can find someone else to slaughter now. Shouldnt be too difficult for you after today. Top supporter 👍🏼

Sorry. Will hand my top red hat back.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Al 666 on February  6, 2021, 11:41:59 AM
How do we stop playing the high line it is the entire basis of our game. It is akin to telling Man City to stop passing the ball and just pump it forward. We dominate possession, we attack, when we lose it we counter press. That is our identity.

I am talking about the systemic issues having a slow centre back and not being able to press causes us. Ironically you then try and turn it in to me not liking Phillips, whilst at the same time singling out Williams.

The problem isn't Williams over Phillips or vice versa it is our inability to play a high line with a slow centre back. Phillips strength is old-fashioned last ditch defending. Winning headers and duels in our box. The thing is that indicates our system is failing.

Look at the Brighton game we were stretched because our defensive line was too deep. That means they played through our counter press with ease. Our game is about pushing right up and penning teams in and building pressure. You can't do that when you don't play a high line. 

Who's fault was it today Al. Nats?

Trent had a good game didn't he?

The problem is simple. You can't play a high line if you don't have the defenders to do it.
Re: Nat Phillips
Would rather see Phillips playing this evening than to see Hendo in defence again. We need defenders back there.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Yesterday at 05:24:54 PM
Would rather see Phillips playing this evening than to see Hendo in defence again. We need defenders back there.

The madness continues.
Re: Nat Phillips
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:23:06 PM
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well

Possibly. Depends if Fabinho is fit.

We don't want to be giving them corners and free kicks.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:23:06 PM
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well

He isnt. Same way Rhys Williams isnt going to.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:23:06 PM
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well

It's not a mad shout, but I'd be surprised if we didn't go with Kabak and Hendo again
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:23:06 PM
I do wonder if he's going to play against Everton, for his aerial ability because that's the one area Everton can exploit very well

Last season did he not drop in for a single game against Everton in a cup game, beat them, then go off on another loan? I found it very funny at the time.

I think he will be a good fit for this weekend's game to keep Calvert-Lewin under control.
Re: Nat Phillips
Quote from: Abin465 on Today at 06:15:06 AM
Last season did he not drop in for a single game against Everton in a cup game, beat them, then go off on another loan? I found it very funny at the time.

I think he will be a good fit for this weekend's game to keep Calvert-Lewin under control.

We will need someone who can deal with him in the air, as they'll just be whacking it long and playing for set pieces and crosses into the box. It was always food and drink to VVD against these but when he went off they scored two goals that Van Dijk would have likely been there to clear.
