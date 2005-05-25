« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 8631 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #160 on: November 1, 2020, 11:43:50 AM »
Degsy without the injuries. If he's happy to play that role with guarantee games against the likes of Burnley, West Brom and the Ev, he's a good 4th choice. Problem being he's likely to be attracting interest now. Solid debut and he will improve.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #161 on: November 1, 2020, 11:46:31 AM »
He did really well and hes very good in the air ... he also looked pretty terrible on the ball
Hopefully he doesnt have to play too much but hes an okay ish option when were in crisis especially if the opposition play a target man style set up.... zero interest in seeing him vs City
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #162 on: November 1, 2020, 12:33:14 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on November  1, 2020, 08:22:54 AM
Pleased for the lad.

Not sure it was as exceptional a performance as being suggested, but it was a solid 7/10 performance. And frankly, given the circumstances, I'd be happy to take that from this makeshift defence more weeks than not.

Nice confidence booster for City (if Matip and Fab are out), where you'd expect if we are to win, it will need to be an 8+/10 performance.

Edit:

Not that I'm saying that he did much wrong. I just don't feel he was troubled all too much either. Done what was asked of him.
I mean the stats sort of speak for themselves in this regard. He did a lot to keep West Ham quiet. Aggressive performance that negated the way they wanted to play.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #163 on: November 1, 2020, 01:39:52 PM »
We had 10 players on the pitch yesterday who are all top class ball players.

What we desperately needed against a Moyes outfit was someone who was aerial dominant. Not just average but dominant. We saw Fabinho and Gomez struggle against similar tactics against Sheffield Utd.

From winning the first header of the match Nat went from strength to strength passing the ball to the many stars around him. He filled the aerial gap left by Virgil even if he didnt replicate his passing ability.

He was 10/10 for doing the job that was required and will be used again I guarantee.
Could of let nerves get the better of him but he was determined to show he could play there.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #164 on: November 1, 2020, 01:54:00 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  1, 2020, 11:46:31 AM
He did really well and hes very good in the air ... he also looked pretty terrible on the ball
Hopefully he doesnt have to play too much but hes an okay ish option when were in crisis especially if the opposition play a target man style set up.... zero interest in seeing him vs City

Same here. His lack of pace against City would be a problem.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #165 on: November 1, 2020, 02:35:07 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November  1, 2020, 11:43:50 AM
Degsy without the injuries. If he's happy to play that role with guarantee games against the likes of Burnley, West Brom and the Ev, he's a good 4th choice. Problem being he's likely to be attracting interest now. Solid debut and he will improve.
Lovren was quite a bit better all-round...

I think Phillips will be a good 4th choice, as you say.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #166 on: November 1, 2020, 03:01:03 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November  1, 2020, 11:46:31 AM
He did really well and hes very good in the air ... he also looked pretty terrible on the ball
Hopefully he doesnt have to play too much but hes an okay ish option when were in crisis especially if the opposition play a target man style set up.... zero interest in seeing him vs City

He was very good yesterday and he's proved he's an option against certain opposition. I wasn't worried when I saw him in the starting XI vs West Ham and I probably wouldn't be worried if he started against 8-10 of the teams in the league.

But I agree with most of the above. He'll be 5th or 6th choice when everyone is fit. Arguably 4th or 5th this season. Really don't want to see him against the likes of City and if he has to play then I think they would target him (through a high press) and trying to play in and around him. We'd need to protect him in a lot more in these situations.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #167 on: November 1, 2020, 08:00:46 PM »
Quote from: redtel on November  1, 2020, 01:39:52 PM
We had 10 players on the pitch yesterday who are all top class ball players.

What we desperately needed against a Moyes outfit was someone who was aerial dominant. Not just average but dominant. We saw Fabinho and Gomez struggle against similar tactics against Sheffield Utd.

From winning the first header of the match Nat went from strength to strength passing the ball to the many stars around him. He filled the aerial gap left by Virgil even if he didnt replicate his passing ability.

He was 10/10 for doing the job that was required and will be used again I guarantee.
Could of let nerves get the better of him but he was determined to show he could play there.

Yep, got a squad full of fancy dan's. Let's have a couple in the boss' image to take on the long ball merchants and fuck 'em up I say. That's what a squad's for
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #168 on: November 1, 2020, 08:03:35 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November  1, 2020, 11:43:50 AM
Degsy without the injuries. If he's happy to play that role with guarantee games against the likes of Burnley, West Brom and the Ev, he's a good 4th choice. Problem being he's likely to be attracting interest now. Solid debut and he will improve.

He'd be the first on the team sheet against Everton for me. He'd be good in the air against Lewin and mix it with their fancy Dans.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #169 on: November 1, 2020, 09:07:33 PM »
is he similar to Carragher? minus the hoofing perhaps. but his style on the ball looks similar and he seems quite aggressive.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #170 on: November 2, 2020, 05:55:52 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  1, 2020, 09:07:33 PM
is he similar to Carragher? minus the hoofing perhaps. but his style on the ball looks similar and he seems quite aggressive.

Still early days to even form an opinion.

We've to see a little bit more of him.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #171 on: November 2, 2020, 07:34:37 AM »
If Matip not back, would have preferred him against Atlanta. But, he is not registered for CL games. Such a shame.
Great debut, and lovely commanding headers.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #172 on: November 2, 2020, 09:01:32 AM »
By the way, just to make everyone know.  I guess his nickname is Jeffrey. Shaq called him Jeffrey on social media.

https://i.redd.it/2jeeqstl1ow51.jpg
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #173 on: November 2, 2020, 09:11:01 AM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on November  2, 2020, 09:01:32 AM
By the way, just to make everyone know.  I guess his nickname is Jeffrey. Shaq called him Jeffrey on social media.

https://i.redd.it/2jeeqstl1ow51.jpg

So...."Nat" is short for....Jeffrey?
Haha
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #174 on: November 2, 2020, 09:19:49 AM »
Quote from: redtel on November  1, 2020, 01:39:52 PM
We had 10 players on the pitch yesterday who are all top class ball players.

What we desperately needed against a Moyes outfit was someone who was aerial dominant. Not just average but dominant. We saw Fabinho and Gomez struggle against similar tactics against Sheffield Utd.

From winning the first header of the match Nat went from strength to strength passing the ball to the many stars around him. He filled the aerial gap left by Virgil even if he didnt replicate his passing ability.

He was 10/10 for doing the job that was required and will be used again I guarantee.
Could of let nerves get the better of him but he was determined to show he could play there.

Up against the more physical/alehouse teams in the league you need that physical presence and someone who can dominate in the air.

Against Atalanta and City the quality on the ball and dealing with quick forwards will be more important. That's where Van Dijk is peerless because he's the best around in the air and on the ground. The closest to him in the league is arguably Matip, it's just getting him on the pitch.

Another key factor is (depending on the opposition's strengths) being able to use Phillips at the back means Fabinho can play in midfield which is an all round net benefit.  Or even that Fabinho doesn't have to start every single game and be more susceptible to muscle injuries playing every 3 days.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #175 on: November 2, 2020, 10:30:17 AM »
What Fromola said.

Phillips looks very limited on the ball. He gave it away at least a couple of times by passing it straight to the opposition.

Could be a good option when we come up against the yard dogs of this league though. Wouldnt be surprised to see him used later in games as a third CB too once we have more than one senior CB fit of course.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #176 on: November 2, 2020, 04:04:38 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on November  2, 2020, 10:30:17 AM

Phillips looks very limited on the ball. He gave it away at least a couple of times by passing it straight to the opposition.
He did it once, that I can remember, in his first game for ages, and even Van Dijk has done that. If there was another instance I can't remember it. But let's give him a chance before labeling him
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #177 on: November 2, 2020, 04:06:20 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2020, 04:04:38 PM
He did it once, that I can remember, in his first game for ages, and even Van Dijk has done that. If there was another instance I can't remember it. But let's give him a chance before labeling him

And Matip and Fabinho have both been a bit disjointed on their first games back as well and often need a couple of games to get up to speed.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #178 on: November 2, 2020, 04:20:38 PM »
I think he can become better on the ball as he grows in confidence. I really liked what I saw, very no-nonsense old school defender - I like that. I felt very confident that we would deal with anything West Ham threw our way - it could be also because our defenders were not pushing up as much as usual.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #179 on: November 2, 2020, 07:16:31 PM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on November  2, 2020, 10:30:17 AM
What Fromola said.

Phillips looks very limited on the ball. He gave it away at least a couple of times by passing it straight to the opposition.

Could be a good option when we come up against the yard dogs of this league though. Wouldnt be surprised to see him used later in games as a third CB too once we have more than one senior CB fit of course.

I thought Gomez header out was amateur at best and the one header from Philips had a lot of height and distance to it.  Maybe his distribution is  more limited  at this stage. Heck this was his Anfield debut in Premier League - He do pretty well for a low level - maybe our 5/6 choice CB
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #180 on: November 3, 2020, 08:59:07 PM »
Thought Phillips wasn't registered to play in the CL, but there he is in the Atalanta goal...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #181 on: November 3, 2020, 08:59:45 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November  3, 2020, 08:59:07 PM
Thought Phillips wasn't registered to play in the CL, but there he is in the Atalanta goal...
Shit! He'll be cup-tied for City...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #182 on: Today at 08:34:55 PM »
