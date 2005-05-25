We had 10 players on the pitch yesterday who are all top class ball players.



What we desperately needed against a Moyes outfit was someone who was aerial dominant. Not just average but dominant. We saw Fabinho and Gomez struggle against similar tactics against Sheffield Utd.



From winning the first header of the match Nat went from strength to strength passing the ball to the many stars around him. He filled the aerial gap left by Virgil even if he didnt replicate his passing ability.



He was 10/10 for doing the job that was required and will be used again I guarantee.

Could of let nerves get the better of him but he was determined to show he could play there.



Up against the more physical/alehouse teams in the league you need that physical presence and someone who can dominate in the air.Against Atalanta and City the quality on the ball and dealing with quick forwards will be more important. That's where Van Dijk is peerless because he's the best around in the air and on the ground. The closest to him in the league is arguably Matip, it's just getting him on the pitch.Another key factor is (depending on the opposition's strengths) being able to use Phillips at the back means Fabinho can play in midfield which is an all round net benefit. Or even that Fabinho doesn't have to start every single game and be more susceptible to muscle injuries playing every 3 days.