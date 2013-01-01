« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84  (Read 17492 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:22:37 PM
We're certainly giving others a lot to chew on and our success is hard to swallow for some ;)

I haven't seen the stats; where would we be in the goals conceded list of it weren't for the Villa result. Say we'd conceded just a couple in that game, not the aberrant amount that we did.

Weve conceded 15 in 7. Fulham have shipped 14 in 6 so our proud record may go tomorrow.

Weirdly Southampton have conceded 12 and are third, Everton have conceded 11 so it doesnt seem to matter too much!

Arsenal have conceded the fewest but still conceded 7 in 7.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 PM »
Right, so if we had conceded a more ''normal'' 1 or 2 goals in that Villa match then our figures would be 9 or 10 from 7 games, and not too far behind Arsenal. So really it's not an issue; just the aberrant Villa result skewing the figures.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 06:51:07 PM »
That 7-2 loss was a travesty where everything which could possibly go wrong in a game went wrong. Our defense is better than that and eventually the teams threatened with relegation and other midtable teams will "catch up"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 06:53:07 PM »
Dont listen to other fans. Of course theyll believe that Salah and Mane dive and that we only won the league with the help of VAR. That makes them happy as, otherwise, they would have to admit that their own teams are bad and we deserve our success.

Salah gets fouled as much or more than any other player and rarely gets penalties when he should. As for the pundits, their job is to create debate and discussion and they do this by exaggerating.

The referee and VAR decided it was a penalty and thats the end of the discussion.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:41:03 AM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:17:53 PM
And all courtesy of a certain Graeme Souness. He would never dig out someone like Steven Gerrard for something like that, but I suppose a club legend like Mohamed Salah is fair game.

Love Salah and back him all day long. True hero that helped bring home the Premier League and Champions League. Deserves more respect from likes of Souness. He should be careful of he will be the next out of touch  old dinosaur to be carted out of the tv studios.

And once again, in the rush to pursue the classic foreign-diver trope, it is always missed out in the punditry that in Salah´s first season here when he was scoring for fun and breaking all the records, he was consistently being hacked at and always always stayed on his feet. It was then I notcied just how strong he was, and I really thought it was admirable.

Problem was he was being consistently fouled in the box but never given the penalties, which then caused him to start going down in his second season, because otherwise they would never be given and he would continue to be roughed-up by opposition defenders. It was then that the media started portraying him as the Prems worst diver, when in the season before he was anything but.

If the officiating was consistent, players wouldn´t feel the need to start going down like they´ve been shot. Add to that instances like Van Dijk being blatently taken out with absolutely zero repurcussions (perhaps he didn´t milk it enough - despite tearing his ACL?), and is it any wander? Nevertheless the foreign players will always cop it as a result.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:04:33 AM »
What bothers me is less than a month ago Liverpool lost two players (one for the season) and the outcry was less than the supposed flop of Salah. In fact, most were saying that Pickford didn't need to be punished. SO, on the one hand they complain about players going down easy, while on the other they turn a blind eye to career ending fouls.

They are encouraging players to injure other players with this attitude. There needs to be a duty of care that pundits should be signed up to as well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:18:21 AM »
It may have already been answered but was Mane obscuring the goalies view of the pass for the winner?  Because to my mind I had them looking at that with VAR and chalking it off.

Really cant enjoy a goal these days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:23:20 AM »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:18:21 AM
It may have already been answered but was Mane obscuring the goalies view of the pass for the winner?  Because to my mind I had them looking at that with VAR and chalking it off.

Really cant enjoy a goal these days.

No, he wasn't.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #568 on: Today at 10:27:48 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:23:20 AM
No, he wasn't.

well, when you saw the view from behind it looks like he was. But it doesn't matter now anyway. 

If I was the West Ham keeper I would have been screaming from the rafters to the ref, knowing that it would have to be looked at and make them make a decision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #569 on: Today at 10:41:02 AM »
Agreed. This is a strange season (as was the end of the last one) where the lack of preparation, timetable and the inevitable injuries will affect matches. Let's see where things are at Christmas. A win or draw at City next would be great. We need a tight midfield for that to happen.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:36:04 PM
Right, so if we had conceded a more ''normal'' 1 or 2 goals in that Villa match then our figures would be 9 or 10 from 7 games, and not too far behind Arsenal. So really it's not an issue; just the aberrant Villa result skewing the figures.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
« Reply #570 on: Today at 11:55:17 AM »
A good win against a team that was on very good form all Oct and we did well to come back as not exactly firing on all cylinders. The backline had their moments as an awful clearance by Joe but they grew into the game and hats off to Philips for a great debut I thought. Midfield was very workmanlike again did their part, had a couple of good moments and some not so great. Jota and Shaqiri were tremendous when they came in as really added an extra flair & cutting edge to our attack. It might be time to get Jota at least into the starting 11 and I am also a big fan of Shaqiri who must be wondering how he is not getting a start when we are missing Keita, Ox, Thiago.
