And all courtesy of a certain Graeme Souness. He would never dig out someone like Steven Gerrard for something like that, but I suppose a club legend like Mohamed Salah is fair game.



Love Salah and back him all day long. True hero that helped bring home the Premier League and Champions League. Deserves more respect from likes of Souness. He should be careful of he will be the next out of touch old dinosaur to be carted out of the tv studios.



And once again, in the rush to pursue the classic foreign-diver trope, it is always missed out in the punditry that in Salah´s first season here when he was scoring for fun and breaking all the records, he was consistently being hacked at and always always stayed on his feet. It was then I notcied just how strong he was, and I really thought it was admirable.Problem was he was being consistently fouled in the box but never given the penalties, which then caused him to start going down in his second season, because otherwise they would never be given and he would continue to be roughed-up by opposition defenders. It was then that the media started portraying him as the Prems worst diver, when in the season before he was anything but.If the officiating was consistent, players wouldn´t feel the need to start going down like they´ve been shot. Add to that instances like Van Dijk being blatently taken out with absolutely zero repurcussions (perhaps he didn´t milk it enough - despite tearing his ACL?), and is it any wander? Nevertheless the foreign players will always cop it as a result.