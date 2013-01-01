Other observations:



- We weren't playing brilliant football at this time of the year in previous seasons either and definitely look like we're conditioned to peak in December. But even still, we're struggling to wins more regularly than before. I know there's mitigation with injuries, but the last three games in a row have been genuinely poor, all against mediocre opposition. There's winning without playing your best and then there's scarcely deserving to win. There have been too much of the latter the past while.



- Henderson and Gini both look like they need 45-60 minutes to play themselves up to speed. They're both finishing games well, but sometimes they look like they've got stiff legs and need the first half to run it off.



- He'll get more chances and be a decent player for us, but Jones has failed to grab his opportunies the past 10 days. No one wants to criticise him because he's scouse, but he simply hasn't affected the games against Ajax or West Ham at all. Still, with the injuries we have at the moment we do need every player we have just to share the minutes. He still might get another go against Atalanta for that reason.



- I think it's possible to simultaneously think that Gomez should've done better for their goal, and then also think that he's getting scapegoated and that the "Gomez is out of form" narrative has absolutely taken on a life of its own. Yes his header was weak, but I think in some ways he's covering for Philipps' not great positioning and the midfield does him no favours - they're completely passed through, do nothing to put pressure on the crosser, and aren't there to try to win the second ball from the header either. Gomez looks the worst around the goal for sure, but he's far from alone. Villa meltdown aside he's mostly been putting in good performances and I'm not worried about him in the slightest.



- Having said that about the goal, should also say Phillips did really well overall. Just focused on getting the simple things right and he did. Absolutely delighted for him.



- We're top of the league and top of our CL group despite an injury crisis, losing the best defender of all time, and VAR causing us stress in every game and inarguably robbing us of 2 points vs Everton. That's pretty amazing. Avoid defeat vs City and we're in a fantastic position as our luck can only improve.