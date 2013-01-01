« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84  (Read 12284 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:48:13 AM
:D you wouldn't want to make many spelling mistakes around hear.
So I've herd ;)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Quote from: HesMagicYouKnow on Today at 01:48:58 AM
jota starting is the primary point I made that's been overlooked. He's been phenomenal since joining.
Firmino has been poor for a while and it might be time for him to drop to the second 'Front 3'. Jota has taken all his chances with open arms and he should be given an opportunity to be a core to the team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:42:01 PM
Apparently Jota's the first since Luis Garcia 2004 to score in 3 consecutive matches at Anfield

Ha! Players like Salah and Suarez may want a word with you! :)

3 consecutive at the start of their career is what the announcer mentioned.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Its a penalty. And if that isnt then what about Mané being bundled in the box and not even being reviewed? That was a penalty for me as well and how theyve missed it I dont know.

Let them start with hes a diver bollocks agenda.

Today was the first clear indication in quite awhile that were beginning to get under peoples skin again. And it has ironically coincided with us going top of the league again. Thats when the pressure starts to get ramped up on the rest and some start losing the plot. West Ham fans coming out with nonsensical crud about them winning had Antonio have been playing. Like fuck they would have. We won without VVD, Fabinho, Thiago, Matip, Keita.....and so on.

Were not at our best but were quietly sitting where we belong and they cant stand it. Again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 PM
He was up quick enough to try and save Jotas shot despite being mortally wounded after the terrible challenge from Mané.

Funny thing is, Mane's leg goes underneath Fabianski's body.. Mane's foot doesn't make contact.. Fabianski actually lands on top of Mane's leg. Masuaku and Mane is a 50-50.. I personally didn't see the foul..

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
The VAR decision was terrible yet again, because on the pitch side monitor they didn't show Kevin Friend the challenge from the rear view which shows Ogbonna lean across Mane and collapse into him. They only gave the ref the side on view that shows Mane stretch for the ball and it looked like he lunged forward without getting the ball. The reality was he got pushed away from the ball by the defender leaning on him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:35:41 AM
Firmino has been poor for a while and it might be time for him to drop to the second 'Front 3'. Jota has taken all his chances with open arms and he should be given an opportunity to be a core to the team.

I'm practically president of the Bobby Firmino fan club, absolutely love the player he's been for us, but even I think Jota deserves a run ahead of him now. Firmino looks absolutely knackered - sluggish both in his movement and his speed of thought. Yesterday the ball kept coming to him and he either loses it or hesitates with it to the point where nothing worthwhile is open anymore. It's affecting the whole attack because we're so reliant on him to be the centre of it all.

Just hope that a few less games and being out of the spotlight help him recover his edge again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs West Ham 1 Fornals 10' Mo 42 Jota  84
Other observations:

- We weren't playing brilliant football at this time of the year in previous seasons either and definitely look like we're conditioned to peak in December. But even still, we're struggling to wins more regularly than before. I know there's mitigation with injuries, but the last three games in a row have been genuinely poor, all against mediocre opposition. There's winning without playing your best and then there's scarcely deserving to win. There have been too much of the latter the past while.

- Henderson and Gini both look like they need 45-60 minutes to play themselves up to speed. They're both finishing games well, but sometimes they look like they've got stiff legs and need the first half to run it off.

- He'll get more chances and be a decent player for us, but Jones has failed to grab his opportunies the past 10 days. No one wants to criticise him because he's scouse, but he simply hasn't affected the games against Ajax or West Ham at all. Still, with the injuries we have at the moment we do need every player we have just to share the minutes. He still might get another go against Atalanta for that reason.

- I think it's possible to simultaneously think that Gomez should've done better for their goal, and then also think that he's getting scapegoated and that the "Gomez is out of form" narrative has absolutely taken on a life of its own. Yes his header was weak, but I think in some ways he's covering for Philipps' not great positioning and the midfield does him no favours - they're completely passed through, do nothing to put pressure on the crosser, and aren't there to try to win the second ball from the header either. Gomez looks the worst around the goal for sure, but he's far from alone. Villa meltdown aside he's mostly been putting in good performances and I'm not worried about him in the slightest.

- Having said that about the goal, should also say Phillips did really well overall. Just focused on getting the simple things right and he did. Absolutely delighted for him.

- We're top of the league and top of our CL group despite an injury crisis, losing the best defender of all time, and VAR causing us stress in every game and inarguably robbing us of 2 points vs Everton. That's pretty amazing. Avoid defeat vs City and we're in a fantastic position as our luck can only improve.
