Immense performance from Nat Phillips today. Jota and Shaqiri both put in excellent super sub appearances. Less said about Gomez and Firmino the better.



It will be up there with the greatest achievements in our history if we retain the title with these referees.



Apart from his clearing header for their goal I thought Joe went OK. Bit harsh to say he was poor. Bobby is just in a bit of a rut at the moment and just needs a good game or two to snap out of it. Playing against the low block teams is always difficult and it was a game made for Thiago's passing today. Hope he's back soon to add a bit of guile to our midfield. Having said that, Gini and Hendo were decent today without being outstanding. Kept things ticking over.Well in young Nat, such a shame he couldn't have his starting debut in front of a euphoric Kop.Good 3 points against a tricky team. Always love the look on Gollam's face when he loses to us....