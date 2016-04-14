« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Sean Connery.  (Read 373 times)

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
RIP Sean Connery.
« on: Today at 12:29:08 PM »
2020 can fuck right off.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,045
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:23 PM »
He had dementia didnt he?

Awful to hear though.. seldom has anyone brought more gravitas to the screen...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,155
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:06 PM »
90 is still a fair innings. What an actor and what a life
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:37:03 PM »
I was never a Bond fan but loved Sean as an actor, his voice was perfection

RIP Sean
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,708
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:27 PM »
Sad news. RIP
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,155
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:40:37 PM »
Your "best"! Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home and fuck the prom queen.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,800
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:40:56 PM »
Thats a sad one. Was a real family thing as a kid watching Bond films on tv. He was great as Bond
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:50:46 PM »
RIP Sean 😢
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:53:27 PM »
The most iconic Bond.

RIP.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,155
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:58:57 PM »
RIP

THE James Bond
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 783
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:59:13 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:37:03 PM
I was never a Bond fan but loved Sean as an actor, his voice was perfection

RIP Sean

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IzvI3LPUzU

I'll never forget watching this at the time, the emotions of that night and then THAT montage with his incredibly moving voice. RIP Sean.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:41 PM »
RIP

What an actor he was.

Loved his movies.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • Seis Veces
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:06:32 PM »
He was a great actor and in many brilliant movies, but when I think of him I always associate him with Istanbul
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,556
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:07:49 PM »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:59:13 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IzvI3LPUzU

I'll never forget watching this at the time, the emotions of that night and then THAT montage with his incredibly moving voice. RIP Sean.
Glad someone posted this, a classic.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,710
  • Truthiness
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:08:22 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xPZ6eaL3S2E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xPZ6eaL3S2E</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,077
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:11 PM »
Fantastic actor. Iconic.

RIP
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 PM
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 PM
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:24:47 PM »
This year just goes from bad to worse. Another childhood great gone. What an amazing actor and carried the Bond franchise with such distinction. Will be greatly missed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,155
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:27:18 PM »
My favourite role of his outside of Bond is from THE ROCK.  :D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:30:33 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:06:32 PM
He was a great actor and in many brilliant movies, but when I think of him I always associate him with Istanbul

The fight between the two gypsy girls in From Russia With Love? :D
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • Hare Krishna
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:04:43 PM »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:59:13 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IzvI3LPUzU

I'll never forget watching this at the time, the emotions of that night and then THAT montage with his incredibly moving voice. RIP Sean.

This. What a fucking legend the guy was, didn't do too bad for a milkman from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh. RIP big guy, time to get the Bond films out again. And Zardoz of course.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
Re: RIP Sean Connery.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:18 PM
My favourite role of his outside of Bond is from THE ROCK.  :D

The Hunt for Red October for me. Scottish actor playing a Soviet submarine captain, the accent still makes me laugh.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 