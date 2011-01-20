Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Resht in Peash
people like big dick nick.
Nice touch.What a legend. RIPMy favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.
RIPSome personal faves From Russia with Love, Dr No, The Hill, Time Bandits, Murder on the Orient Express, even the cult Disney film Darby O'Gill and his 'attempt' at an Irish accent
My favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.
It tellsh me that goosh-shtepping moronsh like yourshelf should try reading booksh inshtead of burning themMasterful.RIP.
One of my favourite performance of his was in The Man Who Would Be King.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]