



My favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.



Haha I wouldn't have been able to maintain the silence and probably got turfed out. Come to think of it, ol Sean's voice would have been the original meme back then if meme's existed.What a sad bit of news to be greeted with. RIP you shexy bastard.Gene Hackman and Clint are hovering around that age too.