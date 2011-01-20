« previous next »
Author Topic: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90  (Read 643 times)

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« on: Today at 12:28:52 PM »
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54761824
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:13 PM »
Tragic

One of the all time greats. So many great performances as well as being the undisputed greatest Bond, will be hugely missed.

Resht in Peash
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:30:32 PM »
Very sad. RIP
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:19 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:30:13 PM
Resht in Peash

;D

What a legend and a great innings. RIP.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:32:33 PM »
That's so sad, RIP to an absolute legend.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:33:28 PM »
Ah man, one of my favourite Bonds. RIP.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:38:20 PM »
An undeniable acting institution and a legend in his own right. A tragic loss but a good run.

RIP.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:43:19 PM »
A real acting legend gone, but what a life and career he had. Obviously the Bond stuff will be prominent but he starred in so  many good films. The Hunt for Red October and First Knight being two favourites of mine. 
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:45:18 PM »
One of my favourite performance of his was in The Man Who Would Be King. Also had to study Hell Drivers where he acted along with Stanley Baker.

OHMSS is probably my favourite Bond movie with George Lazenby, But Connery is Bond.

RIP
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:47:26 PM »
Probably The Untouchables for me, although Highlander and The Rock are guilty pleasures.

The Man who would be King is fantastic, and he was fun in The Last Crusade.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:49:09 PM »
There can be only one.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:51:05 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:30:13 PM

Resht in Peash

:D Nice touch.

What a legend. RIP

My favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:52:15 PM »
Only one bond!

Fuck 2020 :(

Rip shir Connery.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM »
RIP Sean, a true great of cinema 😩
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:53:07 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:51:05 PM
:D Nice touch.

What a legend. RIP

My favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.

Perhaps it was a grunge thing?
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:05:22 PM »
RIP

Some personal faves From Russia with Love, Dr No, The Hill, Time Bandits, Murder on the Orient Express, even the cult Disney film Darby O'Gill and his 'attempt' at an Irish accent ;D
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:07:41 PM »
Not the nicest guy. Some good films.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:15:07 PM »
Legendary actor.

90 is pretty good.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:15:46 PM »
Oh dear! My favourite Bond....I just loved him.

Just didn't expect a Bond to die, even at 90.

RIP Sean.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:51:54 PM »
Gutted :(

RIP
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:41:23 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:22 PM
RIP

Some personal faves From Russia with Love, Dr No, The Hill, Time Bandits, Murder on the Orient Express, even the cult Disney film Darby O'Gill and his 'attempt' at an Irish accent ;D

Not as bad as his Begorrah as Flanagan in the longest day alongside our own Norman Rossingtom.

Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:46:09 PM »
It tellsh me that goosh-shtepping moronsh like yourshelf should try reading booksh inshtead of burning them

Masterful.

RIP.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:48:52 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:51:05 PM


My favourite Sean Connery moment was watching The Rock in a French cinema and his voice being dubbed by a French bloke trying to impersonate him.
Haha I wouldn't have been able to maintain the silence and probably got turfed out. Come to think of it, ol Sean's voice would have been the original meme back then if meme's existed.

What a sad bit of news to be greeted with. RIP you shexy bastard.

Gene Hackman and Clint are hovering around that age too.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:56:06 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:46:09 PM
It tellsh me that goosh-shtepping moronsh like yourshelf should try reading booksh inshtead of burning them

Masterful.

RIP.

Watched that this week, cracking movie.

Amazing that he convincingly played a pretty helpless old bloke in that but was then doing the action hero part seven years later in The Rock!
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:02:56 PM »
Quote from: stevo7 on Today at 12:45:18 PM
One of my favourite performance of his was in The Man Who Would Be King.

Greatest adventure film ever. Kipling and Connery and Caine. Even the legendary director was dwarfed by the presence of those three.
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:15:06 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:46:09 PM
It tellsh me that goosh-shtepping moronsh like yourshelf should try reading booksh inshtead of burning them

Masterful.

RIP.

For a moment I thought you posted that in the wrong thread and it was Trump related.  ;D
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:23:06 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:46:09 PM
It tellsh me that goosh-shtepping moronsh like yourshelf should try reading booksh inshtead of burning them

Masterful.

RIP.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN6lpSkBmWE
Re: Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:37:54 PM »
Darby O'Gill and the Little People gave seven year old me nightmares for a week.

A great statesman of the silver screen. Rest in peace big fella
