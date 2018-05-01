« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)  (Read 1791 times)

Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:41:42 PM »
Not officially recognized as a title reign (trust me, I checked!)
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:44:58 PM »
I WANT MY DUSTY BACK!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:48:35 PM »
FYI I am picking Stone Cold. I expect half the draft to also pick him, but that's fine. I'm just making sure no-one else gets him.
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 05:41:42 PM
Not officially recognized as a title reign (trust me, I checked!)
not officially recognised in the land of make believe,?! I am losing me bleeding marbles here! One of the greatest storylines in wrestling where not being officially recognised was part of the script! They had him on TV as the champ!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:52:06 PM »
DiBiase was the champ to me damnit! Forget the official crap. Wikipedia recognises him!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:54:21 PM by Lawnmowerman »
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:52:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:48:35 PM
FYI I am picking Stone Cold. I expect half the draft to also pick him, but that's fine. I'm just making sure no-one else gets him.
if anyone picks who I've picked for the tag and wildcard I give up!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:52:06 PM
DiBiase was the champ to me damnit! Forget the official crap. Wikipedia recognises him!

It doesn't actually  ;)

Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:06:41 PM
It doesn't actually  ;)


He's down as world heavyweight champ! It's right there! (with unofficial as brackets as that's the storyline). He actually even defended the title during his short reign! Even Andre is widely recognised as the shortest reigning wwf champ at a little under 2 minutes in the time he won the belt to handing it to DiBiase. It's all smoke and mirrors!

This official lark. isn't  hogan 'officially' recognised as the world champ on the back of the finger poke of doom. Come on now!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 PM »
Give Lman what he wants and give ME what I want. Dusty is Mine!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:32:45 PM
Give Lman what he wants and give ME what I want. Dusty is Mine!
You were robbed Samie! (what for i don't know) But you were robbed!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 PM »
LMan how about you and I go make our own wrestling draft?  8)


Biggest shock in drafting history!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:03:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:51 PM
LMan how about you and I go make our own wrestling draft?  8)


Biggest shock in drafting history!

dWo!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 PM »
haha Hall and Nash baby. Samie you're Gash, i mean Nash
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 PM »
Why do I have to be that fucker?  :(
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 PM »
Holy fuck, dissension as Samie turns heel!

Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:04:28 AM »
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:27:30 AM »
Happy to get Hardy Boyz. One of my favorite Tag Teams growing up.


Just need 1 more now.
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:00:15 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:27:30 AM
Happy to get Hardy Boyz. One of my favorite Tag Teams growing up.


Just need 1 more now.

I actually really like a lot of teams in it so far. Without Bret and Austin in, I'm excited to see who wins
