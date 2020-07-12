« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)  (Read 1712 times)

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:41:42 PM »
Not officially recognized as a title reign (trust me, I checked!)
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,395
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:44:58 PM »
I WANT MY DUSTY BACK!
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • JFT96
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:48:35 PM »
FYI I am picking Stone Cold. I expect half the draft to also pick him, but that's fine. I'm just making sure no-one else gets him.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:51:04 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 05:41:42 PM
Not officially recognized as a title reign (trust me, I checked!)
not officially recognised in the land of make believe,?! I am losing me bleeding marbles here! One of the greatest storylines in wrestling where not being officially recognised was part of the script! They had him on TV as the champ!
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:52:06 PM »
DiBiase was the champ to me damnit! Forget the official crap. Wikipedia recognises him!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:21 PM by Lawnmowerman »
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:52:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:48:35 PM
FYI I am picking Stone Cold. I expect half the draft to also pick him, but that's fine. I'm just making sure no-one else gets him.
if anyone picks who I've picked for the tag and wildcard I give up!
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • JFT96
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:52:06 PM
DiBiase was the champ to me damnit! Forget the official crap. Wikipedia recognises him!

It doesn't actually  ;)

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:06:41 PM
It doesn't actually  ;)


He's down as world heavyweight champ! It's right there! (with unofficial as brackets as that's the storyline). He actually even defended the title during his short reign! Even Andre is widely recognised as the shortest reigning wwf champ at a little under 2 minutes in the time he won the belt to handing it to DiBiase. It's all smoke and mirrors!

This official lark. isn't  hogan 'officially' recognised as the world champ on the back of the finger poke of doom. Come on now!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,395
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:32:45 PM »
Give Lman what he wants and give ME what I want. Dusty is Mine!
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:45 PM
Give Lman what he wants and give ME what I want. Dusty is Mine!
You were robbed Samie! (what for i don't know) But you were robbed!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,395
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:54:51 PM »
LMan how about you and I go make our own wrestling draft?  8)


Biggest shock in drafting history!
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:03:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:51 PM
LMan how about you and I go make our own wrestling draft?  8)


Biggest shock in drafting history!

dWo!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:25:08 PM »
haha Hall and Nash baby. Samie you're Gash, i mean Nash
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 