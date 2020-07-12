« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)  (Read 216 times)

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« on: Yesterday at 09:08:36 PM »
Welcome all to the 8th Survivor Series Draft

Previous winners:

2019: Hellrazor (Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Neidhart)
2017: Betty Blue (Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jake Roberts, Vader, Demolition)
2016: El Lobo (Bret Hart, Davey Boy Smith, Vader, APA, Gail Kim)
2015: Betty Blue (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart, Yokozuna, Davey Boy Smith, Dynamite Kid, Lou Thesz)
2014: El Zar (Hulk Hogan, The Dudley Boys, Dean Malenko, The Big Boss Man)
2013: Bobadicious (Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brian Pillman, The Steiner Bros)
2012: Barnsley Scouser (Macho Man Randy Savage, CM Punk, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard)

Current participants: Samie, Tubby, Lobo, Kloppagetime, Betty Blue, Hellrazor, Stockholm Syndrome, Riquende)

This will be a Sheep Draft - each participant will have 24 hours to submit a pick to me via PM according to the criteria I choose (it will loosely follow the traditional survivor series team).

If two people submit the same pick, that wrestler will be disqualified entirely and they will have to submit another pick during the next round. Eventually we will end up with a team of 5 wrestlers each, and the voting can begin.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM by Something Worse »
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 PM »
Get Bret Hart and win! Simple.  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 PM »
How does one get Giant Gonzalez into my stable with a sheep draft?  ???
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:44:40 PM
How does one get Giant Gonzalez into my stable with a sheep draft?  ???

Don't worry bud, I have a plan

Also worth noting: Only CM Punk and Brock (barely) have wrestled in the 2010s or later from the honor roll there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:16 PM by Something Worse »
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 PM »
I've PMed 11 former participants!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 PM »
Including Lawnmowerman?
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:07:50 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:06:08 PM
Including Lawnmowerman?

Yup, anyone I could find who is still active and took part in one of the last two. Although I'm pretty sure that one guy with the super long username has blocked me haha
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 PM »
Who?
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:09:57 PM
Who?

Please I have my reasons something something something
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:11:02 PM »
Ah Y2J.  :D

I'll give him a bell.
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:11:02 PM
Ah Y2J.  :D

I'll give him a bell.

Yeah IIRC he hates me so probably worth a shot haha
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
  • JFT96
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 10:11:43 PM
Yeah IIRC he hates me so probably worth a shot haha

All the more reason to get him on board. Nothing like a proper grudge match.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,153
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 PM »
I've PM'd him.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,019
  • Bam!
Re: THE 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (DRAFT)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:16 AM »
Yeah ok
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 