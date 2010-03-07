Poll

Who is the biggest loser?

Big Nick with a thin dick
5 (17.9%)
Super Fat Ass Uub
4 (14.3%)
Gerry is a lazy arse
8 (28.6%)
Drinks Sangria
2 (7.1%)
Dog sniffing Lastrador
6 (21.4%)
Samwise can't run a draft properly Samie
3 (10.7%)

Total Members Voted: 10

Voting closes: October 31, 2020, 04:51:36 PM

Author Topic: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie  (Read 111 times)

80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« on: Today at 04:51:36 PM »
I love you all.

Nick



Ubb




Gerry



Drinks Sangria



Lastrador



Samie

« Last Edit: Today at 04:53:19 PM by deFacto please, you bastards »
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:53:45 PM »
Cant see Lastradors team or any mention of Samie (no bad thing).
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:53:45 PM
Cant see Lastradors team or any mention of Samie (no bad thing).

Made it real easy to vote against Samwise  :)

I probably owe Lastrador an apology and a few thousand votes as repentance
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:25 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:53:45 PM
Cant see Lastradors team or any mention of Samie (no bad thing).

Fixed it
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:53:44 PM »
A vote for me is a vote for a better tomorrow.

Think about that and pick your favourite Samie.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:39:01 PM »
Surprised at the Gerry v DS score, very evenly matched across the park for me. Gerry has a bit more steel in the middle (fitness permitting) but dont see many other areas where DS is weaker.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:41:34 PM »
Well done Gerry, hes new

Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:48:57 PM »
Nick - Having Tiffani Amber Thijssen in midfield swung it for me.
Gerry - DS having Hoddle in midfield I think would be big issue I think.
Lastrador - I think he has one of the best teams in the draft.
Re: 80's Draft Knockouts Matchday 2, Big Nick v Uub, Gerry v DS, Lastra v Samie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:57:48 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:48:57 PM
Nick - Having Tiffani Amber Thijssen in midfield swung it for me.
Gerry - DS having Hoddle in midfield I think would be big issue I think.
Lastrador - I think he has one of the best teams in the draft.

I knew Kelly Kapowski was a certified vote winner.
