Author Topic: What colour is this shoe

Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
What colour is this shoe
October 30, 2020, 03:49:54 PM
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Feline Posterior Cavity

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #1 on: October 30, 2020, 03:51:39 PM
Grey and pale turquoise.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • Yeah right..
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #2 on: October 30, 2020, 03:58:56 PM
Grey/Teal.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #3 on: October 30, 2020, 04:13:24 PM
White and Teal.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,221
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #4 on: October 30, 2020, 04:14:09 PM
Magenta
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,635
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #5 on: October 30, 2020, 04:14:34 PM
Dunno why youre worrying about a shoe when your thumb has gangrene
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #6 on: October 30, 2020, 04:20:50 PM
Grey and mint green.
Logged

Jono69

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • Cock Piss Partridge
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #7 on: October 30, 2020, 05:08:26 PM
I'd class it more as a trainer personally
Logged
I like to boogie

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,419
  • YNWA
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #8 on: October 30, 2020, 05:09:05 PM
Logged

In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,848
  • Truth Justice
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #9 on: October 30, 2020, 05:13:36 PM
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,674
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #10 on: October 30, 2020, 05:15:02 PM
Wool.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #11 on: October 30, 2020, 05:23:09 PM
Pink & White
Logged

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #12 on: October 30, 2020, 05:50:18 PM
we shouldn't judge a shoe by its colour all shoes are the same inside

Logged

I neither know nor care

joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #13 on: October 30, 2020, 06:07:26 PM
misty buff
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #14 on: October 30, 2020, 06:09:42 PM
Quote from: joe buck on October 30, 2020, 06:07:26 PM
misty buff
That's my porn star nickname
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,712
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #15 on: October 30, 2020, 07:20:26 PM
Black and blue
Logged

Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,621
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #16 on: October 30, 2020, 07:22:28 PM
Grey/turquoise
Logged

Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #17 on: October 30, 2020, 07:34:27 PM
Quote from: swoopy on October 30, 2020, 05:23:09 PM
Pink & White

Is actually the correct answer
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,248
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #18 on: October 30, 2020, 07:34:36 PM
Piss yellow.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • Yeah right..
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #19 on: October 30, 2020, 07:49:19 PM
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • Klopptimist
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #20 on: October 30, 2020, 08:05:34 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 30, 2020, 07:34:27 PM
Is actually the correct answer

I can see it now I've seen the non-flash picture.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,273
  • 19:06
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #21 on: October 30, 2020, 08:15:23 PM
Silver-grey and mint green.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Feline Posterior Cavity

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #22 on: October 30, 2020, 08:20:33 PM
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #23 on: October 30, 2020, 08:21:49 PM
The average colour of the picture is

    rgb(85, 112, 102)
    #557066
    hsl(158, 14%, 39%)

Which is this - https://www.color-hex.com/color/557066
Last Edit: October 30, 2020, 10:40:55 PM by Just Elmo?
Logged

CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,313
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #24 on: October 30, 2020, 09:21:03 PM
Arse fluff and mint custard.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 AM
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:37:24 AM
Depends under what lighting? That looks like black light or something similar, it might be different in daylight.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • Klopptimist
Re: What colour is this shoe
Reply #27 on: Today at 07:05:44 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:37:24 AM
Depends under what lighting? That looks like black light or something similar, it might be different in daylight.

It's discoloured because it's up close flash photography.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
