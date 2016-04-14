I don't think the Kane one is a penalty as he backs into Lallana. Unless that rule doesn't exist anymore?



I thought it was a foul by Kane on Lallana, Lallana jumps for the ball making a genuine attempt to win it, Kane doesn't even look for the ball, looks for Lallana and backs into him whilst he's in the air.He does that in rugby it's a minimum yellow card and potentially a red as he put an opponent in danger causing Lalanna to land on his head.Never a penalty in a million years, joke of a decision