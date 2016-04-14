« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November  (Read 21655 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 08:19:06 PM »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:12:12 PM
I don't think the Kane one is a penalty as he backs into Lallana. Unless that rule doesn't exist anymore?
I thought it was a foul by Kane on Lallana, Lallana jumps for the ball making a genuine attempt to win it, Kane doesn't even look for the ball, looks for Lallana and backs into him whilst he's in the air.

He does that in rugby it's a minimum yellow card and potentially a red as he put an opponent in danger causing Lalanna to land on his head.

Never a penalty in a million years, joke of a decision
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 08:22:51 PM »
You can see Lallana going 'fuck' as he thuds the floor here

https://twitter.com/Batchowski6X/status/1322987578187022336
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 08:25:45 PM »
Cheats
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 08:25:57 PM »
Two blatant dives by Spurs went unpunished there. No surprise.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:26:19 PM »
Kane at it again. Another dive in the box. Twat.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:26:20 PM »
Wow. Both son and Kane dive like cheaters on the same sequence.
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:27:24 PM »
Just smart professional play by the Spuds boys. Mo goes down next week though...
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
  • Yeah right..
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 08:28:36 PM »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:25:57 PM
Two blatant dives by Spurs went unpunished there. No surprise.

Won't be noticed om MOTD.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 08:28:49 PM »
Isnt there a rule about retrospective bans for diving?!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,134
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:30:03 PM »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:49 PM
Isnt there a rule about retrospective bans for diving?!

Probably scraped it
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,868
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 08:30:34 PM »
1-1. VAR?
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:30:44 PM »
No way this will stand.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:30:54 PM »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:49 PM
Isnt there a rule about retrospective bans for diving?!
only player to get done for it was an Everton player, Bolassie possibly? Bitters weren't happy nothing happened since and Brighton equalise
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 08:30:58 PM »
:lmao

1-1

:lmao :lmao :lmao

He's given it

Fuck off VAR he sez - I'm the ref

:lmao :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:35 PM by Rush 82 »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,460
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 08:31:03 PM »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:28:49 PM
Isnt there a rule about retrospective bans for diving?!

Yes. But if Kane swears on his daughter's life it was a penalty, who are the Premier League to disagree?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,868
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 08:31:31 PM »
Should have been a freekick.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 08:31:45 PM »
Awww, it is a foul
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
  • Yeah right..
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 08:32:04 PM »
Go to screen..chalk it off.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 08:32:05 PM »
Fucks sake
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 08:32:30 PM »
Clearly a foul though, can't argue that one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,868
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 08:33:12 PM »
But this is crazy. How many passes did we have after that freekick situation? For me this is the wrong use of VAR.

And then we have 1-1.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 08:33:48 PM »
Fucking LOL.  Cannot believe he let that go, unless the Brighton player got the slightest contact on it with his studs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 08:33:52 PM »
Ha ha fuck off Kane, book the c*nt for moaning
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 08:34:17 PM »
Graham Scott is a fucking moron
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 08:34:21 PM »
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

It's great innit
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 08:34:23 PM »
He got the ball too
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
  • Yeah right..
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 08:34:23 PM »
1-1 to VAR.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,845
  • I live!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:34:44 PM »
One the other hand, if it takes you that long to make a decision just give it.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 08:34:59 PM »
Well done Stott sticking to his guns, last year Moss chalks it off
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 08:35:05 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:34:17 PM
Graham Scott is a fucking moron

Thing is - he actually got the slightest touch on the ball
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,504
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 08:35:26 PM »
Its such a clusterfuck
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 08:35:34 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:35:05 PM
Thing is - he actually got the slightest touch on the ball
But it still was a dangerous tackle.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,134
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 08:35:40 PM »
It was a foul I think but it wasnt a penalty so fuck Spurs
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 08:35:42 PM »
HAHAHA

FOOTBALL IS GONE
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 08:35:45 PM »
Commentator is 'stunned' by that VAR decision - but not the other two VAR decisions!
 ;D ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,702
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 08:36:27 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:35:40 PM
It was a foul I think but it wasnt a penalty so fuck Spurs

Brighton should have had a pen.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 08:36:29 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:35:05 PM
Thing is - he actually got the slightest touch on the ball

Comms are saying he didn't get the ball and I agree
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,070
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 08:36:41 PM »
He got the VAR guy to pause the image at one angle where it looked like he touched the ball just to justify giving it.

Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 08:37:17 PM »
He's said to Moss - 'what the fuck do you know mate, I'm right here '
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 