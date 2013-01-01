« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #680 on: Today at 03:55:44 PM
Those are two utterly horrific teams to watch.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #681 on: Today at 03:56:16 PM
Yesssss!!! GET THE FUCK IN!!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #682 on: Today at 03:56:39 PM
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #683 on: Today at 03:56:39 PM
I've got to say, I thought they'd make it few these last couple of games still top. They shit themselves and reverted back to form much sooner than I expected. And it's wonderful to watch - especially after their antics in the derby.  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #684 on: Today at 03:56:40 PM
Haha. Cahill there.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #685 on: Today at 03:57:19 PM
Pickford dropped and everton lose their most winnable game in the next 8 weeks

Thats nice
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #686 on: Today at 03:57:46 PM
When karma comes calling...
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #687 on: Today at 03:58:13 PM
It's all our fault, media agenda, Ricarlison, injuring world class James, not spent enough, blah blah blaaaah, all the way to midtable. See you later, you nasty little bunch of shits.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #688 on: Today at 03:58:17 PM
Tommy from 90s Scouse band Space at the bottom right, and the guy who's been suddenly struck blind and is waving his hands frantically in front of his face too
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #689 on: Today at 03:58:22 PM
Horrible horrible result for Everton that.  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #690 on: Today at 04:00:47 PM
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #691 on: Today at 04:01:10 PM
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #692 on: Today at 04:01:41 PM
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #693 on: Today at 04:02:01 PM
I love how everything's gone wrong for our opening period of the season and we're still clear on points top of the table after 7 games. :lmao
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #694 on: Today at 04:02:58 PM
Yep! Even if the worst happens next weekend we'd still be in a great position with Chelsea away, City away and Everton away all done! Win though and it's another stroll for us.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
Reply #695 on: Today at 04:05:32 PM
Actually wondering what is up with his left hand, milking a goat?
