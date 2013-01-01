« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November  (Read 4333 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:20:26 PM »
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:23:33 PM »
Imagine how stupid it would look if they'd given Wilder manager of the season over Klopp as many in the media were calling for.

Reinvented football with that 3 CB back system he plays.  Genius. ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:11:39 PM
Sheffield United could down this year

Dont think they are very good

I feel kind of sorry for Brewster. If they go down, he'll be seen as one of the reasons, despite their tactics being a striker's nightmare.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:44:49 PM »
Sheff utd look like what I expected last season

Possibly in shit but Id guess 15th. Could easily be dragged though
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:45:53 PM »
Ampadu is a fucking awful player.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:45:58 PM »
Fulham are 100% down

I cant believe theyre in the prem in fact

So two spots up for grabs
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:50:00 PM »
excellent punditry to tell the players to just cross the ball in the box without even looking.

wonder which school of coaching they came from.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:51:18 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:15:44 PM
Exactly. Decent amount of games now where weve all sat here moaning about teams against Man City and then all of a sudden they end up getting a draw or a win.

Well to be fair you spend all your time moaning about other posters.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:51:18 PM
Well to be fair you spend all your time moaning about other posters.

Singular Andy, not plural ;)
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:53:45 PM »
doing my head in the number of times Sheffield United get it wide then fuck about until they lose the ball and Manchester City attack

Get the fucking thing in - surely that's better than not even getting it near the area?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:54:25 PM »
Put the ball in the fucking bastard box ffs
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:54:34 PM »
Fucking cross the thing

How many chances at do they want. Youre not going to peak Barca your way into the 6 yard box ffs
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:55:32 PM »
Please get the ball to Brewster's feet somewhere near the box, poor kid has no chance here
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:56:15 PM »
Reminds me of Craig Burley's promoted Ipswich, how he got Manager of the year in 2001 over GED was a absolute joke.

Went down the next year as well, Wilder is taking this team down as well.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:56:36 PM »
At last they put a couple in and immediately cause problems for Manchester City
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:57:03 PM »
Look at that

Crossed it and nearly a goal

They dont want any bit of that in todays conditions
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:58:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:56:15 PM
Reminds me of Craig Burley's promoted Ipswich, how he got Manager of the year in 2001 over GED was a absolute joke.

Went down the next year as well, Wilder is taking this team down as well.

1. Wilder didnt get manager of the year, Jurgen did and rightly so
2. Both he and Burley did an incredible job in those seasons!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:59:30 PM »
Huge chance. Cant miss those against City.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:59:32 PM »
City defence much improved

(but yes, I am trying to cry it in)

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:59:41 PM »
Great work from Berge, Lundstrom should score
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:00:18 PM »
Brewster ffs
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:00:24 PM »
Absolute sitter missed by Lundstrum

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:00:57 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:55:32 PM
Please get the ball to Brewster's feet somewhere near the box, poor kid has no chance here

Offside or not I would have liked him to bury that one
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:00:59 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:56:15 PM
Reminds me of Craig Burley's promoted Ipswich, how he got Manager of the year in 2001 over GED was a absolute joke.

Went down the next year as well, Wilder is taking this team down as well.
Not disputing the point but it was George Burley, although Im sure Craig would like to claim it
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:01:29 PM »
Berge looks a fine player, doesn't he? Way too good to be playing for these cloggers.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:01:30 PM »
2nd city goal incoming....
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:01:44 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:00:18 PM
Brewster ffs

He was offside anyway.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:02:12 PM »
Oh Brewster, gotta bury that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #188 on: Today at 02:02:41 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:01:44 PM
He was offside anyway.

Good! Glad he didnt score then in that case!
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:02:42 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:00:57 PM
Offside or not I would have liked him to bury that one

Terrible attempt

Dinks never on there in this wind that far out v one of the best in the world

Got to get used to the level
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #190 on: Today at 02:03:11 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:56:15 PM
Reminds me of Craig Burley's promoted Ipswich, how he got Manager of the year in 2001 over GED was a absolute joke.

Went down the next year as well, Wilder is taking this team down as well.

[pedant] George Burley, Craig was a massive gap toothed c*nt who played for Chelsea ;D [/pedant]
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #191 on: Today at 02:03:38 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:02:42 PM
Terrible attempt

Dinks never on there in this wind that far out v one of the best in the world

Got to get used to the level
He has got to get used to it, its only been a game and a half to be fair
Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #192 on: Today at 02:03:40 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:00:57 PM
Offside or not I would have liked him to bury that one
Yep - should be taking that around the keeper - poor decision to loft it
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #193 on: Today at 02:05:08 PM »
Berge is a very good player
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #194 on: Today at 02:05:26 PM »
State of the fouls that Manchester City are getting against Sheffield United given how much they were kicking fuck out of us at Anfield the other week and the referee gave fuck all against them
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #195 on: Today at 02:05:38 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:03:11 PM
[pedant] George Burley, Craig was a massive gap toothed c*nt who played for Chelsea ;D [/pedant]

Uncle and nephew werent they?

Felt like Ron Manager typing that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #196 on: Today at 02:06:45 PM »
Rhians playing well I think, showing some nice touches
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #197 on: Today at 02:07:32 PM »
Have BT got a special Foden cam just in case he picks his nose, we wouldnt want to miss anything he does off the pitch
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th October-2nd November
« Reply #198 on: Today at 02:09:01 PM »
Career criminal if it wasnt for football coming on for city
« Reply #199 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:07:32 PM
Have BT got a special Foden cam just in case he picks his nose, we wouldnt want to miss anything he does off the pitch

At least we know who will get man of the match.
