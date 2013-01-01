Long may it continue
Sheffield United could down this year Dont think they are very good
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites. Fact.
Exactly. Decent amount of games now where weve all sat here moaning about teams against Man City and then all of a sudden they end up getting a draw or a win.
Well to be fair you spend all your time moaning about other posters.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Reminds me of Craig Burley's promoted Ipswich, how he got Manager of the year in 2001 over GED was a absolute joke.Went down the next year as well, Wilder is taking this team down as well.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Please get the ball to Brewster's feet somewhere near the box, poor kid has no chance here
Brewster ffs
He was offside anyway.
Offside or not I would have liked him to bury that one
Terrible attempt Dinks never on there in this wind that far out v one of the best in the world Got to get used to the level
[pedant] George Burley, Craig was a massive gap toothed c*nt who played for Chelsea [/pedant]
people like big dick nick.
Have BT got a special Foden cam just in case he picks his nose, we wouldnt want to miss anything he does off the pitch
Page created in 0.103 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]