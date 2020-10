He’s sliding in. What’s the fucks he supposed to do?? Apply magic and stop instantly??? So do you ban slide tackles then?



The onus is on the player to avoid reckless challenges, slide tackles are almost always reckless by definition. So they are not banned but I would imagine they are discouraged by coaches. When I played (which was decades ago admittedly) the classic full back challenge was a slide tackle from behind to play the ball and trip the winger and those are banned nowadays despite being relatively non-injury threatening unless mis-timed. Launching yourself at a player in the manner of that challenge is rightly unacceptable!