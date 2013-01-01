This dickhead has someone inside Melwood, next month he's fucked.
Training pics out. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/413937-liverpool-training-photos-west-ham-melwoodNo Thiago, Keita or Matip.
Team leaked again Alisson;TrentRhys Williams GomezRobertson;WijnaldumThiagoHenderson;SalahBobbyManè
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
How many insiders are there because that Hamza guy hasn't leaked anything yet???
Hasnt he said other stuff about the side that was only inside knowledge
I'd take that
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
I reckon Sadio has leaked this to Lovren in the hope that people then think it was actually Salah, to teach him a lesson after never passing to anyone
Does this lad get it right all the time ?
