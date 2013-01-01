« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,374
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #200 on: Today at 03:49:51 PM
Great to see Thiago play if that is true.
Logged

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #201 on: Today at 03:50:03 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:21 PM
This dickhead has someone inside Melwood, next month he's fucked.
Maybe he just stands on the bins outside melwood and takes note of who is wearing a bib?  :no
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #202 on: Today at 03:50:12 PM
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,093
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #203 on: Today at 03:53:17 PM
Does this lad get it right all the time ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #204 on: Today at 03:59:40 PM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:43:41 PM
Team leaked again  ::)

Alisson;
Trent
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robertson;
Wijnaldum
Thiago
Henderson;
Salah
Bobby
Manè

How many insiders are there because that Hamza guy hasn't leaked anything yet???
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,417
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #205 on: Today at 03:59:57 PM
If it's true (unlikely) a leak this early surely means it's a player.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,801
  • I live!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:01:00 PM
Fucking hell, unless Klopp leaked that himself how would anyone possibly know? It's becoming ridiculous now and needs to stop.
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,656
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #207 on: Today at 04:03:11 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:21 PM
This dickhead has someone inside Melwood, next month he's fucked. 

Hasnt he said other stuff about the side that was only inside knowledge
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:25 PM by rocco »
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #208 on: Today at 04:03:38 PM
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 03:59:40 PM
How many insiders are there because that Hamza guy hasn't leaked anything yet???

No idea mate.
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,656
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #209 on: Today at 04:06:06 PM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:43:41 PM
Team leaked again  ::)

Alisson;
Trent
Rhys Williams
Gomez
Robertson;
Wijnaldum
Thiago
Henderson;
Salah
Bobby
Manè

Hamez
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,138
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #210 on: Today at 04:07:49 PM
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:03:11 PM
Hasnt he said other stuff about the side that was only inside knowledge

If that's the case his mole is an actual player.  :o

Logged

smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #211 on: Today at 04:13:31 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 03:49:45 PM
I'd take that

Same here. The one positive is that no matter how early Moyes gets the information, that team should be too good to beat any West Ham side he can put out.

Happy to see Rhys starting (assuming this leak is accurate).
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,575
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:17:21 PM
I reckon Sadio has leaked this to Lovren in the hope that people then think it was actually Salah, to teach him a lesson after never passing to anyone
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,782
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #213 on: Today at 04:18:33 PM
Would be very great if Thiago is back for his first game at Anfield
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #214 on: Today at 04:23:57 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:17:21 PM
I reckon Sadio has leaked this to Lovren in the hope that people then think it was actually Salah, to teach him a lesson after never passing to anyone
You are either Gary Neville or Michael Owen.
Logged

leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #215 on: Today at 04:39:15 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:53:17 PM
Does this lad get it right all the time ?

He's got it wrong once but got other stuff right like Manè & Thiago having Covid before anyone knew.
Logged

Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:44:50 PM
Great that Antonio will be missing he wouldve been a handful

Also a bit worried that Trent and Robbo are playing every game, hope they can continue without picking up niggly injuries
« Last Edit: Today at 04:47:58 PM by Studgotelli »
Logged
