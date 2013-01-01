I reckon Thiago will be back. Unless he's suffered a setback in training, I expect the reason why he wasn't in training pictures is that he just hadn't yet rejoined group training. In other words, unless he's still injured, it's only a matter of bringing him back into group training.



If he rejoins the last one or two sessions before the game I think he'll play.



I feel fairly relaxed about his prospects because we dropped him in after one training session against Chelsea. He's now been with the squad for a while, albeit with a long time out, so I don't think we'd hesitate to throw him in again.



Having him there gives us so much more control and would make Hendo a more viable option at CB.



It's the same for Keita. If he's been out for COVID isolation reasons, if he can get up to speed once out of isolation (allegedly imminently), then he'll come back in.