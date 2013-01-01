« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports  (Read 6538 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:15:13 PM
He's only here because we didn't get the amount we wanted otherwise he'd be off.

This not true.
Logged

Offline niallers

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • "dont worry marge,its only a quilt....MY COOKIE!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM »
No sign of thiago in the photos today, or matip. If they don't train tomorrow, neither will be risked for Saturday surely. And does anyone﻿﻿ know what the fuck happened to the ox? Supposed to be out ﻿﻿for 6 weeks and he's dropped off the face of the earth
Logged
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:47:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:27 PM
How are you going to involve a man who's not been part of group sessions on how to play against the opponent?  ;D

I reckon that's happened plenty of times to be honest, a lot of times when players are touching cloth, in a press conference you hear Klopp say he will see how training goes after it for certain players and then make the decision.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,368
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 PM »
Quote from: niallers on Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM
No sign of thiago in the photos today, or matip. If they don't train tomorrow, neither will be risked for Saturday surely. And does anyone﻿﻿ know what the fuck happened to the ox? Supposed to be out ﻿﻿for 6 weeks and he's dropped off the face of the earth

It sounds like he may have had an operation. Par for the course for him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,776
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 PM »
Still got 2 training sessions so perhaps Thiago will feature at least
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,085
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:52:40 PM
Still got 2 training sessions so perhaps Thiago will feature at least

He may well have been doing the one on one training too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 PM »
Ive not seen that meme of Moyes turning into Golem... or was it Golem turning into Moyes. Wonderful.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM »
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 PM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,

That's huge if true. He'd be a proper nuisance and probably the worst of the lower league strikers to face with the way our defence looks right now.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,085
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:47:42 PM »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 10:10:07 PM
No Antonio for them, ruled out for a month,

Is this official ? Wasnt he declared fit this morning?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM »
I wouldnt be worried about Antonio any more now than normally as hes not tall but just abnormally strong and fast.  Bigger issue is Soucek who probably will win every header with the way things are going.
Logged

Offline niallers

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • "dont worry marge,its only a quilt....MY COOKIE!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:57:36 PM
I wouldnt be worried about Antonio any more now than normally as hes not tall but just abnormally strong and fast.  Bigger issue is Soucek who probably will win every header with the way things are going.

Yeah,he's going to be a big threat.
Antonio is out for a month
https://talksport.com/football/781480/west-ham-injury-blow-michail-antonio-hamstring-injury/
Logged
in america 1st you get the sugar then you get the power then you get the women

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM »
We really shouldnt have loaned Grujic.

He is superb in the air
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,987
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 PM »
Id rather see a midfield three of Gini, Hendo and Jones than persisting with the 4-2-3-1. I get the point that weve won our last two games using that system but we havent played that well.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,882
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:29:04 PM
This not true.

but it is true that he was expected to be sold on deadline day.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,846
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 PM
We really shouldnt have loaned Grujic.

He is superb in the air

Definitely, hes a quality player. He couldve got some opportunities this season
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 PM »
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:59:27 PM »
I reckon Thiago will be back. Unless he's suffered a setback in training, I expect the reason why he wasn't in training pictures is that he just hadn't yet rejoined group training. In other words, unless he's still injured, it's only a matter of bringing him back into group training.

If he rejoins the last one or two sessions before the game I think he'll play.

I feel fairly relaxed about his prospects because we dropped him in after one training session against Chelsea. He's now been with the squad for a while, albeit with a long time out, so I don't think we'd hesitate to throw him in again.

Having him there gives us so much more control and would make Hendo a more viable option at CB.

It's the same for Keita. If he's been out for COVID isolation reasons, if he can get up to speed once out of isolation (allegedly imminently), then he'll come back in.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,776
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:22:06 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:43:24 PM
Definitely, hes a quality player. He couldve got some opportunities this season

Oh if we only had the foresight of having 4 midfielders injured out at once and Van Dijk out for the season.


Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:35:57 AM »
Thats a bonus for us if Antonio is out of the game. Feels like hes always caused us problems even before he stepped up to the level he has been at the last while.

No idea who we are going to play centre back with Joe. Therell be a big performance required from the midfield and attack to keep as much pressure off us as possible until we get bodies back.
Logged

Online SadioK

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:19:01 AM »
New here - although I have always loved reading everyone's opinion on LFC matters.

Anyways. Despite West Ham missing Antonio through injury, West Ham are a tall team. With that in mind, I expect to see Rhys Williams partner JG.

We need height in our team in this game and players who are good in the air like Hendo, Gini, Rhys, have to all start. Gomez Firmino Robbo are decent in the air.

That leaves Trent, Sadio, Salah, and Thiago.

p.s. I'd love Jota to start, but remember he's started the last two games, unlikely Klopp will make it a 3rd.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:36 AM by SadioK »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:23:30 AM »
Need to smash these. Leave Gollum rocking and muttering to himself, the owners turning to their dildos for comfort and Bowen left wandering what he could have won.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 