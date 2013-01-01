Great Op Duvva
I too flirted with Liverpool around the back end of 1980 but by February 1981 aged 5 & half after my first West Ham game that was it a Hammer for life
I feel sorry for you guys
Ive luckily seen a glorious period of nearly 41 years with an Intertoto Cup (1999 if you dont believe me I was there
) bulging inside our trophy cabinet.
Seriously weve surpassed my expectations for the season so far . 8 points so far after a horrendous fixture list for the first 6 games is great .
At best , absolute best I thought maybe 4 points . Beat Newcastle & a draw elsewhere but we lost to Newcastle then maybe one point if lucky
I know David Moyes is a figure of fun and ridicule on Rawk but hes done a good job at West Ham so far . Hes at his level . The squad are fitter, more organised, together and resilient than they have been for years
Hes won over a lot of doubters but West Ham fans will tell you never count your chickens and any bubble ( no pun intended) will soon burst .
Your injuries give a me a tiny tiny glimmer of hope for a point plus youve got champions league games either side . Offered Id take a point now
Youll win 2-0 I think