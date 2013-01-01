« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports  (Read 2737 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,073
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:58:05 AM »
This is a really tough week with the packed schedule and the injuries mounting up.

The start in the CL has given us a little bit of breathing space to maybe rotate on Tuesday with a similar front 3 to this week minus Origi and then play Jones, Milner, new LB, etc.

Thus would allow us to go full strength on Saturday with Thiago hopefully back in. Matip being available would be allow us to go back to 4-3-3 with a midfield of Gini, Hendo and Thiago.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:59:40 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:30:03 PM
Has our lineup been leaked yet?

Bit early before training. Just need to see who picks up an injury then. ;)
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:20:16 AM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:54:17 AM
Wouldnt be surprised   see Henderson beside  Gomez
I think that's what he'll go with just to avoid any added pressure on the kids, especially with the City away game coming up.

We could always bring Williams on in the second half if we are comfortable.

Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:19:57 AM
Have to outscore them.
McManaman commentary grade assessment that mate haha.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:21:43 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:19:57 AM
Have to outscore them.
If they outscore us, I just can't see us winning.
Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:40:34 AM »
Great Op Duvva

I too flirted with Liverpool around the back end of 1980 but by February 1981 aged 5 & half after my first West Ham game that was it a Hammer for life

I feel sorry for you guys   ;D Ive luckily seen a glorious period of nearly 41 years with an Intertoto Cup (1999 if you dont believe me I was there  8)) bulging inside our  trophy cabinet. 

Seriously weve surpassed my expectations for the season so far . 8 points so far after a horrendous fixture list for the first 6 games is great .

At best , absolute best I thought maybe 4 points . Beat Newcastle & a draw elsewhere but we lost to Newcastle then maybe one point if lucky

I know David Moyes is a figure of fun and ridicule on Rawk but hes done a good job at West Ham so far  . Hes at his level . The squad are fitter, more organised, together  and resilient than they have been for years

Hes won over a lot of doubters but West Ham fans will tell you never count your chickens and any bubble ( no pun intended) will soon burst .

Your injuries give a me a tiny tiny glimmer of hope for a point plus youve got champions league games either side  . Offered Id take a point now

Youll win 2-0 I think

Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 PM
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,073
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:49:55 AM »
The Athletic are reporting that Antonio is fit.

That may change a few things for us.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,399
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:07:29 AM »
Thanks for the OP duvva.

It's weird, with the Atalanta and Man City games, I have a clearer idea of how those games will be played out but with this one, for some reason, nothing would surprise me. Like you, I also share some concerns about the game, if pushed I think it's going to be a tight one I think and maybe a little scrappy given the injuries and the number of games everyone's played already. Because of that, I'm not worried about the performance, hopefully we'll win and that'll be good enough for me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:16:25 AM »
Great opening post, cheers.

I also have a soft spot for West Ham and my cousin (best friend) supports them. They were the opponents the last time I stood on the Kop (91/92 Dean Saunders winner after 4 mins) and I've a good record watching the games live - (geek alert, geek alert)

7 times at Anfield, once at Upton Park. 1.0 (Steve McMahon daisy cutter 5 mins from the end, 86/87), 0.0 (87/88 frustratingly), 0.0 (away 91/92), 1.0 (also 91/92, mentioned above) 3.0 (10/11) 0.0 (12/13) 4.1 (13/14 - saw Suarez score 8 in 3 games that season including that masterclass v Norwich) finally 2.0 (14/15)

So, live:  P8 W5 D3 L0 F11 A1    and the only goal I saw them score (in 720 minutes of football -12 hours!) was an own goal by Skrtel!

My cousin has begged me not to go again.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:18:41 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:55:59 PM
Referee: Kevin Friend.
Assistants: Simon Beck, Eddie Smart.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

This is the important information for every match this season.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,798
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:39:15 PM
Kevin Bloody Friend.


Fiend more like it.
It doesn't really matter who is officiating, we'll get fucked over. What will it be this weekend?

Blatant hack on Salah in the penalty box ignored?
Offside goal even though it is onside?
Penalty to them for fuck all?
West Ham goal allowed from a set play despite being offside or a foul on Alisson?
No red card for an assault on one of our players?
A beach ball deflecting in a goal?

We have to be at least 2 goals better than West Ham to win this game and that will be tough. This side has the balls to pull it off though.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:53:51 AM »
Come on Redmen!!
I agree the Antonio news is important, hope he is unfit. Regarding ourselves it seems likely that either Williams or a makeshift centre back play alongside Gomez. I got the impression post match on Tuesday that Klopp was basically saying that anyone not fit by then won't be risked for West Ham - presumably with Atalanta and then City to come in short order.
Have not seen training photos but Mo limping is another concern. Hopefully he is fit and we can do similar to against Ajax, play the front three for around 60 minutes and then rotate.
LFC to win 2-0
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:57:31 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:55 AM
The Athletic are reporting that Antonio is fit.

That may change a few things for us.




Don't think that's confirmed yet - hope he's out
On the quiet Antonio has become one of the most dangerous forwards in the league (he put up 0.56 xG per 90 last season when he played - higher than Mane and Salah for context) and he's not the player you want to face with a make shift CB pairing that isn't great in the air
We're favourites either way but its a significantly easier game if he doesn't play
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:00:32 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:55 AM
The Athletic are reporting that Antonio is fit.

That may change a few things for us.



He's a good player but the way some of our fans are going on, you'd think he was peak Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:08:13 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:00:32 AM
He's a good player but the way some of our fans are going on, you'd think he was peak Ronaldo.

He plays peak Ronaldo against us, or so it seems.

May just be an optical illusion or is it Lanzini? :D
Logged

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,023
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:12:52 AM »
My prediction: West Ham rush Antonio back. He pulls his hamstring in the first half and we win 3-1
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:17:21 AM »
Phllips will start I think if Matip is out. It makes more sense.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,073
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:49:03 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:17:21 AM
Phllips will start I think if Matip is out. It makes more sense.

Only issue is the high line if he starts.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,230
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:53:34 AM »
I know it's West Ham but I am not looking forward to this match.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 