MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Well were back on the winning train. Yes thats right, without Virgil (not to mention, Matip, Keita, Thiago, Ox, Tsimikas and now Fabinho) were 3 wins from 3 with only one goal conceded.

Ok the performances perhaps havent been up there with our best, but given the current schedule and the injuries weve got to key players weve dug in and ground out results despite the difficulties and that shouldnt be ignored.
Having said that our next 3 games are likely to be tougher than the last 3 and that starts with West Ham this Saturday evening.

Now West Ham arent everyones cup of tea, but Ive always liked them. This dates back to my formative football years in the mid 80s when my Grandad knew one of their directors and was able to get tickets to their games sometimes. Id already chosen my football team, but that didnt stop them trying to change my mind. The first match I ever saw live was West Ham getting beaten 5-1 at Old Trafford  didnt even see the West Ham consolation goal as wed left to beat the rush!

They gave up on me after taking me to Upton Park to see West Ham play Liverpool in August 1985. West Ham had quite a side that season and went on to finish third to us. At this early stage of the season we werent at our best with the likes of Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy and Sammy Lee coming to the end of their time in the team  I think Kennedy was replaced by Beglin after a 2-2 draw with Oxford a couple of weeks later, while Neal followed shortly after with Nicol taking over at right back.
It was a 2-2 draw in the end with our goals from Craig Johnston & Ronnie Whelan after Frank McAvennie had put them into the lead twice with a bit of help from Grobbelaar who didnt have his best day. My cheering of the equalisers while sat in their directors box didnt go down well and I think it may have been the last time I was taken to a West Ham game. I remember meeting Frank Lampard Senior that day who was in a wheel chair due to bad injury at the time, he managed to get me the autographs from both teams. Id also travelled to the game in the directors car with Alan Devonshire also catching a lift  to an 8 year old boy this was fantasy stuff  as such, while my heart was already with the Reds, I do still retain some affection for West Ham.

Anyway enough of me and my nostalgia (sorry, until some of you start volunteering for these pre match write ups this is what youre stuck with!), lets focus on the coming game.

After losing their first two league games theyve steadied the ship well by beating Wolves & Leicester comfortably, before two creditable draws against Spurs (coming from 3 down to draw 3-3), and last week for a 1-1 draw versus Man City. They seem to have a bit more backbone this season and are at least competing against the likes of City & Spurs which hasnt always been the case the last few years.

I think this makes for a tough game for us. Historically our record at Anfield against them is excellent, the only league defeat against them this side of 1963 was the 3-0 debacle towards the end of Brendan Rodgers time in 2015. However with the schedule as it is theres very little time for our players to rest and for our injured players to return to bolster us.
We obviously wont know until later in the week, but it was at least reassuring to see Thiago working with one of the coaches earlier in the week, so hopefully he may be available. Im really hoping Matip is fit as otherwise we are left with the rarely played in defence Henderson/Wijnaldum option or Rhys Williams  who although didnt put a foot wrong against the Danes, didnt have a great deal to do, and may not be ready for the test hed be facing here.



Were still superior in all areas of the pitch, but that doesnt take into account fatigue (even at this early stage), and the fact that even though weve won the last 3 games we have been far from cohesive at times, with a fair amount of rotation in the middle and up front.

I think Michael Antonio is still a possible for them. Hes started the season well and played all 6 games for them scoring 3, and for whatever reason always seem to play well against us and often grabs a goal. So while I wish him no ill, if he was to just miss out it wouldnt be a bad thing for us.

Theyve been playing 5-4-1 this season with Antonio the focal point so I think he would be a big miss from that point of view alone, but they have a fairly settled team in behind, with Rice playing well in midfield, and a wild first 20 mins against Spurs aside have been fairly resolute at the back. they certainly battled well for their point against Man City last week.

In a normal season Id still fancy us quite strongly, and do I think well win, but its a very different season to normal. I know it may all settle down as it often does and the cream may well rise to the top in the end, but equally the schedule and the continued lack of crowds may mean it doesnt revert as it would usually.
For me right now its all about 3 points, performances can come later and I really think this will be a similar type game to the last 3 where its far from comfortable, but hopefully we can tough it out and grind our way to gritty 1-0 or 2-1 again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Good OP.  :)

I don't think there's a hope in hell we're keeping a clean sheet here so we'll just have to outscore them. Moyes will probably put Antonio and Haller up top and that would have been difficult enough with a full strength defense so it's going to be a real slog with a completely makeshift CB pairing. Thiago in midfield would make a real difference too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Great preview - thanks!

I watched most of their win over Leicester and they were fantastic on the counter-attack.  Hopefully we've learned the lessons from the Villa performance as they seem to set up very similarly.

We're obviously going to be under strength to some degree or other but that bothers me less under Klopp than any other manager in my lifetime.  Better players means more chance of winning, for sure, but Klopp seems to roll with the punches generally very well.

I think Jota has really hit the ground running but, assuming our usual front three all return, I hope he's on the bench.  For whatever reason we don't seem to suit 4-2-3-1 as Jota ends up crowding the same space as either Salah or Mane and we look light in the middle.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
I don't think there's a hope in hell we're keeping a clean sheet here so we'll just have to outscore them. Moyes will probably put Antonio and Haller up top and that would have been difficult enough with a full strength defense so it's going to be a real slog with a completely makeshift CB pairing. Thiago in midfield would make a real difference too.

Moyes will surely play 4-5-1 regardless of our injuries.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Thanks Duvva.

I think this is the 5th or so pre-match thread you have done............anyone who wants to give it a shot should contact Duvva.

As you said, we are struggling to find our form but Ive seen us doing this when we were winning league titles for fun. Good teams find a way of winning and its important that we keep grinding out the wins. I think well have to keep grinding for a while until our form comes back.

I hope Thiago is fit as that may lift us. Pity about Fabinho as he was playing well. This may be the chance for Gomez and Williams to form a partnership.

Maybe a game for Shaqiri to show some magic. He frustrates me with his general play and then suddenly he lights up the game with a magical pass just like last night for our first goal.

Overall I think Mane and Salah will have too much and well win.......it wont be pretty though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
If Antonio is injured, and given our injuries, is it possible he goes with soucek up front?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Haven't been worried about set-pieces since Van Dijk arrived. I am now for all the obvious reasons. I don't care how we do it, I'm hoping we win.

Hopefully Thiago is fit, because he can def, help us break their bus down, his passing will be useful.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
That 2015 defeat - I'm pretty sure they also beat City around the same time. I was convinced Antonio scorred in that game but just checked on LFC history and he didn't play.

But Joe Gomez did! How time flies.

Another game against an in form team with our current injuries. It'll be another slog.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
Hopeful Matip starts, if not maybe we'll see Gini at centre half? If not probably Williams or maybe a curve ball with Koumetio's aerial ability thrown in.  I think we know what Moyes' tactics will be regardless

Hopefully see

Allison

trent
gomez
matip
robertson

henderson
thiago
wijnaldum

mane
firmino
salah
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v West Ham, Anfield 31st Oct 17:30 KO Sky Sports
That 2015 defeat - I'm pretty sure they also beat City around the same time. I was convinced Antonio scorred in that game but just checked on LFC history and he didn't play.

But Joe Gomez did! How time flies.

Another game against an in form team with our current injuries. It'll be another slog.
That was his early stint at left back before his bad injury. Hes not done too badly all things considered
