Well were back on the winning train. Yes thats right, without Virgil (not to mention, Matip, Keita, Thiago, Ox, Tsimikas and now Fabinho) were 3 wins from 3 with only one goal conceded.Ok the performances perhaps havent been up there with our best, but given the current schedule and the injuries weve got to key players weve dug in and ground out results despite the difficulties and that shouldnt be ignored.Having said that our next 3 games are likely to be tougher than the last 3 and that starts with West Ham this Saturday evening.Now West Ham arent everyones cup of tea, but Ive always liked them. This dates back to my formative football years in the mid 80s when my Grandad knew one of their directors and was able to get tickets to their games sometimes. Id already chosen my football team, but that didnt stop them trying to change my mind. The first match I ever saw live was West Ham getting beaten 5-1 at Old Trafford  didnt even see the West Ham consolation goal as wed left to beat the rush!They gave up on me after taking me to Upton Park to see West Ham play Liverpool in August 1985. West Ham had quite a side that season and went on to finish third to us. At this early stage of the season we werent at our best with the likes of Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy and Sammy Lee coming to the end of their time in the team  I think Kennedy was replaced by Beglin after a 2-2 draw with Oxford a couple of weeks later, while Neal followed shortly after with Nicol taking over at right back.It was a 2-2 draw in the end with our goals from Craig Johnston & Ronnie Whelan after Frank McAvennie had put them into the lead twice with a bit of help from Grobbelaar who didnt have his best day. My cheering of the equalisers while sat in their directors box didnt go down well and I think it may have been the last time I was taken to a West Ham game. I remember meeting Frank Lampard Senior that day who was in a wheel chair due to bad injury at the time, he managed to get me the autographs from both teams. Id also travelled to the game in the directors car with Alan Devonshire also catching a lift  to an 8 year old boy this was fantasy stuff  as such, while my heart was already with the Reds, I do still retain some affection for West Ham.Anyway enough of me and my nostalgia (sorry, until some of you start volunteering for these pre match write ups this is what youre stuck with!), lets focus on the coming game.After losing their first two league games theyve steadied the ship well by beating Wolves & Leicester comfortably, before two creditable draws against Spurs (coming from 3 down to draw 3-3), and last week for a 1-1 draw versus Man City. They seem to have a bit more backbone this season and are at least competing against the likes of City & Spurs which hasnt always been the case the last few years.I think this makes for a tough game for us. Historically our record at Anfield against them is excellent, the only league defeat against them this side of 1963 was the 3-0 debacle towards the end of Brendan Rodgers time in 2015. However with the schedule as it is theres very little time for our players to rest and for our injured players to return to bolster us.We obviously wont know until later in the week, but it was at least reassuring to see Thiago working with one of the coaches earlier in the week, so hopefully he may be available. Im really hoping Matip is fit as otherwise we are left with the rarely played in defence Henderson/Wijnaldum option or Rhys Williams  who although didnt put a foot wrong against the Danes, didnt have a great deal to do, and may not be ready for the test hed be facing here.Were still superior in all areas of the pitch, but that doesnt take into account fatigue (even at this early stage), and the fact that even though weve won the last 3 games we have been far from cohesive at times, with a fair amount of rotation in the middle and up front.I think Michael Antonio is still a possible for them. Hes started the season well and played all 6 games for them scoring 3, and for whatever reason always seem to play well against us and often grabs a goal. So while I wish him no ill, if he was to just miss out it wouldnt be a bad thing for us.Theyve been playing 5-4-1 this season with Antonio the focal point so I think he would be a big miss from that point of view alone, but they have a fairly settled team in behind, with Rice playing well in midfield, and a wild first 20 mins against Spurs aside have been fairly resolute at the back. they certainly battled well for their point against Man City last week.In a normal season Id still fancy us quite strongly, and do I think well win, but its a very different season to normal. I know it may all settle down as it often does and the cream may well rise to the top in the end, but equally the schedule and the continued lack of crowds may mean it doesnt revert as it would usually.For me right now its all about 3 points, performances can come later and I really think this will be a similar type game to the last 3 where its far from comfortable, but hopefully we can tough it out and grind our way to gritty 1-0 or 2-1 again.