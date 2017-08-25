The amount of nonsense on here is not surprising. For the last 3 seasons the same lot are talking about the same things '' we aren't playing well, we're poor,'' rinse and repeat. And expect we're playing with a higher degree of difficulty this time around.





This has probably been the most depressing thread I've seen on here for many years. I just don't get the unnecessary criticism and shouts that we were awful.Seriously, can you imagine for a moment some of them having a conversation with Jurgen.JK - do you accept that we are depleted with injuries?Cry arse - yeah its awful.JK - do you understand that there is a need to rotate players, or if you don't like that word I'll say 'preserve' players.CA - of course, it must be hard for you.JK - do you appreciate that I trust the players in my squad.CA - you're one of the best managers in the game Jurgen.JK - taking all that in to consideration, do you think that ahead of this game I gave 2 fucks about the performance and that there'd only be 1 thing important.CA - absolutely.JK - so what is that 1 thing of importance, cry arse.CA - I suppose a win.JK - exactly, and do you think we achieved that by just getting through the game on the basis that they missed a chance and we missed a chance and its fair to say ok we weren't brilliant but we weren't shit or terrible etc. We just completed the task and it would have been fne even if it was 1 nilCA - deffo boss, yeah deffor. The result is all that matters with the hope of limiting injuries.JK - so why the fuck do you its sensible to slaughter everything about that game on a forum and not just be happy that our progress through this season continues under absolute dreadful circumstances.CA - I never really think about anything like that Jurgen, I just kneejerk like a fucking cry arse.Honestly. It's fucking depressing.