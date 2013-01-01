« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:40:51 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:11:36 AM
I'd like to see a Thiago - Henderson - Gini back 3 at Atalanta please.

                               Alison
               Thiago - Henderson - Gini
Robertson                                      TAA
                Minamino      Shaq
Salah                 Bobby               Mane


Let's get funky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MARwF3lOfLI

Replace Minamino with Jota then that's funky.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:55:23 AM
Not sure we can play worse.
Hate this two midfielders system and Milner should be nowhere near a two man midfield . Origi and Minamino wouldn't have looked out of place in my local pub team.
Thankfully we got the win, and. let's hope Fab is not to bad
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:58:17 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:37:16 PM
Takes us a decade to score 1000 goals

1st  Jock Smith
September 3, 1892  Liverpool 8-0 Higher Walton (Lancashire League)

1,000th  Bobby Robinson
November 24, 1906  Liverpool 5-2 Aston Villa (First Division)

2,000th  Harry Chambers
December 25, 1925  Liverpool 6-3 Newcastle United (First Division)

3,000th  Jack Balmer
October 15, 1938  Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa (First Division)

4,000th  Jimmy Melia
November 8, 1958  Liverpool 3-0 Leyton Orient (Second Division)

5,000th  Ian St John
September 3, 1969  Watford 1-2 Liverpool (League Cup)

6,000th  Terry McDermott
August 9, 1980  Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United (Charity Shield)

7,000th  John Aldridge
March 26, 1989  Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool (First Division)

8,000th  Michael Owen
August 26, 2000  Southampton 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

9,000th  Sotirios Kyrgiakos
October 3, 2010  Liverpool 1-2 Blackpool (Premier League)

10,000th  Diogo Jota
October 27, 2020  Liverpool v FC Midtjylland (Champions League)

For anyone complaining about the performance tonight.....1,000 Liverpool goals ago Luke Varney was scoring one and winning another pen (scored by one Charlie chunks Adam).  Maxi Rodriguez, David Ngog and Milan Jovanovic came off the bench to try and rescue a point.

Onwards and upwards
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #403 on: Today at 01:05:14 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:42:02 PM
I loved how their manager started hitting himself with his jotter after Jota scored.

 ;D


Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #404 on: Today at 01:06:28 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:48 PM
I'd love to have sit down with Origi and try and work out what he is actually about and what his motivations/ambitions are. Even when scoring in Champions League semis and finals he doesn't seem overly arsed, but when you hear him speak he seems like a really nice and very intelligent guy.

I can't work out if he just lacks ability, or if he's thrown in the towel here knowing he will never see significant game time. Only the former doesn't really stack up because we know he can be a real asset, going back to 15/16 especially, whilst if its the latter he should be doing his all to put himself in the shop window when he does get a chance.
He's not aggressive enough. His off the field personality is exactly the same on the pitch, and while the likes of Bobby seem to be fun and relaxed off the pitch, he still plays with tenacity and is stronger on the ball than Origi is. Aside from that, he isn't very good out wide. He also isn't as good as others pressing as the #9 [which is why Minamino now gets played there instead of him].
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #405 on: Today at 01:13:12 AM
Origi has obviously approached existential terror at a young age and found solace in nihilism, which of course trades reductions of joy in everyday life, such as the joy of scoring in a CL final, for reductions in the terror that one feels at simply existing and then not.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #406 on: Today at 01:34:26 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:13:12 AM
Origi has obviously approached existential terror at a young age and found solace in nihilism, which of course trades reductions of joy in everyday life, such as the joy of scoring in a CL final, for reductions in the terror that one feels at simply existing and then not.

You psycho!  :P
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #407 on: Today at 01:39:10 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:13:12 AM
Origi has obviously approached existential terror at a young age and found solace in nihilism, which of course trades reductions of joy in everyday life, such as the joy of scoring in a CL final, for reductions in the terror that one feels at simply existing and then not.

Wait....so are you saying Origi is Master Shifu....and Master Shifu is Origi...?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #408 on: Today at 04:45:43 AM
Quote from: NeverAgain337 on Yesterday at 10:31:04 PM
How do you delete your account off here ? Im just a fucking Jona when ever I sign up to these football forums .. since I signed on here we have looked awful in a good few games .. Im to thick to contribute anyway so plz ban or advice me on how to delete.. many thanks .. YNWA
No problem. Please send money to the paypal account I am DMing you and I'll sort it.

On the other hand I'd prefer to take my chances with your Jona like touch than read any more of the fuckwittery spouted by some (possibly including myself) so stick around
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #409 on: Today at 04:46:24 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:53:24 PM
Absolutely

This forum for me is my way of circling the wagons in my head if you like.

Its my safe place, I also chat all sorts of shite and it keeps me sane. Well sort of ;D

Dunno what Id do without you lot actually
Meet wimmin?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #410 on: Today at 05:57:38 AM
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:05:45 PM
That's the stuff of champions. Playing shite and getting the wins. United did it for years. When you look at most of those teams that won, they always had a bit of luck, hanging on by the skin of their teeth. It's always been the way.

We do have plenty of 'stuff of champions' wins, aka grinds, but they usually involve us making at least a few chances and not getting bossed by a team that's - at best - lower championship level.

I'm as glad to get the result as anyone, but that was bad last night, really terrible. Can only assume we won't be playing that attacking four again anytime soon though.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #411 on: Today at 06:34:08 AM
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:57:38 AM
We do have plenty of 'stuff of champions' wins, aka grinds, but they usually involve us making at least a few chances and not getting bossed by a team that's - at best - lower championship level.

I'm as glad to get the result as anyone, but that was bad last night, really terrible. Can only assume we won't be playing that attacking four again anytime soon though.

What exactly are you expecting with the number of games we've played, saying nothing of a growing injury list? This is going to happen all season, there are far too many games it will be survival of the fittest that decides this title. As far as I'm concerned performance comes way down the list at the moment, results are more important.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #412 on: Today at 07:08:13 AM
Origi is decent with the ball and poor without it, thats the takeaway I got from that last night. On a few occasions he held up the ball quite well, but he is no pressing monster.

I remember one moment in the second half when Shaqiri, Minamino and Jota were pushing up on the press, and Origi for some inexplicable reason was walking backwards.

You cant really say hes lazy, but on the other hand, its like hes not automatically syncing his date/time with the server. His clock literally is 5 minutes slower than everyone elses.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #413 on: Today at 07:10:45 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:37:16 PM
Takes us a decade to score 1000 goals

1st  Jock Smith
September 3, 1892  Liverpool 8-0 Higher Walton (Lancashire League)

1,000th  Bobby Robinson
November 24, 1906  Liverpool 5-2 Aston Villa (First Division)

2,000th  Harry Chambers
December 25, 1925  Liverpool 6-3 Newcastle United (First Division)

3,000th  Jack Balmer
October 15, 1938  Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa (First Division)

4,000th  Jimmy Melia
November 8, 1958  Liverpool 3-0 Leyton Orient (Second Division)

5,000th  Ian St John
September 3, 1969  Watford 1-2 Liverpool (League Cup)

6,000th  Terry McDermott
August 9, 1980  Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United (Charity Shield)

7,000th  John Aldridge
March 26, 1989  Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool (First Division)

8,000th  Michael Owen
August 26, 2000  Southampton 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

9,000th  Sotirios Kyrgiakos
October 3, 2010  Liverpool 1-2 Blackpool (Premier League)

10,000th  Diogo Jota
October 27, 2020  Liverpool v FC Midtjylland (Champions League)

Took 2 decades and a World War to get to 4K
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #414 on: Today at 07:22:08 AM
Positives:-

Allison
Trent
Williams
The Result

... the rest doesn't matter
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #415 on: Today at 07:35:45 AM
Got the 3 points, if we can wrap up qualification then we can treat these remaining games like League Cup games and rest as many as possible.

The injury to Fab was the last thing we needed though.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #416 on: Today at 07:37:18 AM
Shaq was definitely a positive surprise for me. Lively, creative, and with a much better touch than some of his teammates
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #417 on: Today at 07:46:30 AM
Bit random, but why do they belt out Blur whenever we score at Anfield?

Not like there's any shortage of iconic Liverpudlian music groups...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #418 on: Today at 07:46:51 AM
Just have to hope Fab is back for Leicester and Matip can play some minutes.

If he isnt, we will just have to muddle through until then.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #419 on: Today at 07:56:03 AM
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 07:22:08 AM
Positives:-

Allison
Trent
Williams
The Result

... the rest doesn't matter

And Shaq.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #420 on: Today at 08:12:35 AM
Is anyone else a little concerned that we've generally been ultra shit for months?

Granted we're being ripped apart by injuries now, but there's little fluidity or cohesion in our play. Midfield looks meh (Unless Thiago is there!) Defence look like they've never met - and this was with Van Dijk before injury!! Is this because of the lack of a real pre season coming off a short break? Please, someone tell me it will get better?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #421 on: Today at 08:21:05 AM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:17:55 AM
Completely forgot the game was on :-\
So did half the players.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs. Midj 0 Jota 55' Mo 90+2
Reply #422 on: Today at 08:23:27 AM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 08:12:35 AM
Is anyone else a little concerned that we've generally been ultra shit for months?

Granted we're being ripped apart by injuries now, but there's little fluidity or cohesion in our play. Midfield looks meh (Unless Thiago is there!) Defence look like they've never met - and this was with Van Dijk before injury!! Is this because of the lack of a real pre season coming off a short break? Please, someone tell me it will get better?

You saw the Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton matches I assume?
