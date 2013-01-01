I'd love to have sit down with Origi and try and work out what he is actually about and what his motivations/ambitions are. Even when scoring in Champions League semis and finals he doesn't seem overly arsed, but when you hear him speak he seems like a really nice and very intelligent guy.



I can't work out if he just lacks ability, or if he's thrown in the towel here knowing he will never see significant game time. Only the former doesn't really stack up because we know he can be a real asset, going back to 15/16 especially, whilst if its the latter he should be doing his all to put himself in the shop window when he does get a chance.



He's not aggressive enough. His off the field personality is exactly the same on the pitch, and while the likes of Bobby seem to be fun and relaxed off the pitch, he still plays with tenacity and is stronger on the ball than Origi is. Aside from that, he isn't very good out wide. He also isn't as good as others pressing as the #9 [which is why Minamino now gets played there instead of him].