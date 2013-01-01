Origi is decent with the ball and poor without it, thats the takeaway I got from that last night. On a few occasions he held up the ball quite well, but he is no pressing monster.
I remember one moment in the second half when Shaqiri, Minamino and Jota were pushing up on the press, and Origi for some inexplicable reason was walking backwards.
You cant really say hes lazy, but on the other hand, its like hes not automatically syncing his date/time with the server. His clock literally is 5 minutes slower than everyone elses.