Your Football "Theories"

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,482
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:16:59 PM
Players who only ever scored one goal in their Premier League careers scored them against Liverpool with utter screamers.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:29:51 PM
Arsenal only hired Wenger because his first name sounded like their club name

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 12:59:01 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 12:16:59 PM
Players who only ever scored one goal in their Premier League careers scored them against Liverpool with utter screamers.

Eric Edman.
Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • Believer
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:11:19 PM
I presume someone has posted that Jesse Lingard is an up and coming young prospect
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:26:27 PM
In the 80s, players undergoing a late fitness test had to run one width of the pitch, down two pints of lager and eat a steak and chips within 10 minutes to be passed fit to play.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,708
  • Truthiness
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:36:43 PM
Panini stickers was the drug that changed us from casual football fans to full-blown addicts in the 80s/90s.  Match Attax cards do the same for the kids now.
Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:23:40 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:36:43 PM
Panini stickers was the drug that changed us from casual football fans to full-blown addicts in the 80s/90s.  Match Attax cards do the same for the kids now.

That and FIFA. FIFA allows 15 year olds to form strong opinions on players who theyve never seen play a full 90 minutes, based on their in game rating.
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:30:49 PM
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 04:23:40 PM
That and FIFA. FIFA allows 15 year olds to form strong opinions on players who theyve never seen play a full 90 minutes, based on their in game rating.

I though that was Football Manager?
BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 05:55:17 PM
Burnley v. Crystal Palace is a game nobody has ever watched. Ever. In the history of the premier league. I don't think they even actually play the game, they just toss a coin for the points.

Also, if you turn on the Europa League at any time, Sevilla will be playing. They will always appear in the final.
disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • Seis Veces
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:00:13 PM
There's a few teams I'm certain I've never seen win a cup tie. Southampton, West Ham, Newcastle, Burnley. I could go on. I don't remember ever seeing or hearing of any of those sides winning a single cup tie between them.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:50:07 AM
Corner kicks are never ever practised in training. If they were, most of them would learn to beat the first defender on the near post.

Really dislike this complaint. The perfect corner is one that is whipped in, flat, and just goes over the head of the first defender. It's no wonder that the first man is often found when that is the aim.

Trent could easily flight the ball to the penalty spot each and every time if he wanted to, but it wouldn't result in more goals being scored. It would make the defenders/goalkeepers favourites to win it, and if an attacker won it, there would be no pace on the ball for him to do anything.

Anyway, I digress. Back to your theories!
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:54:59 AM
Everton
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:33:48 AM
The more you practice the better you get  :-\
ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #133 on: Today at 03:01:16 AM
Dwight Gayle is bang average until he plays us then turns into a world beater.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #134 on: Today at 03:02:33 AM
Quote from: Zee_26 on October 27, 2020, 03:29:50 PM

- Zlatan is playing an elaborate Borat like caricature of an arrogant footballer and will eventually reveal himself to be a pretty decent guy.

I think this one is actually true
RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:15:26 AM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:29:51 PM
Arsenal only hired Wenger because his first name sounded like their club name
Liverpool only hired Jurgen because his last name sounds like Kop
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:15:54 AM
Stevie G's slip in 2014 was due to a hidden cricket pitch at Anfield which has since been removed.

Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
Reply #137 on: Today at 06:00:03 AM
There's a book of common phrases that's given to every commentator when they're first starting out.
