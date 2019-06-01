Corner kicks are never ever practised in training. If they were, most of them would learn to beat the first defender on the near post.



Really dislike this complaint. The perfect corner is one that is whipped in, flat, and just goes over the head of the first defender. It's no wonder that the first man is often found when that is the aim.Trent could easily flight the ball to the penalty spot each and every time if he wanted to, but it wouldn't result in more goals being scored. It would make the defenders/goalkeepers favourites to win it, and if an attacker won it, there would be no pace on the ball for him to do anything.Anyway, I digress. Back to your theories!