« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your Football "Theories"  (Read 2571 times)

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:11:36 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 08:29:30 PM
Also, the three 'Dinnerladies' managers, i.e. Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes and Roy Hodgson, have a secret Dinnerladies pact that they will carousel around all the Blackburns and Hulls whenever there's a vacancy, until all three have managed at every club the others have managed at, and the ritual is complete and they all ascend to the big canteen in the sky

British Managers' Lunch Club.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:54:32 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 07:55:19 PM
There's a secret cult in the Transval to ensure at least one Vampire manager is in the PL at all times - Pellegrini, Emery, Bilic (although Bilic tbf is probably not a vampire but rather answers the door for one)

Arteta is at the very least an Assistant Vampire. Hed have some ridiculous title like Head of Bloodsucking Excellence
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:20:37 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:54:32 PM
Arteta is at the very least an Assistant Vampire. Hed have some ridiculous title like Head of Bloodsucking Excellence

 :lmao
Yeah he'd be the younger one trying to modernise the family through ipads and stats
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:54:32 PM
Arteta is at the very least an Assistant Vampire. Hed have some ridiculous title like Head of Bloodsucking Excellence

On that theme would Roy Hodgson be an energy vampire, like Colin Robinson?
Logged

Online zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:10:53 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:31:42 PM
On that theme would Roy Hodgson be an energy vampire, like Colin Robinson?

Yes :lmao in his post match interviews, he drains the life out of journalists
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:35:10 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 10:20:37 PM
:lmao
Yeah he'd be the younger one trying to modernise the family through ipads and stats

Posting heat maps of peoples necks on Twitter under the name @TheDraculaTouch
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 