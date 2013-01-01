Also, the three 'Dinnerladies' managers, i.e. Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes and Roy Hodgson, have a secret Dinnerladies pact that they will carousel around all the Blackburns and Hulls whenever there's a vacancy, until all three have managed at every club the others have managed at, and the ritual is complete and they all ascend to the big canteen in the sky
There's a secret cult in the Transval to ensure at least one Vampire manager is in the PL at all times - Pellegrini, Emery, Bilic (although Bilic tbf is probably not a vampire but rather answers the door for one)
Arteta is at the very least an Assistant Vampire. Hed have some ridiculous title like Head of Bloodsucking Excellence
On that theme would Roy Hodgson be an energy vampire, like Colin Robinson?
Yeah he'd be the younger one trying to modernise the family through ipads and stats
