« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your Football "Theories"  (Read 995 times)

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Your Football "Theories"
« on: Today at 11:31:38 AM »
Made me laugh some of these, what are your football "theories"?  ;D

- Newcastle actually play all of their games at home
- Man City, Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiacos is a CL group every single season
- Sergio Aguero's goals aren't real. He's apparently scored 180 of them but the only memorable one is the one against QPR and the few against us
- The grass is literally greener on BT Sport than it is on Sky
- Michail Antonio scores every week but somehow only ends up with 8 goals a season
- Newcastle and Burnley have never actually played each other, neither have Newcastle and Crystal Palace
- Every Wolves goal is scored by Raul Jimenez and assisted by Adama Traore, apart from two screamers by Ruben Neves each season
- The Longstaff brothers are only contracted to play against Manchester United
- Mark Noble has been 33 since 2009
- Gabriel Jesus never plays for Man City but manages to score 15 goals a season
- Celtic and Rangers play each other 10 times a season, Alfredo Morelos is sent off in each game and Scott Brown is involved in some sort of bust up
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:31:38 AM
- Gabriel Jesus never plays for Man City but manages to score 15 goals a season
I'd go as far as say Gabriel Jesus doesn't exists at all.

As for the Longstaff brothers, it's the same guy. Sometimes the commentators will call him Sean, sometimes Matty. Don't believe me? See for yourself, then apologize...
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,979
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:38 PM »
Harry Maguire is actually a plumber, he went to Old Trafford on a call out to fix a broken toilet and was mistaken for a professional footballer.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:32 PM »
Alan Curbishley went missing in 2008 and as a mark of respect his family have asked all betting sites to list him as a 33/1 option for all vacant premier league managerial roles for 10th place and under
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Bam!
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:18:34 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:13:32 PM
Alan Curbishley went missing in 2008 and as a mark of respect his family have asked all betting sites to list him as a 33/1 option for all vacant premier league managerial roles for 10th place and under

He actually merged into Alan Pardew.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Your Football &quot;Theories&quot;
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:17:56 PM »
Ferguson DID sell his soul to fund their dominance.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:00:39 PM »
Everton have won 30 trophies without actually winning any of them.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:29:50 PM »
- Spurs transfer strategy is based entirely on relying on paper gossip for the other top 6 clubs.
- Arsenal haven't played silky passing football since about 2008.
- Zlatan is playing an elaborate Borat like caricature of an arrogant footballer and will eventually reveal himself to be a pretty decent guy.
- Adidas and Nike always sponsor the main rivals in each league to maximise their brand influence.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:28 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:59:06 AM
I'd go as far as say Gabriel Jesus doesn't exists at all.

As for the Longstaff brothers, it's the same guy. Sometimes the commentators will call him Sean, sometimes Matty. Don't believe me? See for yourself, then apologize...

Are they like Andrew and Freddie Flintoff?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,253
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:08 PM »
Edward Woodward is a Liverpool fan
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:39:12 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:38:08 PM
Edward Woodward is a Liverpool fan

Loves a late Equalizer?
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:40:25 PM »
Have Burnley ever actually won a game in the Premier League? I can't recall any since they beat Man Utd in around 2008 when Robbie Blake scored the winner.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:57:34 PM »
There are only three referees in the Champions League, they just somehow manage to cover all 16 matches during a game week.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,698
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:00:21 PM »
Man City are a big club
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:36:03 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:57:34 PM
There are only three referees in the Champions League, they just somehow manage to cover all 16 matches during a game week.

Dr Felix Brych, and two clones of this fella
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,715
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:36:30 PM »
Man City play Burnley at least five times a season.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:53:06 PM »
Every West Ham manager is constantly one game away from the sack.

Bournemouth's team for the last five years has been made up of randomly generated players. Harry Daniels, Mark Cook, Charlie Wilson, Daniel Smith. None of those are real ex-Bournemouth players, but somehow they've all managed at least 38 appearances each.

I'm also still not convinced that Leicester won the league in 2015/16.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:08:58 PM »
Fulham hasn't played a Premier League match since 2012
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,685
  • Truthiness
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:10:51 PM »
The name 'Port Vale' was just an elaborate in-joke that went too far.

Chris Brunt has played in every season of the premier league since it began in 1992

The West Brom - Burnley match last week never took place. It was a computer simulated result that both sides agreed to beforehand.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:33:25 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 05:08:58 PM
Fulham hasn't played a Premier League match since 2012

Mark Schwarzer, Chris Baird, Brede Hangeland, Paul Konchesky, Damien Duff, Clint Dempsey and Bobby Zamora were the only players playing for them. The rest of the XI were fans.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,829
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:35:03 PM »
John Collins and Collins John were the same player, brought about by an error when the Fulham team sheet was submitted incorrectly.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football &quot;Theories&quot;
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:46:04 PM »
James McArthur and James McCarthy are the same person and Mick McCarthy is their dad. 
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,478
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:54:36 PM »
Hull, Wigan and Birmingham circa 2009 were, in fact, all the same team managed by Steve Bruce and they just changed their kit accordingly.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:27:34 PM »
Chelsea always get drawn at home in domestic cup ties. ( this is actually true....ish. I looked into it and over the last 10 years, in 2 out of 3 ties they play at home)
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:54:12 PM »
Jordan Ibe has never played a competitive knockout cup match
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,549
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Your Football &quot;Theories&quot;
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:50:10 PM »
The bigger the space between the goal line and the net, the more goals will be scored.

When Setanta Sports had rights to the Premier League, every match was Wigan v Arsenal.

There are more red cards in the early Saturday kick off than any other fixture slot.

The less prestigious the tournament, the longer a penalty shootout will last.

Goalkeepers are only allowed to wear tracksuit bottoms if they play for a team in Pot 3 or 4 in the Champions League.

Celtic have been going for their 10th league title in a row since 2014.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:07:01 PM »
Bungs are commonplace.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:24:12 PM »
Ryan Shawcross scores 10 headed goals a season
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:43:12 PM »
Guillermo Ochoa, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Domagoj Vida dont actually play club football, theyve only ever played in International tournaments.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:46:34 PM »
Florent Sinama Pongolle and Anthony Le Tallec are still 19 years old, they're expected to break through soon.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,790
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:57:17 PM »
Under Ole, Manchester United receive a record-breaking number of penalties.

Jordan Pickford has outstanding distribution.

Man City always lose when they concede the first goal.

Ben Foster has time on his side.

Burnley are just Stoke in a different kit, and Pulis is wearing a Sean Dyche mask.

All of the Burnley/Stoke team were born in the north of England, and all of them voted in favour of Brexit.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:16 PM by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:01:42 PM »
The 2014/15 season didnt involve a Liverpool match apart from the 6-1 loss to Stoke on the final day.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Your Football "Theories"
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:11:45 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:57:17 PM
All of the Burnley/Stoke team were born in the north of England, and all of them voted in favour of Brexit.

And despite the fact theyre all as northern as a pint of gravy, they all have at least 1 cap for Ireland
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 