Made me laugh some of these, what are your football "theories"?
- Newcastle actually play all of their games at home
- Man City, Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiacos is a CL group every single season
- Sergio Aguero's goals aren't real. He's apparently scored 180 of them but the only memorable one is the one against QPR and the few against us
- The grass is literally greener on BT Sport than it is on Sky
- Michail Antonio scores every week but somehow only ends up with 8 goals a season
- Newcastle and Burnley have never actually played each other, neither have Newcastle and Crystal Palace
- Every Wolves goal is scored by Raul Jimenez and assisted by Adama Traore, apart from two screamers by Ruben Neves each season
- The Longstaff brothers are only contracted to play against Manchester United
- Mark Noble has been 33 since 2009
- Gabriel Jesus never plays for Man City but manages to score 15 goals a season
- Celtic and Rangers play each other 10 times a season, Alfredo Morelos is sent off in each game and Scott Brown is involved in some sort of bust up