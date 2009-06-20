« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 793183 times)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:09:55 am
I wonder if Donny will get support from other GOP officials to get up to any sore loser crap after the election?
If he loses the finger will be pointed at him. And he won't run again. Maybe some repugs will be emboldened to not go along with anything he wants.

There is preciselly zero chance he doesn't run again if he is both alive and not in prison. None whatsoever. Trump doesn't give a fuck about what's right for the party - it is all about him and forever will be. He has the Republican party by the balls, anyone turning on him from the inside will be crushed into dust by his insane followers. And I for one am glad that this is the way it is, because if he loses - Republican party is fucked for next two cycles. They will cary that stinking, decaying orange albatros around their neck until it rots. They will live under his boot and eat shit for it, embracing crazy more and more as he loses grip with reality. It will be glorious.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:18:08 am
There is preciselly zero chance he doesn't run again if he is both alive and not in prison. None whatsoever. Trump doesn't give a fuck about what's right for the party - it is all about him and forever will be. He has the Republican party by the balls, anyone turning on him from the inside will be crushed into dust by his insane followers. And I for one am glad that this is the way it is, because if he loses - Republican party is fucked for next two cycles. They will cary that stinking, decaying orange albatros around their neck until it rots. They will live under his boot and eat shit for it, embracing crazy more and more as he loses grip with reality. It will be glorious.

But he is deteriorating quickly. He'll be 82 in 4 years. My guess is that he's dead by then. Look how quickly Biden, a relatively fit and healthy man, deteriorated over the past year.

If the repugs go full Trumpy maga in the midterms, the same forces of women and other high propensity voters will dominate them. Ex-repugs are planning to deal a death blow to maga in the next election. Plus abortion will still be on the ballot in 26 as the repugs will probably win the senate in 24.

So, he'll be in jail probably...and less repugs will want to double down on maga...plus even more maga boomers will have died. And he could be completely out of his mind by then.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 am »
If he doesn't win this time, surely he's ejected as a busted flush?

(I could have used lots of other terms, I just like that one)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 am »
There is no way in hell Republicans can rip him out of the party as long as he is breathing. That is the beauty of this. If, big if,  Democrats win this election - the other side is fucked for a long time, or for long as he is alive. Whatever they gained by having that lunatic run the party will now be a burden around their neck they can't get rid of. They'll be tied to the anchor, sinking rapidly.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 11:16:10 am »
NYT
Opinion | The Editorial Board

You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him. Listen to those who know him best. He tried to subvert an election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible consequences. Mr. Trumps corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections: Its his whole ethos. He lies without limit. If hes re-elected, the G.O.P. wont restrain him. Mr. Trump will use the government to go after opponents. He will pursue a cruel policy of mass deportations. He will wreak havoc on the poor, the middle class and employers. Another Trump term will damage the climate, shatter alliances and strengthen autocrats. Americans should demand better. Vote.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/11/02/opinion/vote-harris-2024-election.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/11/02/opinion/vote-harris-2024-election.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 am »
Family values, man of God.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:09:55 am
I wonder if Donny will get support from other GOP officials to get up to any sore loser crap after the election?

Yes, he absolutely will. I don't think people in this thread realize quite how bad things are going to get if he loses.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:22:34 am
Yes, he absolutely will. I don't think people in this thread realize quite how bad things are going to get if he loses.

Or if he wins.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10528 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:21:36 am
Family values, man of God.


He says he was mimicking eating a corn dog yeah.. right
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10529 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:25:17 am
He says he was mimicking eating a corn dog yeah.. right

Where's his cutlery?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10530 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:30:18 am
Where's his cutlery?

Has anyone ever seen him use utensils?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10531 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 am »
Quote from: Giono on November  2, 2024, 08:47:29 pm
He was just practicing his BJ technique for when he next meets Putin.


Here is the full mic bitch session. He threatened to beat up the AV guys...when it was a speaker problem after he demanded a new mic. 100% unfit.


https://youtu.be/pAjbY5trGdE?si=c1ZtXP55x_kA1n9L

How the fuck are people sitting at that rally, seeing this grown man behave this way and STILL think "this is who I want to lead my country!"

Sorry but the USA and the world at large seem to be full of thick people.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10532 on: Yesterday at 12:25:27 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:43:47 am
Sorry but the USA and the world at large seem to be full of thick people.

See Brexit.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10533 on: Yesterday at 03:30:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:21:36 am
Family values, man of God.



plus this.. why is this only coming out now!

Epstein SECRET AUDIO on Trump LEAKS and ITS BAD!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KBO2o0na04
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on new secret audio that has crushed Donald Trumps campaign at the worst possible time for him.

original reporting  Dailybeast - https://www.thedailybeast.com/listen-to-the-jeffrey-epstein-tapes-i-was-donald-trumps-closest-friend/

Listen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: I Was Donald Trumps Closest Friend
THE PREDATOR AND THE PRESIDENT
Explosive tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff show Epstein claiming Trump liked to f--- his friends wives and first slept with Melania on the Lolita Express.
"Jeffrey Epstein described himself as Donald Trumps closest friend and claimed intimate knowledge of his proclivity for sex, including cuckolding his best friends, according to recordings obtained exclusively by the Daily Beast.

The convicted pedophile even boasted of his closeness to Trump and his now-wife Melania by claiming, the first time he slept with her was on my plane, which was dubbed the Lolita Express.

Epstein spoke at length about Trump with the author Michael Wolff in August 2017, two years before being found dead in his jail cell. Wolff was researching his bombshell bestseller Fire and Fury at the time.

The recordings cast more light on Trumps long relationship with Epstein, and will add to debate over the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes and conduct toward women, just days before the election."
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10534 on: Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:30:27 pm
plus this.. why is this only coming out now!

Maybe Ghislaine just gave Wolff permission.

She may have been hoping to blackmail Trump if he won.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10535 on: Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:18:08 am
There is preciselly zero chance he doesn't run again if he is both alive and not in prison. None whatsoever. Trump doesn't give a fuck about what's right for the party - it is all about him and forever will be. He has the Republican party by the balls, anyone turning on him from the inside will be crushed into dust by his insane followers. And I for one am glad that this is the way it is, because if he loses - Republican party is fucked for next two cycles. They will cary that stinking, decaying orange albatros around their neck until it rots. They will live under his boot and eat shit for it, embracing crazy more and more as he loses grip with reality. It will be glorious.

Correct. If he fails this time, he'll run again. The GOP will let him because they're terrified that if they don't, he'll run as an independent or form a MAGA party that will completely wipe them off the map. They're in a precarious situation. I imagine most of them would love it if he was jailed or died. They could at least exploit that.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10536 on: Yesterday at 05:42:54 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:30:27 pm
plus this.. why is this only coming out now!

Epstein SECRET AUDIO on Trump LEAKS and ITS BAD!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KBO2o0na04
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on new secret audio that has crushed Donald Trumps campaign at the worst possible time for him.

original reporting  Dailybeast - https://www.thedailybeast.com/listen-to-the-jeffrey-epstein-tapes-i-was-donald-trumps-closest-friend/

Listen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: I Was Donald Trumps Closest Friend
THE PREDATOR AND THE PRESIDENT
Explosive tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff show Epstein claiming Trump liked to f--- his friends wives and first slept with Melania on the Lolita Express.
"Jeffrey Epstein described himself as Donald Trumps closest friend and claimed intimate knowledge of his proclivity for sex, including cuckolding his best friends, according to recordings obtained exclusively by the Daily Beast.

The convicted pedophile even boasted of his closeness to Trump and his now-wife Melania by claiming, the first time he slept with her was on my plane, which was dubbed the Lolita Express.

Epstein spoke at length about Trump with the author Michael Wolff in August 2017, two years before being found dead in his jail cell. Wolff was researching his bombshell bestseller Fire and Fury at the time.

The recordings cast more light on Trumps long relationship with Epstein, and will add to debate over the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes and conduct toward women, just days before the election."

From June:
https://xcancel.com/BlueATLGeorgia/status/1852355247106068726
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10537 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm »
Jesus titty fucking Christ

Quote
Tucker Carlson: "People are like, 'oh, well, we had another hurricane, it must be global warming.' No! It's probably abortion, actually. Just being honest. You can't kill children on purpose. You can't participate in human sacrifice without consequences."

Carlson is academically highly capable. Does he actually believe this?   I just cant believe it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10538 on: Yesterday at 07:43:31 pm »
If he loses I dont think he will run again in four years. Lots of reasons. In no particular order, the GOP will start to decouple from him. He will always have his rabid base, but the elected officials in the party will not like continually losing under Trump. It will be a cagey affair as they are mostly cowards who wont stand up to Trumps base, but a Trump loss will lead to a separation and they wont want him to lead them again.

The second reason is he will be 82. What sort of shape will he be in by then? Will he be alive? He almost fell on his arse getting into the garbage truck. If you watch any footage, since the last election they dont have him going down any gradual declining slopes any more either. He wont be fit to run at 82.

The third reason is will he even be free to run? If he loses this time, his significant legal jeopardy will start to close in on him. A couple of the cases still have a bit more wiggle room for more appeal, and he will exhaust that, but there is a clear sense that the walls are closing in on him, legally speaking - which is of course why he has become more vicious and more bizarre the nearer this election gets, as his own internal polling is not telling him he is winning decisively, as he expected. Hence all the bluster, smoke and mirrors.

He will lose, and then the GOP will gradually and carefully give him the cold shoulder, and the legal proceedings that have moved so slowly against him will start to gather pace and I think it is touch and go if he dies or is jailed. I hope the latter, as the country really does need to see that nobody is above the law.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10539 on: Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm
Jesus titty fucking Christ

Carlson is academically highly capable. Does he actually believe this?   I just cant believe it.

Whats Carlsons reasoning, if you can call it that, for why his god keeps hitting the south eastern states, who keep voting Republican, and therefore agree with his stance on abortion, with hurricanes instead of constantly hitting Democrat voting California with earthquakes?

Strange behaviour for an all powerful god who doesnt like people voting for human sacrifice.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10540 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm
Jesus titty fucking Christ

Carlson is academically highly capable. Does he actually believe this?   I just cant believe it.

I doubt it. He's a facist racist homophone but most of all he's a grifter
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10541 on: Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Whats Carlsons reasoning, if you can call it that, for why his god keeps hitting the south eastern states, who keep voting Republican, and therefore agree with his stance on abortion, with hurricanes instead of constantly hitting Democrat voting California with earthquakes?

Strange behaviour for an all powerful god who doesnt like people voting for human sacrifice.

Well they do endorse human sacrifice in schools.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10542 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Well they do endorse human sacrifice in schools.

Only if they're wearing the sacred ring and are painted red.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10543 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm
Correct. If he fails this time, he'll run again. The GOP will let him because they're terrified that if they don't, he'll run as an independent or form a MAGA party that will completely wipe them off the map. They're in a precarious situation. I imagine most of them would love it if he was jailed or died. They could at least exploit that.

Might explain why all the people trying to shoot him are Republicans. To be clear, I'm not claiming a conspiracy here, but I agree that him dying is the only way the GOP can be rid of him without fracturing the base. Him dying via assassination gives them an extra boost; assassination by an illegal non-white immigrant would be Utopia.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10544 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
16% of all vehicles sold in the US are Hecho en México. In total Mexico exports about $360b to the US each year including cars, computers, parts, food, petroleum, etc.

Quote
"One of the first calls Im going to make is to Mexico: 'You stop letting people come in through our border'," Trump told a campaign rally in North Carolina, a swing state he is seeking to win to ensure his return to the White House.

Trump claimed: "Were being invaded by Mexico  If they dont stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, Im going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.

The Republican candidate said the plan has a "100% chance of working" and added: "Because if that doesnt work, Ill make it 50, and [if] that doesnt work, Ill make it 75. For the tough guys, and Ill make it 100.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10545 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm »
everything he says makes absolutely no sense and has zero facts behind it.

he learned that tariffs are a bad thing early int his campaign, so he decided to haphazardly threaten that all the time with no idea whatsoever. His illiterate support is like "YES! TARIFFS!!"
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10546 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm
16% of all vehicles sold in the US are Hecho en México. In total Mexico exports about $360b to the US each year including cars, computers, parts, food, petroleum, etc.

each time this shit comes up, why the hell don't the Dems say "It's a tax on the consumer, just one with a fancy name. Everyone knows manufacturers and retailers pass on added costs to the consumer."
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10547 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm »
Keep on Truckin.

Quote
Demons that Tucker Carlson claimed attacked him as he slept were also responsible for the invention of nuclear technology, the conservative former Fox News host said on Monday in another bizarre contention.

Carlson made the claim on the War Room podcast hosted by his fellow rightwing extremist Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser in the Trump administration who was released from prison last week after serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Nuclear weapons are demonic, theres no upside to them at all, and anyone who claims otherwise is either ignorant or doing the bidding of the forces that created nuclear technology in the first place, which were not human forces obviously, Carlson said during a discussion on the perceived spirituality involved in the US development of atomic bombs that were dropped on Japan in August 1945, hastening the end of the second world war.

Let me ask you this, he continued. What was the moment we can point to that nuclear technology was invented? Ive never met a person who can isolate the moment where nuclear technology became known to man. German scientists in the 1930s? Really? Name the date? Its very clear to me that these [nuclear weapons] are demonic.

For reference the first sustained nuclear chain reaction was achieved on December 2, 1942, at the University of Chicago.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10548 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
Keep on Truckin.

For reference the first sustained nuclear chain reaction was achieved on December 2, 1942, at the University of Chicago.

Has he become a flat earther yet? If not he can only be a couple of months away from it.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10549 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Might explain why all the people trying to shoot him are Republicans. To be clear, I'm not claiming a conspiracy here, but I agree that him dying is the only way the GOP can be rid of him without fracturing the base. Him dying via assassination gives them an extra boost; assassination by an illegal non-white immigrant would be Utopia.

Jailed by a Democrat or shot by a non-white, trans immigrant. Theyd take that over him winning tomor.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10550 on: Today at 01:00:43 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:22:34 am
Yes, he absolutely will. I don't think people in this thread realize quite how bad things are going to get if he loses.

I dunno. Will GOP politicians cater to him if he is clearly the author of his own undoing? Will they react with loyalty if Harris wins with the votes of 10%+ of republicans? Will they cooperate with a clear loser that blew it and leads a movement that hoisted terrible candidates in down ballot races?

What if repugs lose the house, presidency and the Senate? Not likely, but possible. How much loyslty will they feel then?

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10551 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
Batshit crazy.


Quote
Donald Trump is now saying he would like to stage a wrestling match between Penn States college wrestlers or UFC champions and the migrants he has accused of stealing jobs from US citizens.

Oh, those Penn State guys, I wanted them to wrestle the migrants, Trump says, referencing a campaign visit to Penn State, which has a famous wrestling team.

He also referenced Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White: I told Dana, you ought to set up your league of championsunbelievable, best fighters in the worldand a migrant league.

At the end I want the migrant to go against the champions, and I think the migrant might actually win. Thats how nasty some of those guys are.

Trump went back and forth between reminiscing about his Penn State visit and dreaming of a wrestling match involving migrants to the US.

I felt very comfortable with those big Penn State wrestlers, Trump said. I said to them, Fells, you might be the only guys in the country who could beat the hell out of the migrants. Its true. Theyre the only ones who could beat the migrants in the fight.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10552 on: Today at 01:49:45 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:18:08 am
There is preciselly zero chance he doesn't run again if he is both alive and not in prison. None whatsoever. Trump doesn't give a fuck about what's right for the party - it is all about him and forever will be. He has the Republican party by the balls, anyone turning on him from the inside will be crushed into dust by his insane followers. And I for one am glad that this is the way it is, because if he loses - Republican party is fucked for next two cycles. They will cary that stinking, decaying orange albatros around their neck until it rots. They will live under his boot and eat shit for it, embracing crazy more and more as he loses grip with reality. It will be glorious.

That's a bloody great scenario Zlen, and because he also seems quite robust (I guess that's his one redeeming factor with the not drinking, smoking and the golf), you can imagine him sticking around into his 80s no problem.
