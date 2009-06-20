« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10440 on: October 30, 2024, 08:36:12 pm »

Quote
Nicky Jam Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement, Says Hes Stepping Away From Politics: Puerto Rico Deserves Respect



Puerto Rican artist Nicky Jam walked back his endorsement for presidential candidate Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. In a video uploaded to Jams Instagram, the reggaeton star is seen sitting in a luxury car as he explains he no longer supports Trump following the racist remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico and Latinos during a rally over the weekend.

The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was whats best for the economy in the United States, where a lot of Latinos live a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy, Jam said in Spanish. With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

He states that he never in his life thought that a month later, a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico], he said. Thats why Im renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.

The starkly racist comments stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans and many others in media and entertainment including Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, among others.

Jam previously appeared at a Trump rally himself, sparking outrage  and a viral moment  after being introduced and misgendered by Trump as an avid supporter of his campaign. Trump was apparently under the mistaken impression that Jam was a hot woman, announcing the endorsement of Latin music superstar Nicky Jam: Do you know Nicky? Shes hot!

Jam never commented on the misgendering, and was relatively quiet about his participation at the rally until Wednesdays update.

https://variety.com/2024/music/news/nicky-jam-retracts-donald-trump-endorsement-puerto-rico-deserves-respect-1236195211/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10441 on: October 30, 2024, 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 30, 2024, 09:18:20 am
I'd prefer Tarantino. He's got 1 more movie in him.

Dunno where they'd fit Tarantino's toe fetish into that one
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10442 on: October 30, 2024, 10:12:30 pm »
Quote
@jbendery
A reader in Philly has flagged another mysterious new monument that has magically appeared in a public park to "honor" Trump.

It looks a lot like the ones popping up in DC.

Titled "In Honor Of A Lifetime Of Sexual Assault," it features Trump's "grab em by the pu**y" comment.

https://xcancel.com/jbendery/status/1851679357439213585#m
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10443 on: Yesterday at 02:49:16 am »
Quote
With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

Why are such stupid people given so much attention?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10444 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 am »
Trump the garbageman fanned and almost fell over reaching for the door handle, then could barely pull his fat arse into the cab.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10445 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »

Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10446 on: Yesterday at 08:46:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm
Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.

I refer you back to John's post earlier. I saw polls today showing Harris up. Its pointless just posting that without any context or source.

Also this thread isn't supposed to be about the election.  :P
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10447 on: Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm »
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?

Well he has certainly given them extra motivation with his comments before, if that doesn't make people go out and vote, I'm not sure what does. As for the wider picture I cannot even begin to imagine how this man is still able to run for office. He should be locked away, yet somehow he is running for President.  :no
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10450 on: Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm
Well he has certainly given them extra motivation with his comments before, if that doesn't make people go out and vote, I'm not sure what does. As for the wider picture I cannot even begin to imagine how this man is still able to run for office. He should be locked away, yet somehow he is running for President.  :no
Jill, my grandfather used to be a headteacher in Liverpool.

His favourite saying was never underestimate the ignorance of the masses.


He was seldom wrong.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10451 on: Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?
?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10452 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
?
Well hes not Hitler. I will give him that.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10453 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.

I do wonder whether women Dem voters may be under-represented in polling, especially in swing states.

There must be a decent amount of women in those areas who have Republicans partners, parents etc., who are choosing to keep their true voting intentions private.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10454 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
I do wonder whether women Dem voters may be under-represented in polling, especially in swing states.

There must be a decent amount of women in those areas who have Republicans partners, parents etc., who are choosing to keep their true voting intentions private.

I think that goes without saying, but hopefully they have the courage to give themselves a future.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10455 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm
I think that goes without saying, but hopefully they have the courage to give themselves a future.

It takes no courage to vote in the privacy of the booth.  We can get them there of there's enough of them. 

It takes courage to speak out, but in the social tribes we are now in, it doesn't pay.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F5i6ZuHZfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F5i6ZuHZfRY</a>

It's so similar to proddy dogs and catlicks, except less obv.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10456 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm »
I've this trending on  my twitter, #HarrisSurge, not that I trust the c*nt running it
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10457 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.

I heard today that women are outvoting men by 15% so far...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10458 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm
I heard today that women are outvoting men by 15% so far...
I was a little disheartened watching the news tonight. When asked who she was voting for, a woman said she was undecided, but looking for more information to help her make her mind up ... on TikTok.  :duh
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 12:07:43 am »
I have a very bad feeling that this election will end up very bad for all whether the Orange rapist wins or not.
Probably worse if he gets defeated.  :-\
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 12:49:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm
looking for more information

Unfortunately that equates to voting conservative, every single time. In Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum last year, the hugely successful conservative 'No' campaign constantly bleated about needing more info, while running the slogan "if you don't know, vote no". In other words, claiming that more info is required is just a coward's way of justifying a morally repugnant vote. It's not my fault, it's the fault of those not providing enough of the info which I am not willing to read or seek!
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 12:58:51 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:49:59 am
Unfortunately that equates to voting conservative, every single time. In Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum last year, the hugely successful conservative 'No' campaign constantly bleated about needing more info, while running the slogan "if you don't know, vote no". In other words, claiming that more info is required is just a coward's way of justifying a morally repugnant vote. It's not my fault, it's the fault of those not providing enough of the info which I am not willing to read or seek!

Which is funny when you consider the same people (Liberal Party/Conservatives) are asking for the public to support their nuclear energy policy with their equivalent of a 1-page document.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 01:09:50 am »
And that's exactly the info people seek: "my preconceptions are correct, this idea has many benefits and no negative consequences!". Preferably with nice graphics.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 06:24:21 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm
I heard today that women are outvoting men by 15% so far...

Hopefully that continues to be the case then.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 07:14:09 am »
A sexual abuser to protect women.

Quote
The former president then described how he would "protect" women, though he noted that his team had urged him against using the line.

"My people told me about four weeks ago, I would say 'no, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women,'" Trump said, describing how his advisers said it would be "very inappropriate for you to say."

"I said, 'Well, I'm going to do it, whether the women like it or not, I'm going to protect them,'" Trump said.

Trump went on to ask the crowd, to applause, "is there any woman in this giant stadium who would like not to be protected? Is there any woman in this stadium that wants to be protected by the president?"

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-protecting-women-whether-they-like-it-or-not-wisconsin/

Also Trump on how he speaks about women.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 09:42:28 am »
Going to 'protect' them whether they like it or not.

Quote
Donald Trump said Thursday vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be in charge of womens health if the former president is reelected to the White House.

Hes gonna work on health and womens health and all of the different reasons, Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada. Because were not really a wealthy or a healthy country  I told Bobby, I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/trump-says-vaccine-skeptic-rfk-091819708.html
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 09:44:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:28 am
Going to 'protect' them whether they like it or not.


Healthy food? The guy is addicted to McDonald's.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 10:44:52 am »
His latest rant

"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks hes hot stuff but hes absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I dont surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool, hes constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, Look Mark, Ive got a lot of things to do, I just cant be taking so many pointless calls from you. In any event, that affected him greatly, because hes a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and hes unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didnt want it, Lyin Kamala Harris. Also, hes got no clubhead speed!
 
I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a baby! All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak mans statement."

https://xcancel.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1852119259729822180?t=pcZKyJxsQUK3cOfp3wQ_XA&s=19

Coming across as really Presidential in that tweet
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 11:01:57 am »
I've still not been able to understand how the best he can do is come up with 5 year insults and put downs?

He's a MAJOR LOSER?

he's unattractive?

He called me incessantly (come one we know that was edited as he doesn't know that word).

Lyin Kamala Harris, etc etc.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 11:23:12 am »
Trump, the self-proclaimed Protector of Women, talking about Liz Cheney ....

Shes a radical war hawk. Lets put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Lets see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

.... and the media shrugs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:12 am
Trump, the self-proclaimed Protector of Women, talking about Liz Cheney ....

Shes a radical war hawk. Lets put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Lets see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

.... and the media shrugs.

Hopefully she's got 'bone spurs'.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 11:45:45 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:12 am
Trump, the self-proclaimed Protector of Women, talking about Liz Cheney ....

Shes a radical war hawk. Lets put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Lets see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

.... and the media shrugs.

To be fair, a charitable interpretation is that this is his addle-brained attempt to say lets see how she would feel if she had to fight with our soldiers. Which is a sentiment I dont disagree with, because fuck the Cheneys.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:45:45 am
To be fair, a charitable interpretation is that this is his addle-brained attempt to say lets see how she would feel if she had to fight with our soldiers. Which is a sentiment I dont disagree with, because fuck the Cheneys.

She can't. She has bone spurs.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 11:48:56 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:45:45 am
To be fair, a charitable interpretation is that this is his addle-brained attempt to say lets see how she would feel if she had to fight with our soldiers. Which is a sentiment I dont disagree with, because fuck the Cheneys.
what?  the last thing anyone should do is apply a "charitable interpretation" to anything he says.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10474 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:48:56 am
what?  the last thing anyone should do is apply a "charitable interpretation" to anything he says.

Uh oh...I've been conditioned by the media, which has been doing that for nearly Trump's entire public life. Help me.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10475 on: Today at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:28 am
Going to 'protect' them whether they like it or not.


"I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food"

The perfect man for the assignment - Robert Kennedy, a man who just a few months ago was talking about how he once picked up a dead bear cub from the side of the road with the intention of taking it home and eating it.
