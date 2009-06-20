His latest rant"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks hes hot stuff but hes absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I dont surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool, hes constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, Look Mark, Ive got a lot of things to do, I just cant be taking so many pointless calls from you. In any event, that affected him greatly, because hes a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and hes unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didnt want it, Lyin Kamala Harris. Also, hes got no clubhead speed!I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a baby! All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak mans statement."Coming across as really Presidential in that tweet