looking for more information



Unfortunately that equates to voting conservative, every single time. In Australia's Indigenous Voice referendum last year, the hugely successful conservative 'No' campaign constantly bleated about needing more info, while running the slogan "if you don't know, vote no". In other words, claiming that more info is required is just a coward's way of justifying a morally repugnant vote. It's not my fault, it's the fault of those not providing enough of the info which I am not willing to read or seek!