Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm

Quote
Nicky Jam Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement, Says Hes Stepping Away From Politics: Puerto Rico Deserves Respect



Puerto Rican artist Nicky Jam walked back his endorsement for presidential candidate Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. In a video uploaded to Jams Instagram, the reggaeton star is seen sitting in a luxury car as he explains he no longer supports Trump following the racist remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico and Latinos during a rally over the weekend.

The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was whats best for the economy in the United States, where a lot of Latinos live a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy, Jam said in Spanish. With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

He states that he never in his life thought that a month later, a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico], he said. Thats why Im renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.

The starkly racist comments stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans and many others in media and entertainment including Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, among others.

Jam previously appeared at a Trump rally himself, sparking outrage  and a viral moment  after being introduced and misgendered by Trump as an avid supporter of his campaign. Trump was apparently under the mistaken impression that Jam was a hot woman, announcing the endorsement of Latin music superstar Nicky Jam: Do you know Nicky? Shes hot!

Jam never commented on the misgendering, and was relatively quiet about his participation at the rally until Wednesdays update.

https://variety.com/2024/music/news/nicky-jam-retracts-donald-trump-endorsement-puerto-rico-deserves-respect-1236195211/
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 09:21:04 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:18:20 am
I'd prefer Tarantino. He's got 1 more movie in him.

Dunno where they'd fit Tarantino's toe fetish into that one
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Yesterday at 10:12:30 pm
Quote
@jbendery
A reader in Philly has flagged another mysterious new monument that has magically appeared in a public park to "honor" Trump.

It looks a lot like the ones popping up in DC.

Titled "In Honor Of A Lifetime Of Sexual Assault," it features Trump's "grab em by the pu**y" comment.

https://xcancel.com/jbendery/status/1851679357439213585#m
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 02:49:16 am
Quote
With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

Why are such stupid people given so much attention?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 11:42:06 am
Trump the garbageman fanned and almost fell over reaching for the door handle, then could barely pull his fat arse into the cab.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 08:42:20 pm

Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 08:46:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:42:20 pm
Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.

I refer you back to John's post earlier. I saw polls today showing Harris up. Its pointless just posting that without any context or source.

Also this thread isn't supposed to be about the election.  :P
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 08:51:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 08:55:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:07 pm
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?

Well he has certainly given them extra motivation with his comments before, if that doesn't make people go out and vote, I'm not sure what does. As for the wider picture I cannot even begin to imagine how this man is still able to run for office. He should be locked away, yet somehow he is running for President.  :no
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 09:19:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:55:04 pm
Well he has certainly given them extra motivation with his comments before, if that doesn't make people go out and vote, I'm not sure what does. As for the wider picture I cannot even begin to imagine how this man is still able to run for office. He should be locked away, yet somehow he is running for President.  :no
Jill, my grandfather used to be a headteacher in Liverpool.

His favourite saying was never underestimate the ignorance of the masses.


He was seldom wrong.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 09:26:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:07 pm
Go women. The wests last hope


Dump the useless piece of shit. 

What a file parasite the man is, he has almost no redeeming features. I look on a bit astonished at people shocked he cant get into a truck yeah hes in his later 70sgo figure. Why arent we focusing on the 30+ cases of rape and sexual assault that have been alleged against him?
?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 09:39:11 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:26:41 pm
?
Well hes not Hitler. I will give him that.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 09:39:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.

I do wonder whether women Dem voters may be under-represented in polling, especially in swing states.

There must be a decent amount of women in those areas who have Republicans partners, parents etc., who are choosing to keep their true voting intentions private.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 10:18:34 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:39:31 pm
I do wonder whether women Dem voters may be under-represented in polling, especially in swing states.

There must be a decent amount of women in those areas who have Republicans partners, parents etc., who are choosing to keep their true voting intentions private.

I think that goes without saying, but hopefully they have the courage to give themselves a future.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 10:27:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:18:34 pm
I think that goes without saying, but hopefully they have the courage to give themselves a future.

It takes no courage to vote in the privacy of the booth.  We can get them there of there's enough of them. 

It takes courage to speak out, but in the social tribes we are now in, it doesn't pay.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F5i6ZuHZfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F5i6ZuHZfRY</a>

It's so similar to proddy dogs and catlicks, except less obv.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 10:30:31 pm
I've this trending on  my twitter, #HarrisSurge, not that I trust the c*nt running it
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 11:30:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:46:58 pm
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.

I heard today that women are outvoting men by 15% so far...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Today at 11:40:00 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:30:37 pm
I heard today that women are outvoting men by 15% so far...
I was a little disheartened watching the news tonight. When asked who she was voting for, a woman said she was undecided, but looking for more information to help her make her mind up ... on TikTok.  :duh
