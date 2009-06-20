Nicky Jam Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement, Says Hes Stepping Away From Politics: Puerto Rico Deserves RespectPuerto Rican artist Nicky Jam walked back his endorsement for presidential candidate Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. In a video uploaded to Jams Instagram, the reggaeton star is seen sitting in a luxury car as he explains he no longer supports Trump following the racist remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico and Latinos during a rally over the weekend.The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was whats best for the economy in the United States, where a lot of Latinos live
a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy, Jam said in Spanish. With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.He states that he never in his life thought that a month later, a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico], he said. Thats why Im renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.The starkly racist comments stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans and many others in media and entertainment including Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, among others.Jam previously appeared at a Trump rally himself, sparking outrage and a viral moment after being introduced and misgendered by Trump as an avid supporter of his campaign. Trump was apparently under the mistaken impression that Jam was a hot woman, announcing the endorsement of Latin music superstar Nicky Jam: Do you know Nicky? Shes hot!Jam never commented on the misgendering, and was relatively quiet about his participation at the rally until Wednesdays update.https://variety.com/2024/music/news/nicky-jam-retracts-donald-trump-endorsement-puerto-rico-deserves-respect-1236195211/
I'd prefer Tarantino. He's got 1 more movie in him.
@jbenderyA reader in Philly has flagged another mysterious new monument that has magically appeared in a public park to "honor" Trump. It looks a lot like the ones popping up in DC.Titled "In Honor Of A Lifetime Of Sexual Assault," it features Trump's "grab em by the pu**y" comment.https://xcancel.com/jbendery/status/1851679357439213585#m
Polls today showing Trump up in every single swing state
Bad, very bad. The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.
