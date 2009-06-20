« previous next »
Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Quote
Nicky Jam Retracts Donald Trump Endorsement, Says Hes Stepping Away From Politics: Puerto Rico Deserves Respect



Puerto Rican artist Nicky Jam walked back his endorsement for presidential candidate Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. In a video uploaded to Jams Instagram, the reggaeton star is seen sitting in a luxury car as he explains he no longer supports Trump following the racist remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico and Latinos during a rally over the weekend.

The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was whats best for the economy in the United States, where a lot of Latinos live a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy, Jam said in Spanish. With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

He states that he never in his life thought that a month later, a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico], he said. Thats why Im renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.

The starkly racist comments stirred outrage among prominent Puerto Ricans and many others in media and entertainment including Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, among others.

Jam previously appeared at a Trump rally himself, sparking outrage  and a viral moment  after being introduced and misgendered by Trump as an avid supporter of his campaign. Trump was apparently under the mistaken impression that Jam was a hot woman, announcing the endorsement of Latin music superstar Nicky Jam: Do you know Nicky? Shes hot!

Jam never commented on the misgendering, and was relatively quiet about his participation at the rally until Wednesdays update.

https://variety.com/2024/music/news/nicky-jam-retracts-donald-trump-endorsement-puerto-rico-deserves-respect-1236195211/
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:18:20 am
I'd prefer Tarantino. He's got 1 more movie in him.

Dunno where they'd fit Tarantino's toe fetish into that one
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Quote
@jbendery
A reader in Philly has flagged another mysterious new monument that has magically appeared in a public park to "honor" Trump.

It looks a lot like the ones popping up in DC.

Titled "In Honor Of A Lifetime Of Sexual Assault," it features Trump's "grab em by the pu**y" comment.

https://xcancel.com/jbendery/status/1851679357439213585#m
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Quote
With [Trump] being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.

Why are such stupid people given so much attention?
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Trump the garbageman fanned and almost fell over reaching for the door handle, then could barely pull his fat arse into the cab.
Kill the humourless.

Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:42:20 pm
Polls  today showing Trump up in every single swing state

Bad, very bad.  The next 4 years are going to be terrible, absolutely terrible.

I refer you back to John's post earlier. I saw polls today showing Harris up. Its pointless just posting that without any context or source.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
I am more optimistic that he will be beaten. I still think more women are likely to vote than the young men that Trump is going to need to enable him to win.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
