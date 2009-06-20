« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)  (Read 785202 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm »
Gonna throw a party when the fat orange fuck dies
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm
Gonna throw a party when the fat orange fuck dies
The world's biggest, best party. 

A party the likes of which nobody has ever seen.

Rough, tough, grown men will be crying ( tears of joy).
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm
The world's biggest, best party. 

A party the likes of which nobody has ever seen.

Rough, tough, grown men will be crying ( tears of joy).

Haha remember when he had the bikers up on stage with him and he was doing this tough guy face to show how hard he was  ;D
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:14:49 pm
I think you'd be very depressed by the results of said meme-ing.

I have a higher opinion of my fellow voting immigrants.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 pm »
GOP voices frustration, disgust over Trump MSG rally

Republicans are expressing frustration about controversial remarks made at former President Trumps Madison Square Garden rally, worrying it could complicate the partys outreach to Hispanic, Latino and Black voters.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, one of the featured guests at Trumps New York City event, sparked a furor after referring to Puerto Rico as a a floating island of garbage, prompting some members of the GOP, like Rep. Anthony DEsposito (R-N.Y.), who is Puerto Rican, to come out against the remarks. And Tucker Carlson mocked Vice President Harriss racial identity.

The controversy comes as Republicans have looked to expand their reach with different voting cohorts, which could hold the keys to another Trump reelection.

This is just a big punch in the gut for Republicans who have sincerely and over a period of time been working to grow strong relationships and roots in Puerto Rican communities, particularly here in the state of Florida, said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.).

Although recent polls show Harris holding the majority of support among Latino voters  with a 40-point favorability gap among women  one-third of Latino voters remain undecided. 

For that reason, Trump and his allies have been working hard to shore up support among Latino voters in the closing stretch of the election  though Hinchcliffes comments could complicate those efforts.

In addition to his remark about Puerto Rico, the comedian also made a crude joke about Latinos in which he said they love making babies too. Just know that. They do. They do. Theres no pulling out. They dont do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country.

Hinchcliffes remarks prompted several sitting GOP members of Congress to push back against the derogatory remarks.

Im proud to be Puerto Rican. My mom was born and raised in Puerto Rico, DEsposito wrote on the social platform X. Its a beautiful island with a rich culture and an integral part of the USA. The only thing thats garbage was a bad comedy set. Stay on message.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), who was born in Cuba but raised in part in Puerto Rico, said on X that she was disgusted by Hinchcliffes remarks. This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values, she said.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), whose successful 2018 election was won with the help of Puerto Rican voters, also said on X that the joke bombed, calling it not funny and not true.

The Trump campaign, too, has distanced itself from the comedians rhetoric. Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said on Fox & Friends on Monday that it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste.

Obviously, that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign, and I think it is sad that the media will pick up on one joke that was made by a comedian, rather than the truths that were shared by the phenomenal list of speakers that we had, she said.

Hinchcliffe, for his part, defended his remarks, responding to criticism from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

These people have no sense of humor, he wrote. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his busy schedule to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone  watch the whole set. Im a comedian Tim  might be time to change your tampon.

Hinchcliffe wasnt the only one who made controversial remarks about different racial and ethic groups during the rally. Carlson referred to Vice President Harris as a Samoan, Malaysian, low-IQ former California prosecutor despite the fact that Harris is neither Samoan nor Malaysian, but rather Black and Indian American.

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani used racist stereotypes about Palestinians in his address at the rally, claiming, They may have good people. Im sorry, I dont take a risk with people that are taught to kill Americans at 2.

Democrats have used the speakers comments to double down on their criticism of Trump. Talking to reporters on Monday, Harris criticized Trumps New York City rally, calling it nonsense.

Donald Trump spends full-time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division, and thats why people are exhausted with him.  People are literally ready to turn the page. Theyre tired of it, Harris said.

The incendiary remarks came just more than a week out from the election, and polling across the battleground states suggests a nail-biter of a presidential race. Pennsylvania, New York and Florida are some of the states home to large Puerto Rican communities, and some Republicans say the comments at the rally could impact the GOP presidential campaign and competitive congressional bids.

With over 456k Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania, one guys abhorrent jokes are like a gift wrapped in ribbon for the Harris campaign, Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton wrote on X. At this stage, no campaign can afford negative press  not a single word, not a single action that could alienate or disillusion potential voters.

Curbelo suggested that Hinchcliffes remarks could sway Puerto Rican voters in Florida not as familiar with Scott to vote for downballot Democrats.

What tends to happen is that theres a lot of times a sense of solidarity amongst Hispanic communities. We certainly see that here in South Florida, with Cuban Americans, Venezuelan Americans, Nicaraguan Americans, said Curbelo, who is Cuban. So some, non-Puerto Rican Hispanics could also feel offended by this.

Other Republicans, meanwhile, are skeptical the rhetoric could negatively impact the party in November. Giancarlo Sopo, who led Hispanic media for Trump during his 2020 campaign, called Hinchcliffes joke stupid in a text message to The Hill, while adding its a mistake to assume it will offend all Hispanics.

Its certainly not going to matter to Mexican-Americans in the Southwest. And lets be realHispanic culture isnt exactly politically correct. Was it in poor taste? Sure, but its tame compared to what you hear around lonchera trucks and nail salons, Sopo wrote. At the end of the day, you know what really offends Hispanics? The prices theyre paying at the grocery store.

Brian Seitchik, a Republican strategist and Trump campaign alum, dismissed worries that the comments could reflect on Trump. Voters, he said, are well aware of Trumps controversial rhetoric and those around him.

Latino voters, Black voters, white voters, whomever, millions of Americans are choosing Donald Trump not because they love all of his rhetoric or his friends, its because they support his policies, Seitchik said.

While Democrats have tried to highlight Trumps history of controversial  and sometimes racist  comments to deter voters of color from supporting him, Seitchik argued it didnt work in 2020 and wont work this year.

Theyre playing identity politics that so offends minority voters these days, Seitchik said. Theyre Americans. Theyre not Black Americans or Latino Americans. Theyre Americans. They want a strong economy, they want to buy a home, they want to send their children to college. They want what every other American wants. And this identity politics approach is simply not working anymore.

Nonetheless, the controversy swirling around the rally isnt helpful for Trump. Erin Perrine, who served as the Trump campaigns 2020 communications director, said the real test will come from Democrats and how far they highlight those speakers comments.

Are Democrats going to be putting money behind this message to put it out via text message or on digital ads or a way to get to [a] persuadable voter? Perrine said.

Because then theyre going to have to make a dollar decision, whatever other message they were driving with that dollar, are they going to pull that and recategorize it?

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-voices-frustration-disgust-over-trump-msg-rally/ar-AA1t5mAL?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=cc6999a2f55042b09ca98434b78fd706&ei=14
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,846
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:20:23 am
If you asked Trump to define Fascism, Socialism and Communism, he couldn't do it.

Looks like we've finally found something he has in common with most Americans :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm »
Anyone know the exact time Trump declared victory at the last election?
All ive found is in the hours following the election.
we could have a little sweep on the closest under and over estimate for him to do it at this election. :)
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:35:38 pm
****BREAKING NEWS****

:D

😆 This is true. 

I was watching him rambling at Mar-a-lago on BBC.  Really concerned for what will happen after the election.  He is clearly laying the foundations for challenging any result and undermining faith in the election process itself. 
Its taken far too long to get him to court over Jan 6th, he should never have even been allowed to stand again after that. 
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm
Gonna throw a party when the fat orange fuck dies


Unless that means that JDV is president.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
Looks like we've finally found something he has in common with most Americans :P

I'd disagree.

There are many Yanks that lost grandparents and parents fighting against that lot that are pretty aware.

It's the youth of America that knows little history.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:19:26 pm
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe
They should probably just refer to him as Tony Hinchcliffe.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm
Anyone know the exact time Trump declared victory at the last election?
All ive found is in the hours following the election.
we could have a little sweep on the closest under and over estimate for him to do it at this election. :)

I believe it was at 2am EST.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,777
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
Looks like we've finally found something he has in common with most Americans :P

Appreciate your use of the qualifier "most..."
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm »
This audience might be a bit too young to vote in this election so the hope is they are speaking to their elders about who they are going to vote for.

Quote
Gen Z Is Listening to the Trump Access Hollywood Tape on TikTok for the First Time
This reported op-ed speaks to young voters stumbling across the Trump Access Hollywood tape on social media.

And when youre a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab em by the pussy. You can do anything.

In 2005, Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic bragging about groping women while talking to Billy Bush, who was then co-hosting Access Hollywood. In October of 2016, the tape of the conversation was released by the Washington Post, igniting a firestorm of condemnation and disgust and leading to Bushs firing from the Today show. In November of 2016, Donald Trump was elected President anyway. And in 2024, as he runs for President for the third time, some voters, the youngest of whom were only 10 years old when the tape first broke, are stumbling across the Access Hollywood tape for the first time.

Soleil Golden, a 22-year-old clinical research assistant and creator who goes by @toxicthotsyndrome on TikTok and has 591.5k followers, posted a video of her and fellow creator @awalmartparkinglot reacting to the tape. I moved on her like a b*tch, Trump can be heard saying as the two TikTokers shake their heads, cover their eyes, and hold their fingers to their temples as though they have a migraine. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait.

Golden, who was 14 when the tape was first released, said she decided to make the video because she feels like there are people who haven't heard the full audio in the full extent of just how depraved it is. (Though Trump initially apologized for the tape, he later questioned whether it was him on the tape at all, saying, We dont think that was my voice.)

It's super concerning that so many people like to paint Trump as a family man, and he and Vance have tried to create this image of the importance of the American family unit, and that's why they're trying to get rid of a lot of reproductive health care services and facilities, if God forbid, they win the election, she tells Teen Vogue.

It was an uncomfortable video to film, Golden says, because the tape is so hard to listen to but that just hardened her resolve. The fact that fathers and women with daughters and people who they would want to protect around somebody like that are still voting for that man really made me think, maybe they haven't heard this whole thing, or maybe they've forgotten about it.

I just realized first time voters 18-22yo are probably just hearing/understanding this, since it hasnt really been played much since 2016, and they were children then, one comment on Soleils video reads. me being almost 20 and seeing this and you described my experience exactly. im horrified and literally want to cry, someone else responded. Another comment in the same thread, accompanied by a blue heart emoji, read, yes! i was in 7th grade in 2016 and i dont [remember] much from it, but now im 20, educated, and ready to vote for the first time.

Its strange to try to explain what October of 2016 was like to young voters who were kids when the tape dropped. It was a pre#MeToo world. It was also a moment of strange optimism in which it seemed inevitable that the first woman president was about to be elected. When the Access Hollywood tape became one of that years October surprises, it felt like the final nail in the coffin. There was no way that a man who had been caught on tape admitting to kissing women without consent (I dont even wait) and using his fame (when youre a star, they let you do it) to grab em by the pussy would be elected President. But then he was.

I want to be able to tell young voters who are just now hearing or fully understanding this tape for the first time that the world has changed. And in some ways, it has. In 2017, the #MeToo movement, originally created by Tarana Burke, was reignited, catalyzed by groundbreaking investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker into years of alleged harrassment and sexual abuse against women by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. At the time, it really did feel like something was changing. I remember tweeting only the words #metoo both in solidarity with the movement and as a way of recognizing the harassment I had faced myself. It felt revolutionary  and in a way, I still want to believe that it was. Because of the #MeToo movement, people are able to speak more openly about sexual abuse and harrassment, but at the same time, the man who admitted to grabbing women by the pussy was not only elected President but eight years later, hes close to the White House again, with most polls showing a virtual toss-up between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As I read through the comments of young voters shocked that the tape wasnt a dealbreaker, I want to tell them we were shocked too. And its not only the tape  there are dozens of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s like Jessica Leeds, who said Trump tried to reach his hand up her skirt on a flight to New York and Jill Harth, who accused Trump of attempted rape in a 1997 complaint and the five former 1997 Miss Teen USA contestants who said Trump unexpectedly walked into their changing room during the pageant. In 2023, a federal jury even found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation for assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room back in the mid-90s. (Trump has denied all of the allegations).

The tape and the accusations and the allegations werent enough in 2016 when Trump seized the Presidency but maybe theyll be enough this time, says Annie Wu Henry, a 28-year-old digital strategist. Our youngest voters today were just children when he first ran for office. Knowing about something and then actually hearing it it does make it a lot more real of truly how little he values women. We thought it was going to be the end of him in 2016 and it can be the end of him now.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/gen-z-trump-access-hollywood-tape-tiktok
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,353
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Trump is a massive bellend
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 09:13:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Trump is a massive bellend

Should pin this to the top of this thread.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Trump is a massive bellend

When did you come to this conclusion?
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,414
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Trump is a massive bellend
That scandalous name calling Tone :)
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10418 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Trump is a massive bellend
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
That scandalous name calling Tone :)
As he ever been convicted in New York?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,414
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10419 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10420 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm
I believe it was at 2am EST.
Thanks, go with that then, 2.00 am
Am going well below, within minutes of the first exit poll he can spin as showing he's the winner. somewhere around midnight UK time.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10421 on: Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:30:15 pm
As he ever been convicted in New York?

Tone?

Don't think so.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10422 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
LA maybe.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,414
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10423 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm »
Folks, particularly if you're in the US, can you share this with your friends please.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SrGzqGyw8vk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SrGzqGyw8vk</a>


we know it's not perfect but it's a giggle.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,981
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10424 on: Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm »
I follow Lewis Goodall on twitter. It was quite interesting, he remarked on the obvious physical  and mental decline of Trump and wondered why it hadnt been made more of.

Good point isnt it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10425 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm
I follow Lewis Goodall on twitter. It was quite interesting, he remarked on the obvious physical  and mental decline of Trump and wondered why it hadnt been made more of.

Good point isnt it.
like most of the glaring and alarmingly negative aspects of the Twat, the media just sigh, shake their heads and move on to see what they can microscopic criticisms they can dream up about Harris.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10426 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
like most of the glaring and alarmingly negative aspects of the Twat, the media just sigh, shake their heads and move on to see what they can microscopic criticisms they can dream up about Harris.

White privilege in a red tie.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10427 on: Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm »
But!!!! They'll still vote for him anyway.

Quote
Trump's Muslim allies slam Giuliani as 'unhinged lunatic'
Rudy Giuliani's anti-Palestine speech at Trump rally sparks outrage among Muslim proponents of ex-president who have been courting Arab and Muslim Americans for Trump over Harris in 2024 election.

Washington, DC  The comments of ex-New York mayor and prominent Donald Trump political advocate, Rudy Giuliani, that Palestinians "are taught to kill us at two years old" have kicked up a storm inside the Trump camp, with the ex-president's Muslim supporters aghast at Giuliani's fear-mongering and anti-Palestine speech.

"Giuliani is an unhinged lunatic who stands against the very existence of the Palestinian people," Bishara Bahbah, Trump's Muslim ally and chairman of Arab Americans for Trump group, told TRT World on Tuesday.

Bahbah is wooing Arab American voters to back the former president against Vice President Kamala Harris over the latter's unwavering military and monetary support for Israel in its ongoing war on besieged Gaza.

Giuliani in his inflammatory speech said Palestinians "are taught to kill us at two years old. They won't let a Palestinian in Jordan. They won't let a Palestinian in Egypt. And Harris wants to bring them to you."

He continued, "They may have good people. I'm sorry I don't take a risk with people who are taught to kill Americans at two. I am on the side of Israel. You are on the side of Israel. Donald Trump is on the side of Israel. And they are on the side of the terrorists."

Giuliani "falsely stated" that the Palestinians teach their children to kill Israeli children, Bahbah said, adding he was one of the 35 speakers prior to Trump's speech at a campaign rally in New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"It is unfortunate that he was not properly vetted regarding his comments on the stage," Bahbah added.

No stranger to controversies

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy to the Arab and Muslim communities, Massad Boulos, said in a statement that Giuliani's comments "do not represent Trump or the Republican Party."

The Lebanese American businessman Boulos, whose son is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany, has been engaged in Trump's outreach to Arab and Muslim communities who are shifting away from the Democratic Party over the Gaza war.

But statements like the one made by Giuliani  which Trump has not reacted to so far  could disrupt the outreach of both Boulos and Bahbah at a crucial time with election just seven days away.

"Trump thrives on this kind of stuff," Democratic State Representative Christine Sinicki told TRT World, adding before the Republican leader could deliver what he is promising to his Muslim allies "he's got to get elected which I don't see happening."

"And I think if he does, there will be a lot of court cases."

She said Trump's promises of ending wars is an election stunt.

"You know, first of all, this is a war that's been going on for thousands of years, historically. Second of all, do you recall when Trump was president. He encouraged Russia to invade Ukraine," she added.

Renowned public opinion pollster, author, and public speaker, James Joseph Zogby took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam Giuliani.

"In the face of Israel's genocidal devastation of Gaza's children, Rudy Giuliani spouts racist and dangerous lies about Palestinians. He should be ashamed (but I dont think he knows the meaning of the word)," said Zogby, who is also the founder of Arab American Institute.

Giuliani is no stranger to controversies.

He was recently ordered by a court to turn over his Manhattan apartment, a Mercedes and a variety of other personal belongings to two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

He is barred by the order from repeating false information about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss or insinuating that votes in Georgia in the 2020 election were tampered with.

Besides the New York City apartment, 26 luxury watches and the 1980 Mercedes, he must also give away a shirt and picture signed by Yankees legends Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson, a signed Yankee Stadium picture, a diamond ring, costume jewellery and money in certain bank accounts.

Meanwhile, addressing supporters at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida on Tuesday, Trump did not touch on Giuliani's comments and the controversy it has sparked but he downplayed controversial comments at the same rally made by a comedian.

Tony Hinchliffe, who goes by the stage name Kill Tony, on Sunday joked about Latinos having too many babies and called Puerto Rico "a floating garbage island."

"It was like a love fest, an absolute love fest, and it was my honor to be involved," Trump said at Mar-a-Lago. "Nobody's ever had love like that. That was love in the room, and it was love for our country. It was really love. So we're going to fight like hell for the next seven days."

https://www.trtworld.com/us-and-canada/trumps-muslim-allies-slam-giuliani-as-unhinged-lunatic-18226117
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10428 on: Today at 08:36:51 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10429 on: Today at 08:43:06 am »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10430 on: Today at 08:46:14 am »
"Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel." - Samuel Johnson.



It's put together by some rich ex-Cuban Floriditas to guarantee some Mar-A-Lago gigs.

Just don't look to get paid.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:28 am by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10431 on: Today at 08:54:51 am »
I should share:

Jordan Klepper interviewed a vendor at a Trump rally.

Told some Trumplore that buyers had shared with him.

The best was that Trump was a time traveller who came back to invisibly turn his own head slightly to avoid the bullet.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10432 on: Today at 08:59:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:54:51 am
I should share:

Jordan Klepper interviewed a vendor at a Trump rally.

Told some Trumplore that buyers had shared with him.

The best was that Trump was a time traveller who came back to invisibly turn his own head slightly to avoid the bullet.

If he was a time traveller he wouldn't have lost the last election or had Eric.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10433 on: Today at 09:02:26 am »
Someone will eventually make a flick of The Life and Times of Donald Trump.

I suggest Mel Brooks.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10434 on: Today at 09:02:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:36:51 am
Jaysus Wept.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113391148992618055

Those are Trump/ Pence flags.  Is that old or does doddery Don think its 2016?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10435 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:02:26 am
Someone will eventually make a flick of The Life and Times of Donald Trump.

I suggest Mel Brooks.

I'd prefer Tarantino. He's got 1 more movie in him.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:09 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10436 on: Today at 09:22:11 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:02:42 am
Those are Trump/ Pence flags.  Is that old or does doddery Don think its 2016?

Well spotted. Think it's actually 2020.

I think he posted it today on TS to smoother over the latinos (Puerto Ricans)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt sexual abuser, Donald Scum Trump convicted (they've eaten the daaawgs)
« Reply #10437 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
I see alot of journos saying he has it in the bag. Smh.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 